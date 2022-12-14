Caldwell Recruits Chief Customer Experience Officer for Western Financial Group Insurance Solutions

December 14, 2022 – Customers matter. It sounds simple. But these days, companies are coming to better accept and understand that concept and weave it into their strategic vision. So it is that businesses of all kinds are increasingly bringing aboard chief customer officers (CCO), the most effective of whom wield influence across an organization and into the C-suite. And though the titles can vary from place to place, the customer-drive mission of the role remains the same. Drew Railton and Tisha MacEacheron of Toronto-based Caldwell recently assisted in the recruitment of Lisa Colangelo as the chief customer experience officer at Western Financial Group Insurance Solutions (WFGIS).

Ms. Colangelo previously served as senior vice president for retail banking at Coast Capital Savings, where she led operations at 52 branches with accountability for over 500 employees and direct supervision of seven directors. Before this, Ms. Colangelo spent 25 years with TD, most recently serving as vice president of retail banking where she led operations at 47 branches in Edmonton and surrounding area in Northern Alberta.

Western Financial Group Insurance Solutions has been a leader in the Canadian insurance market for over 40 years. The company’s experts pride themselves in serving an alternative to traditional business insurance and employee benefits (health and dental coverages etc.) A division of Western Financial Group, WFGIS is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba with an office in Laval, Quebec.

Experienced Recruiting Team

Caldwell’s global financial services practice serves clients in the areas of investment banking and capital markets, asset and wealth management, alternative investments, insurance, consumer financial services, and real estate, as well as all shared services and functional capabilities across the financial services sector.

Mr. Railton is a managing partner in Western Canada. Drawing on more than 18 years of experience placing senior executives and board directors, he provides expertise in board, CEO, and senior executive recruitment. Mr. Railton has experience as a director, serving on both volunteer and corporate boards, as well as extensive philanthropic involvement. Prior to joining Caldwell in 2006, Mr. Railton’s career spanned a wide range of industries and functions including roles in operations, sales, human resources, customer service, and general management.

Ms. MacEacheron is a consultant in Caldwell’s Calgary office and an integral member of the industrial practice. Prior to joining Caldwell, she focused on the recruitment of senior-level executives in both the not-for-profit and private sectors at Conroy Ross. In the not-for-profit sector, Ms. MacEacheron focused primarily on health, education and associations; in the private sector, she recruited senior executive, managerial, and technical professionals in the oil and gas, communications, finance, and environmental services industries.

Recent Search

Mr. Railton and Les Gombik of Caldwell recently placed Eric Dillon as president of General Bank of Canada (GBC). Outgoing president, Gord Mooney, recently announced his retirement. “Eric Dillon is the right leader at the right time for General Bank of Canada – continuing to build a bank that will stand for generations,” the organization said in a statement. “Eric will fully assume the role in April. Please joins us in welcoming Eric Dillon to GBC, and congratulating Gord Mooney as he retires and enters the next phase of his journey.”

Mr. Dillon joins GBC after a near 11-year stint as CEO of Conexus Credit Union in Regina, where he guided the organization through a multitude of change, receiving numerous awards for leadership and innovation along the way.

Related: Caldwell Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for LendingPoint

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media