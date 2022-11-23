DRiWaterstone Human Capital Seeks New Leader for Chesapeake Bay Commission

November 23, 2022 – Arlington, VA-based DRiWaterstone Human Capital has been enlisted to find a new executive director for the Chesapeake Bay Commission. The executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Commission reports directly to the leadership and members of the commission. This executive provides visionary leadership and strategic policy oversight to commission members and staff.

The ED also participates at the highest levels of the Chesapeake Bay program, providing leadership on its priorities and actions. The individual will also serve as the senior manager of the commission staff and its offices in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The executive director oversees the staff work plans and priorities as well as interactions with commission members, other elected officials, state and federal agencies, and partner organizations such as environmental NGOs and agricultural and business advocacy groups.

DRiWaterstone Human Capital is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience in environmental policymaking, organizational leadership, and public speaking. Graduate-level degree in environmental policy, science, or law preferred. Candidates should also have excellent oral and written communication skills, including the ability to distill complex issues into understandable terms as well as the ability to communicate effectively with people from diverse backgrounds and experiences. They should have experience in a leadership role working on environmental issues, including working and negotiating with high-ranking officials, legislators, business, and community leaders.

For more than 40 years, the Chesapeake Bay Commission has served as the Chesapeake Bay region’s policy leader, focused on policy, law, and budgets at the state and federal levels. The commission works to support the restoration of the waters, land, and habitats, and promote the well-being of the people that define the Chesapeake Bay.

The Friends of Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund (EDTF) also recently called in DRiWaterstone Human Capital to lead in its search for a new executive director. This leader will oversee the day-to-day operations of Friends of EDTF, including fundraising, grantmaking, budgeting, compliance, donor and public relations, and other responsibilities delegated by the board of directors. The Ethiopia Diaspora Trust Fund is a non-profit organization working in coordination with the Ethiopian government to directly involve diaspora Ethiopians from all walks of life in improving the lives of the Ethiopian people by raising funds for vital socio-economic projects in Ethiopia.

A Culture-Centric Firm

Created through a recent merger between DRi and Waterstone Human Capital, DRiWaterstone Human Capital is a culture-centric executive search, leadership advisory, and human capital firm focused on helping mission and purpose-driven organizations across the U.S. build high performance teams and cultures.

The firm offers executive search services focused on helping clients achieve sustainable organizational and cultural growth by finding leaders who align to the organization’s purpose, and who can help take the organization and its culture to the next level. DRiWaterstone Human Capital also offers a full portfolio of cultural talent management and leadership advisory services (including culture assessment, culture measurement, and culture curation) – to help organizations put culture at the center of strategy and drive success.

“By joining together, we can offer clients expertise in non-profit and social enterprise executive recruiting, and more than 20 years of experience in building high performance teams and cultures,” said Jennifer Dunlap, CEO of DRiWaterstone. “That expertise allows DRiWaterstone to serve mission and purpose-driven organizations in both the non-profit and private sectors with a broad portfolio of services designed to inspire leaders to build high performance teams and cultures.”

