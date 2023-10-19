Elite Search Partners Fills Position for eg.1 Global

October 19, 2023 – London-based Elite Search Partners has recruited James Cowen as a director with eg.1 Global, which focuses on the management consulting, IT services, tax, accounting, and risk advisory sectors. “eg.1 Global were looking for a director in their executive search practice who could also add value to their consulting business/maximize their market intelligence offering,” said Matthew Eley, founder of Elite Search Partners. “Candidates with a mixed background in both consulting and search typically thrive on eg.1 Global’s platform which made James a very obvious fit for the role.”

“James’ 20+ years consulting/leadership advisory experience at Accenture and Teneo combined with his time in executive search with Spencer Stuart highlighted James as the ideal candidate,” Mr. Eley said. “Due to his background, James had a keen interest and understanding of eg.1’s market intelligence from the outset which allows for a seamless integration into their platform.”

Mr. Eley also explains why eg.1 is an appealing firm to work for. “eg.1 Global is one of the most well respected executive search and advisory firms in EMEA, focused exclusively on the professional services sector,” he said. “They have developed their own bespoke market intelligence which differentiates them from the majority of firms on the market, enabling their consultants to benefit from a distinctive USP which they can utilize in their business development strategy. In addition, they have a truly collaborative culture where their executive search and consulting practices work in sync to drive the value of each other’s practice areas and offer a streamlined experience for their clients.”

Mr. Cowen most recently served as managing director and partner at Teneo, a global CEO advisory firm. Before that, he was professional services practice lead, U.K., with Spencer Stuart. Prior to that, Mr. Cowen was a managing director with Accenture.

eg.1 provides executive search services to the professional services, infrastructure, construction, energy, health & life sciences, digital, consumer and industrial industries. The firm’s past clients include Arcadis; Barclays; The Boston Consulting Group; BP; Charles River Associates; CPP Investment Board; Deloitte; DripDrop; Marsh & McLennan Companies; Mercer; Navigant Consulting; Oliver Wyman; Phizer; and WeightWatchers.

Newly Launched Firm

Last November, Matthew Mr. Eley launched Elite Search Partners, with the mission of helping search firms themselves find talent. “Our dedicated consultants have a successful track record of sourcing and placing partners, managing partners, associates, and researchers globally,” said Mr. Eley. “In addition to our retained services, we provide regular market insights and consultation to both existing and prospective clients on the latest market trends, competitor activities, and in a market overly concerned with tradition and maintaining outdated processes, we bring a new energy.”

Mr. Eley primarily focuses on the U.K. and European markets across multiple sectors. He is joined by senior consultant Reece Moran, who heads the growth of the North American market. Working across multiple industries within those geographies, Mr. Moran specializes in partner, managing partner, and C-level searches.

Mr. Eley recently told Hunt Scanlon Media that executive search firms continue to expand and that this is keeping his firm busy. “The demand for strong originating partners is as high as ever; firms are simply becoming more diligent with their hiring decisions,” he said. “Executive search firms are still looking to bring in top-tier talent who can bring a specialized network/book of business to a new firm.”

“In addition, I am seeing a desire for many firms to diversify their revenue streams, building out new areas such as interim for example,” said Mr. Eley. “Search firms who have historically focused on one core market are now looking to expand into other regions/sectors/functions, allowing them to be more versatile and service their clients on a number of fronts. It also goes without saying that the need to push for diversity and inclusion is as prevalent as ever. In my opinion, this can only have positive connotations for the industry moving forward.”

