Flatiron Search Partners Recruits CFO for PE-Backed 360 Behavioral Health

May 1, 2025 – Flatiron Search Partners (FSP) has assisted in the recruitment of Phil MacAllister as the new CFO of DW Healthcare Partners-backed, 360 Behavioral Health. “Congratulations to Phil MacAllister on his new role as CFO at 360 Behavioral Health, one of the original and most established authorities caring for individuals impacted by autism and developmental delays,” Flatiron Search Partners said in a LinkedIn post. “We’ve been fortunate to partner closely with Kate Sheldon Princi (CEO of 360 Behavioral Health) over the past year to build out an incredible leadership team for this mission-driven brand, helping a cause we deeply support.”

Mr. MacAllister served as CFO at Behavioral Health Works, Inc., where he played a pivotal role in the successful sale of the company. He led the due diligence process and collaborated closely with the investment bank, private equity investors, and the executive team. Before that, Mr. MacAllister was director of finance at Crossover Health. In this role, he was instrumental in driving significant growth and instilling financial discipline throughout the organization. Prior to this, as director of finance at Volt Information Sciences, Inc., Mr. MacAllister played a strategic role in shaping the company’s financial and operational framework, contributing significantly to enhanced business outcomes. During his career, he also gained search experience with Capital Group, Auto Club Enterprise, among others.

In his new position with 360 Behavioral Health, Mr. MacAllister will be responsible for finance, accounting, revenue cycle management, payroll, real estate, and risk management.

With a long-standing history as one of the original and most established authorities caring for individuals impacted by autism and developmental delays, 360 Behavioral Health has earned the trust as a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)-based behavioral health services in the United States, renowned for our expertise in comprehensive ABA therapy.

Formed in 2002, DW Healthcare Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm with over $1.9 billion assets under management. They focus on the areas of healthcare investments, strategic growth planning and business value maximization. The firm invests in healthcare companies generating over $3 million in EBITDA, at the lower end of the middle market.

Established in 2018, Flatiron Search Partners is a boutique executive search and growth advisory firm with offices in New York City and Denver. The firm leverages a cross-industry network to focus on key sectors: beauty, business services, consumer products/ services, consumer healthcare, education and training, experiential/ specialty retail, food and beverage/restaurants, franchising, health and wellness/active lifestyle, hospitality and nightlife, and technology and SaaS. Flatiron leads recruitment efforts for CEOs and presidents, as well as executives and functional leads overseeing operations, customer experience, sales/revenue, marketing, training, HR, finance, product, technology, and real estate/development.

Related: Flatiron Search Partners Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for WorldSprings

Bill Stauffer is co-founder and managing partner with Flatiron. He has spent the past 20 years scaling brands at various growth stages across the consumer, food and beverage, and healthcare sectors. He has experience working with founders, boards of directors, executive teams, and private equity/venture capital sponsors.

Joe Miller is also co-founder and managing partner with the firm. He has spent the last 10 years driving scalable business strategies for high-growth companies in the branded consumer space. He has a background in cross-functional management and financial analysis, and a track record of attracting and managing winning teams, driving operational execution, and achieving growth targets.

The Evolving CFO Role in Private Equity

Navigating a tapestry of challenges, private equity CFOs have undergone a transformative evolution, shifting from being financial overseers to becoming strategic pilots. Their role surpasses the scope of accounting and reporting monthly numbers; they now own and harness data, providing invaluable insights that improve fact-based decision making for the organization at large, according to a recent report from Acertitude’s Scott Carberry. “The emerging PE CFO is a vital linchpin, balancing the financial acumen, operational resilience, and strategic foresight poised to unlock new dimensions of success in an ever-changing landscape,” he said. “Adapting to these evolving circumstances, the responsibilities shouldered by PE CFOs have experienced a notable metamorphosis in contrast to previous years.”

A Look at the High Demand for Top CFOs for Private Equity Firms

In times of volatility, financial stability becomes an understated hallmark of business success. Private equity firms have, appropriately, responded to the severe macroeconomic challenges of recent years with caution, making unprecedented pullbacks in investment and reaching record levels of dry powder, according to a new report from Slayton Search Partners’ Dan Dunn.

“Today’s firms are steadying their balance sheets and preparing for long-term growth by building quality over quantity—a process that will increasingly require proactive CFOs,” he said. “CFOs are key drivers of sustainable value creation for PE firms and their portfolio companies. As portfolio sizes remain limited and the need for exceptionally successful exits grows, the role of the chief financial officer will expand in the coming years. Subsequently, demand for experienced private equity CFOs is certain to rise.”

“Today’s CFO is an adept communicator and collaborator, transcending silos to engage operational leaders, investors, and portfolio company executives to navigate fluid market dynamics, conserve cash, and drive transformation,” Mr. Carberry said. “Most importantly, they enable the ability to drive better and faster decision making, aiding in the execution of the value creation plan.”

In the current landscape, there are heightened market challenges confronting PE CFOs compared to previous years, according to Mr. Carberry. He says that executives grapple not just with survival, but proactively rising from economic inflation to maintain the original investment thesis. “These times demand meticulous attention to minute details and a strategic pivot around new pain points – namely inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain disruptions,” he said. “Each of these challenges bears its own set of sub-challenges leading to after-effects, and the key areas to focus on during these times include balancing cash management and revenue growth, evaluating headcount, benefits, procurement, and facilities, while also investing in automation.”

Mr. Carberry explains that amidst these dynamics, pace is still paramount. “Even in the face of impending challenges, the deal team continues to expect prompt execution within the business, tasking PE CFOs to augment their strategic maneuvering while managing rapid timelines,” he said.

Related: Financial Services is Booming, CFO Role Continues to Evolve

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media