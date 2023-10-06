ECA Partners Recruits CEO for Vital Care Industries

October 6, 2023 – Santa Monica, CA-based search firm ECA Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Harsh Singh as the new chief executive officer of Vital Care Industries. “Based on Harsh’s healthcare background and previous roles in banking, business development, investment management, and operational leadership, we believe that he is uniquely suited to execute on a growth strategy that will significantly enhance Vital Care’s value,” said Johannes Zwick, managing partner, Broadtree Partners, the private equity firm that acquired Vital Care in 2021.

Mr. Singh brings a background in management consulting, investment banking, and in-house corporate development in the healthcare and life sciences space. He is a growth-oriented executive and venture capitalist with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry leading private capital financings, IPOs, origination, and deal structuring.

Mr. Singh provides a background that includes C-suite operational experience, corporate governance, strategy, and investment banking. Most recently, he founded the VC fund, Lodi Ventures, and served as interim CEO of Thomas Medical, a medical manufacturer and one of the fund’s portfolio companies.

In his new position with Vital Care Industries, Mr. Singh will leverage his knowledge of organic and inorganic growth levers to help Vital Care expand on its already impressive product offerings for domestic and international health systems and providers.

Related: 6 Key Personality Traits for Disruptive Innovation Leaders

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Chicago, Vital Care Industries has a strong history of manufacturing and distribution of medical surgical supplies to over 2,200 hospitals and 1,500 surgery centers. The company manufactures and distributes equipment drapes and covers, solidifier for medical waste, sterilization packaging, and dust and cart covers under the Vital Care Industries and Medical Technique brands.

Experienced Recruiters

ECA is a specialized project staffing and executive search firm focused on private equity and PE portfolio companies. They use a proprietary, evidence-based approach to recruiting that leverages data and technology. The firm uses a talent management system, CASCADE. Founded in 2010, ECA operates across five global offices and in 2023 was named one of Hunt Scanlon’s Top 50 Recruiters.

ECA Partners Recruits CEO for Transifex

ECA Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Chris Menier as the new chief executive officer of Transifex, a translation management system based in Washington, D.C. “ECA ran an organized and thorough process for our CEO search,” said Dennis Dresser, operating partner at JMI Equity, backers of Transifex. “Their highly professional team members were excellent thought partners throughout the process. Their global search identified and vetted our new CEO, who is an industry veteran and brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth. It is our pleasure to welcome Chris Menier to the Transifex team. Chris has successfully built team cultures, delivered innovation, and scaled successful companies. His leadership and expertise give Transifex an edge in further strengthening our market position and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Atta Tarki is the founder and chairman of ECA. Atta leads ECA’s private equity and venture capital practice, where he supports PE-owned, VC-owned and other high growth companies with filling C-level positions. His primary focus is on CEO, COO, president, CFO, and chief strategy officer roles. Prior to ECA, Mr. Tarki led management consulting engagements at L.E.K. Consulting.

Recent Assignment

ECA Partners also recently recruited Danny Curzon as the new president and chief operating officer of United Pet Care, a tech-enabled pet healthcare platform that builds a network of vets and members. “We are extremely excited to welcome Danny Curzon to the United Pet Care team – his operational leadership experience, particularly pertaining to opening up new markets and implementing scorecards to measure, manage and drive results, are a huge asset to our organization as we continue to pursue our mission of making world-class pet healthcare affordable and accessible to pet parents everywhere,” said Aaron Oaks, CEO of United Pet Care.

Most recently, Mr. Curzon was chief of staff to the COO for Embark Trucks, an automated trucking company. In his new position with United Pet Care, Mr. Curzon’s core responsibility will be to drive growth through process improvement to efficiently scale operations with the company’s rapid growth in revenue. With a rigorous, process-oriented background, United Pet Care is most excited about his ability to use data through automation and metrics.

Related: The Evolving Role HR Plays In Private Equity

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media