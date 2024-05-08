Macrae Appoints Chief Operating Officer

May 8, 2024 – Legal search firm Macrae has appointed Leah Guggenheimer as chief operating officer. She will be based in New York. “Leah’s proven leadership and extensive experience directing and enhancing a wide spectrum of business operations at some of the world’s most successful organizations, including a major international law firm, make her a perfect fit for Macrae,” said Joe Macrae, founder and chairman. “She joins the firm at an important juncture. Since launching our strategic expansion plan in 2017, Macrae has grown to 20 recruiters across five offices and our performance has consistently outpaced even our high expectations.”

“In recent months we have significantly advanced our technology and data management infrastructure, and Leah is ideally suited to ensuring we maximize our capabilities in this regard and many others,” Mr. Macrae said. “We are thrilled by how far we have come and, with Leah on board, we look forward to reaching even greater heights.”

Ms. Guggenheimer has over 20 years of leadership experience driving operational efficiency and process improvement at companies in the legal and financial services space. She most recently served as managing director, core services and chief innovation officer at Burford Capital, a provider of commercial legal finance. Her multifaceted responsibilities at Burford, where she worked for nearly a decade, included overseeing technology, data integrity, information security, project management, software development, research services, operational risk, facilities management, and office administration. Ms. Guggenheimer’s prior roles included serving as chief of staff at Bridgewater Associates, director of business process redesign at Dechert and director of change management at Jackson Lewis, among others.

“I was drawn to Macrae by the firm’s niche business model of focusing on the placement of first-rate partners into the world’s best law firms – of being the Cartier of the legal marketplace,” said Guggenheimer. “The strategy Macrae’s leadership has taken to achieve this, including bringing together the top recruiters across the world’s largest legal markets under one roof and investing heavily in data and knowledge management, is both bold and exciting. I also appreciate the firm’s stress on collegiality in its culture and hiring. A lot of companies talk a big game about the importance of culture and it’s just that. It is very clear to me that Macrae walks the talk.”

Ms. Guggenheimer rounds out an executive team comprised of chairman Mr. Macrae, CEO Carter Brown and chief administrative officer Karina Robles. She will also serve on the firm’s Board of Directors. As part of her wide-ranging responsibilities, she will oversee Macrae’s 20 recruiters operating from London, New York, Washington D.C., and the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as the firm’s expanded marketing efforts led by director of marketing Gabby Kitney, who joined in April.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media