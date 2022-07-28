Caldwell Recruits Managing Director, Head of People and Workplaces for Marlette Holdings

July 28, 2022 – Toronto-based Caldwell has assisted in the recruitment of Graham Kennedy as managing director, head of people and workplaces at Marlette Holdings Inc., a financial technology company operating the Best Egg financial platform. Partner Brian Lawton led the assignment.

“This new leadership role highlights, among other things, the investments our company is making to scale and grow our multi-product business while embracing the remote/hybrid, flexible workplace,” said Frank Borchert, chief administrative and chief legal officer for Best Egg. “I look forward to building on Graham’s expertise to grow our people in line with our business goals while maintaining the personality of our company that continues to make us a sought-after place to work.”

Mr. Kennedy joins the company with two decades of experience in financial services with Fidelity Investments. His broad range of knowledge as an executive in technology, operations, and strategy gives him a perspective to lead the growth of a modern HR and facilities organization. He is passionate about developing the workplace of the future, shaping employer brand perceptions, and building a culture of innovation and inclusion.

In his new position with Marlette Holdings, Mr. Kennedy is responsible for overseeing the company’s human resources organization and people strategy, focusing on all aspects of HR, including talent strategies, employee experience, performance management, leadership development, and workforce digital and physical environments.

“I am thrilled to join the Best Egg team at this important time to help shape the people and culture strategy,” said Mr. Kennedy. “I look forward to entering the fintech space and partnering with such a fantastic leadership team. Together, we aim to build a great brand and workplace that will attract and engage the best talent in the U.S.”

Based in Wilmington, DE, Best Egg is a consumer financial technology platform that aims to help people feel more confident about their everyday finances through a suite of products and resources. Its digital financial platform offers simple, accessible, and personalized financial solutions including personal loans, credit cards, and a financial health resource center. Best Egg’s personal loan products have seen tremendous growth in the past two years, accelerating to $19 billion of loans with solid credit performance. The company has also diversified its offering, introducing the Best Egg Visa credit card and the free Best Egg Financial Health tool in 2021. Best Egg announced $225 million in equity funding in March.

Veteran Recruiter

Caldwell’s global financial services practice serves clients in the areas of investment banking and capital markets, asset and wealth management, alternative investments, insurance, consumer financial services, and real estate, as well as all shared services and functional capabilities across the financial services sector.

Mr. Lawton is a partner in Caldwell’s financial services practice and a member of the firm’s Richmond, VA office. He brings a unique perspective to search, leveraging 20 years of experience in P&L ownership and strategic leadership roles in the financial services industry. Mr. Lawton has led C-suite and senior executive searches for clients in financial services, hospitality and beyond, focusing on roles in lending strategy, P&L heads, credit, risk management, performance marketing, analytics, operations, decision science, and more.

Mr. Lawton recently placed Ellen Falbo as chief credit officer of Possible Finance, which provides “an opportunity for any customer, regardless of their credit score, with quick and affordable access to capital and a guided path toward long-term financial health.” Ms. Falbo is an experienced executive in consumer credit and analytics, with over 20 years of experience in financial services across a variety of business units and functions

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media