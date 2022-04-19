GreenSight Executive Search Launches 

April 19, 2022 – Veteran recruiters Scott Cuellar, Trisha Hutchison, Dan Kepler, and Mike Magurany have launched GreenSight Executive Search. The Chicago-based firm’s specific expertise spans both traditional and emerging segments of industrial and consumer markets. “The color green represents action, growth, and innovation,” said the firm, in regard to its moniker. “Sight is synonymous with vision, insight, and clarity. We help our clients recruit leaders who provide both.” GreenSight’s expertise includes, but is not limited to, the following industries: automotive, transportation; consumer products; food; industrial products; wholesale distribution and retail. GreenSight recruits CEOs and other P&L leaders, board directors, and critical functional leaders in areas such as finance, marketing, sales, manufacturing operations, and supply chain.

The search firm serves a variety of client companies, including family owned/run enterprises, private-equity backed businesses, and small and large public corporations. “We provide our clients with a unique, thorough, and completely partner-driven experience,” said the firm.

GreenSight’s recruiters have helped public corporations, private equity-backed businesses, and private companies recruit key leaders at critical times, said the firm. Some of the roles that its leaders have helped place include a CEO for a private equity firm’s portfolio company, a chief financial officer for a public European consumer durables company, vice president for marketing and digital and product leaders for a branded consumer durables company, and a chief supply chain officer for a large public food company, among other placements.

Deep Knowledge

Clients have direct access to GreenSight’s partners, who have full responsibility for the engagement from start to finish, said the firm. “We don’t pursue search in volume,” said GreenSight. “We carefully identify, engage, and recruit candidates who fit our client’s unique needs and culture — for greater, long-lasting impact.” Industry knowledge is also an integral differentiator. “Our deep knowledge of the consumer and industrial markets provides a network that is unrivaled,” said the firm. “We deliver thorough, quick results.”

Mr. Cuellar is a partner in Chicago. For the previous eight years, he was a member of Dallas-based Chartwell Partners, which had absorbed as its industrial and consumer practices the boutique search firm he co-founded in 2007. Previously, he was a senior partner in the Chicago office of Heidrick & Struggles, where he served on the firm’s global nominating committee, overseeing consulting staff and partner promotions. Mr. Cuellar began his executive search career with Russell Reynolds Associates.

Ms. Hutchison, a partner, is based in the Atlanta office, and brings 25 years of experience in retained executive search. She leads searches across a broad spectrum of industries including branded and private-label packaged goods, durable consumer products, organic and natural products, home and hardware, and direct and interactive marketing. Her work has focused on the chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief marketing officer and division president levels. Ms. Hutchinson excels in identifying key functional leaders in the areas of sales, marketing, E-commerce, research and development, and supply chain operations.

Mr. Kepler is a partner in Chicago. He has an extensive track record of success in executive search and assessment. This includes significant time spent in leadership positions for Russell Reynolds and Heidrick & Struggles, followed by his most recent 10-plus years as a senior partner and hands-on practitioner in a boutique setting. Mr. Kepler is regarded as a skilled and thoughtful search professional who has a unique ability to identify, engage, and attract high quality leaders who have the required skill-set, cultural fit, and have a desire to join the team.

Mr. Magurany is a partner in Milwaukee. He has over 25 years of executive search experience, with particular expertise in recruiting C-level and other senior-level assignments in the food, consumer products, and retail industries. Mr. Magurany conducts searches in all functional areas, including general management, operations, merchandising, merchandise planning and allocation, sales, marketing, E-commerce, finance, information technology, store operations and human resources. His client experience includes assisting big-box, specialty and department stores, as well as consumer packaged goods, food, durables and B2C E-commerce companies with external hiring and executive leadership management strategies.

