Cook Silverman Search Seeking Executive Director for Ability Now Bay Area

October 31, 2025 – Greenbrae, CA-based Cook Silverman Search was recently retained by Ability Now Bay Area (ANBA) to lead in its search for a new executive director. The executive director reports to the board of directors and is responsible for leading all staff, overseeing organizational strategy, and ensuring alignment between programs, mission, and financial sustainability. Ability Now Bay Area seeks a compassionate and strategic executive director to lead the organization into its next phase of service, innovation, and growth. This individual will build on ANBA’s legacy while evolving programs, strengthening financial sustainability, and enhancing advocacy efforts for participants and their families.

The ideal candidate will possess significant experience in non-profit management, operations, service delivery, and fundraising, according to the job specification. They will be an effective advocate and collaborator, able to engage local and state agencies, navigate complex funding structures, and motivate a diverse and dedicated staff.

Cook Silverman is looking for an experienced executive with a track record of operational excellence, sustainable program growth, and transparent, approachable leadership. A mission-driven leader with deep expertise in disability rights, person-centered care, and independent living, bringing authenticity and steadiness during times of change is preferred.

Founded in 1939, Ability Now Bay Area empowers individuals with significant physical and developmental disabilities through self-directed services that foster independence, growth, and community engagement. The organization offers adult education, small business development, technology access and training, wellness programs, writing workshops, and community integration services—delivered in-person, online, and hybrid formats. With a $3 million annual budget, a committed 12-member board, and a talented team of over 30 staff, ANBA is headquartered Oakland, CA.

Cook Silverman Search focuses on many senior positions include but not limited to: development, CEO/COO/executive director and CFO’s for non-profit organizations, predominantly in Northern California. Its client base represents a broad span of organizations, including social service, museums, science. independent schools, universities, conservation, health care, and culture. The firm has placed advancement executives for Lucile Packard Foundation for Children’s Health, Children’s Council of San Francisco, Eviction Defense Collaborative, The Unity Council, Earth Island Institute, among others.

Victoria L. Silverman is managing founder of the search firm. She has more than 30 years of experience in the philanthropic sector. Throughout her career, Ms. Silverman has worked in senior fundraising, advancement, and management positions at Stanford University, Washington University in St. Louis, the University of California, the American Film Institute, and the Buck Institute for Age Research, among others. Her search work focuses on higher education, the arts, biotech and environment sectors. She has been speaker for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education and has served on fundraising advisory committees for several non-profit organizations.

Cook Silverman Search recently placed Samara Dun as the new executive director of Ploughshares. “Samara’s journey began as a young activist in the nuclear freeze movement, which inspired her lifelong commitment to peace and collaboration,” Ploughshares said in a LinkedIn post. “Longtime friends of Ploughshares may remember Samara from her tenure as director of development, and her return to Ploughshares is a full-circle moment to lead our work toward a world that is free from the threat of nuclear weapons.” Ms. Dun brings over two decades of leadership experience in philanthropy and non-profit management to her role as executive director of Ploughshares.

She previously served as vice president of development, communications, and marketing at Commonwealth Club World Affairs of California, and held senior development positions at Larkin Street Youth Services and Environmental Defense Fund. From 2006 to 2016, Ms. Dun was director of development at Ploughshares, where she shaped fundraising strategy and supported significant organizational growth.

Ploughshares is a global security foundation committed to reducing nuclear threats and ultimately eliminating nuclear weapons. The organization envisions a safer and more secure world, driven by its mission to transform nuclear policy. To achieve this, Ploughshares strengthens the nuclear field by amplifying diverse voices, fostering public engagement, and challenging the status quo.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media