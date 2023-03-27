H.I. Executive Consulting Names CIO and CTO Global Leader

March 27, 2023 – Global search firm H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC) has appointed Tony Leng as a managing partner and CIO and CTO global leader. He will be based in San Francisco. “We are very pleased to add a partner of Tony’s quality to our rapidly expanding technology and software team,” said Richard Brennan, global managing partner and practice lead, technology and software. “His vast experience of both search and corporate leadership is a great blend that will benefit our clients both in the U.S. and globally.”

Mr. Leng most recently was with Diversified Search Group, where he served as managing director, practice lead and OMP leading the firm’s transformation and CIO/IT officers practices. Prior to that, Mr. Leng was a managing partner of Hodge Partners, working across C-suite-level searches for organizations in the process of digital transformations.

Before entering the executive search sector, Mr. Leng served as a board member of three public companies and was CEO of a $600 million public company. Prior to that, he ran a $1 billion division of a telecoms company focused on corporate users. Mr. Leng was also founder and chairman of its ISP and a board member of its two-million-subscriber cell phone subsidiary. “Tony draws upon his extensive experience as a CEO, as well as his financial background as a CPA and CA, and technical expertise gained from working with tech companies to delve deep and comprehend the nuanced needs of his clients as they establish their teams,” HIEC said. “He has authored numerous papers on technology leadership and the obstacles that technology leaders face in the present day.”

“I am delighted to have joined HIEC,” said Mr. Leng. “The firm is at an exciting stage of its growth and I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to benefit our clients as they progress through their digital transformation journeys.”

HIEC is a global transformational executive search firm founded in 2007, focused on hiring transformational board, CEO, and senior-level executives globally for digital focused clients. The firm operates across 13 offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Newly Appointed CEO

Last year, HIEC named Stacey Mainiero as its CEO, based in New York. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Stacey to HIEC during an exciting period for the firm,” said chairman Michael Bornhaeusser. We are a fast-growing organization focused on delivering transformational leaders for our digital focused clients and Stacey’s skills and experience will prove invaluable as HIEC enters the next phase of its growth acceleration journey with expansion into new markets and territories. I wish Stacey every success in her new role.”

HIEC Continues Expansion

H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC) has expanded with the addition of Matt Raggio as a partner in the software and technology practice, based in the Silicon Valley. “We are excited to have Matt join our software and technology practice, as our firm continues to grow at a rapid pace,” said Tim Chamberlain, managing partner and practice lead, technology and software. “Matt’s 20 years of executive search experience, combined with his deep knowledge of the technology space, will prove invaluable to our clients at HIEC.”

Ms. Mainiero joins HIEC from ZRG Partners where she held the role of COO, managing and overseeing the firm’s global corporate activity of retained executive search and talent management across the firm’s global offices. In this role, Ms. Mainiero provided leadership and direction across the operational functions of the firm including finance, IT, HR, recruitment, and research. During her time at ZRG, she obtained private equity investment to fuel the ongoing growth of the firm. Ms. Mainiero has over 20 years of leadership experience, having previously held a number of roles including operating as an executive search partner and as senior director of operations at Korn Ferry.

The appointment of a CEO marks another important milestone in the growth and evolution of HIEC as a firm and will further support the expansion of its business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions.

