Creating Workplaces That Support Employees

The war for talent, combined with a desire to change careers or open new businesses, has many professionals looking to recruiting as the next chapter in their careers, said a new report from Protis Global.

June 15, 2022 – Recruiting firm owners and hiring leaders are reimagining and renewing their talent attraction and retention strategies. They are standing up to the challenges of the pandemic, showing remarkable resilience, and taking advantage of tremendous growth potential within the talent access industry. In 2020, 4.4 million new businesses opened in the U.S., up 24 percent from the previous year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 1.4 million business applications were filed in the third quarter of 2021 alone, setting a new record.

With more than 10 million jobs open in the U.S. alone, it is an unprecedented time for recruiting and entrepreneurship, according to specialists across the field. “The war for talent, combined with many professionals’ desire to change careers or open their businesses, has many people looking to recruiting as the next chapter in their careers,” said executive search firm Protis Global in a new report. “With the talent shortage and ever-increasing skills gap, there is a significant need for specialized recruiting expertise and services. At Protis Global, we have found ourselves and our clients offering new, innovative strategies and solutions to candidates.”

As business leaders set their sights on growth, they recognize the need to develop leadership practices that reflect their teams’ needs — and the demands, said the search firm. It is incumbent on them to prioritize their people and create stronger connections with those who work with them if they want to engage and retain them.

“Companies are working to create environments that support employee well-being and career goals and increase compensation and benefits,” said Protis Global. “They’re working to help employees align their personal, professional, and financial goals to achieve satisfaction and fulfillment.”

So how do leaders achieve this?

By re-examining what it means to lead. This may require leaders to leave their comfort zone and dramatically alter their long-held perceptions of leadership, said the search firm. “Increasingly, leaders need to take a step back from the day-to-day and reassess what their business is trying to achieve and how they want it,” said the report. “The opportunity to create a better future for their organizations — and their people — exists only if leaders concentrate on strategies reflecting the new reality rather than revert to how things used to be.”

By taking responsibility for openness and honesty as foundations of a supportive culture. When team members clearly define and understand a culture, peak employee and organizational performance. “It can be very informative for leaders to examine how their culture has changed over the past two years — and just as informative if it hasn’t changed at all,” said Protis Global.

By embracing change, adaptability, and agility. “If we look back to March 2020, we see that the companies that pivoted their products and processes to virtual and flexible solutions survived and succeeded,” said the search firm. “Change is a constant, and leaders need to use their position to provide the support and the tools their employees need to manage change effectively. Effective change management starts with leaders becoming more agile and open to change.”

Realizing Business Goals. Leaders must continually take stock, and make real, sustainable progress to benefit their businesses, their people, and society. “The pandemic ushered in new expectations and priorities surrounding the world of work and our daily lives,” said Protis global. “Suppose entrepreneurs and leaders continue to harness business ingenuity, agility, and flexibility. In that case, they can reinvent themselves and shape a new world of work: one focused on fulfillment, optimism, and a more rewarding future.”

Protis Global, founded in 1995, is headquartered in Miami. Its specialties include consumer package goods, banking recruitment, global food and beverage, cannabis, hospitality, fast moving consumer goods, adult beverage, talent attraction, and employer branding.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media