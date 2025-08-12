Friisberg & Partners International Opens New Office in Istanbul

August 12, 2025 – Fribourg, Switzerland-headquartered Friisberg & Partners International has opened a new office in Istanbul, Turkey. “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our Friisberg & Partners International office in Istanbul,” Friisberg & Partners said in a LinkedIn post. “As the Bosphorus bridge spans continents, so do our international offices of executive search experts. With immeasurable knowledge and experience across sectors as varied as finance, engineering, arts and culture and pharmaceuticals, our team in Turkey is ready to hit the ground running.”

The Istanbul team will be composed of partners Kıvanç Ersöz and Yigit Ersöz as well as senior consultants Gamze Can Erek, Bulent Acikalin, and Suzan Kahraman.

Mr. Ersöz is a seasoned career & change management consultant with over 40 years of business experience. He is a known executive search consultant for permanent and interim executives as well as board members. Mr. Ersöz is also an outplacement & workforce reduction consultant, executive coach, assessment, learning and change management consultant. He has worked for more than 500 blue chip and multinational companies in many sectors including FMCG, ITC, pharmaceuticals, finance and manufacturing and placed more than 500 executives.

With nearly two decades of experience, Mr. Ersöz is a trusted advisor in executive search and leadership consulting, partnering with organizations to build senior leadership teams. He focuses on C-suite and senior executive roles across the EMEA region, working with a wide range of clients, from global multinationals and large local enterprises to mid-sized firms and high-growth start-ups. His expertise spans outplacement, change management, executive coaching, and leadership assessment, supporting both individuals and organizations through transitions.

Ms. Can Erek has managed more than 800 projects in 25 years, and she placed over 500 top and mid-level executives, both permanent and interim. She worked in various industries including FMCG, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and services. Ms. Can Erek also has experience as a career consultant in change management, department restructuring, career transition, outplacement and career planning projects with a wide national and multinational client portfolio.

Mr. Acikalin has 40 years of professional experience, mainly with multinational companies in the chemical, pharmaceutical, textile and metal sectors in production, sales and HR functions. As an expert of human resources management he brings along 40 years of professionalism as HR director and member of the executive board of German and Belgian companies. In the field of HR management he has broad experience in all of human resources subjects namely in recruiting, training and development, performance management, career planning, compensation and benefits, assessment centers, industrial relations, restructuring and re-organization.

Ms. Kahraman is a HR professional and before joining Friisberg Türkiye she has been responsible for all the global recruitment of EMEA & North America for Symgery, a Canadian scale-up providing VR, robotic and biomimetic simulation products for medical education. Ms. Kahraman was previously the head of talent & culture for a Dubai based start-up, working with remote and distributed teams and giving consulting services for digital transformation and disruption.

As the 16th largest economy globally, Turkey boasts a well-established banking sector, large industrial and FMCG companies, a rapidly growing tech scene, and active investment in renewable energy and e-commerce. Its location at the crossroads of continents makes it a strategic base for multinational firms seeking to operate across Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Turkey continues to export top executive talent to the Gulf region, and beyond, particularly in digital transformation, risk and compliance, and ESG-related roles. The country’s high levels of digital adoption, mobile-first consumer behavior, and entrepreneurial culture have also made Istanbul an up-and-coming regional startup and fintech hub.

Founded in 1977, Friisberg & Partners International has been involved in executive search in Europe for over 40 years. Today, it has more than 200 search professionals in upwards of 40 major cities around the world. Many of the firm’s partners have worked for large international management consulting firms including PwC, McKinsey, KPMG, Hay Group, and Deloitte.

Growth in London

Friisberg & Partners recently expanded in London with the addition of Alex Wenyon. “We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the Friisberg team,” said Zoltan Petho, chair of Friisberg. “Her experience with globally renowned brands, combined with her competitive spirit and commitment to excellence, will bring a unique perspective to our clients.”

Ms. Wenyon brings a background of professional and personal achievement, with a career spanning roles in public relations and marketing for iconic global brands such as Nissan and Harley-Davidson. In addition to her professional expertise, Ms. Wenyon is a celebrated cox for the GB and Australian Paralympic Rowing teams and has achieved the prestigious distinction of winning at Henley Royal Regatta.

As a consultant at Friisberg, Ms. Wenyon will support organizations across a variety of industries, leveraging her expertise in branding, stakeholder engagement, and strategic transformation to deliver tailored solutions that address their most pressing challenges.

