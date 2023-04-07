Caldwell Recruits CFO for Big Box Outlet Store

April 7, 2023 – Adam Cotterall, Maryse Robichaud, and Christiana Chan of Toronto-based Caldwell recently recruited Mohammed Mahabub as the new chief financial officer of Big Box Outlet Store.

Mr. Mahabub is a seasoned senior finance executive and leader. He has over 25 years of finance and operations experience concentrated in the retail, technology and tourism industries. Mr. Mahabub spent 12 years with JYSK Canada where he played an instrumental role in the growth of the company. Prior to that, he spent nine years in progressive finance positions for large retail companies Flight Centre and Overwaitea Food Group.

Big Box Outlet Store is a British Columbia-based liquidation store, finding deals on a large variety of products from all over Canada, the U.S., and around the globe. Big Box Outlet is primarily a reverse logistics business, and as such, it purchases returns, open-box, refurbished and seasonal closeout products from several large retailers (including Target, Walmart, and Amazon) and sells the product through its retail store network. It supplements its reverse logistics inventory with purchases from distributors of products produced in China and other sources.

Finding Top Leaders

Caldwell’s global financial services practice serves clients in the areas of investment banking and capital markets, asset and wealth management, alternative investments, insurance, consumer financial services, and real estate, as well as all shared services and functional capabilities across the financial services sector.

Mr. Cotterall is a partner in the firm’s technology and financial services practices, working with clients across North America to build their leadership teams, with additional depth in recruiting CFOs, CIOs, and CHROs across a variety of sectors. Specializing in the emerging technologies space, Mr. Cotterall is called upon to recruit senior leaders with expertise in innovation, transformation, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, digital, biotech, E-commerce, edtech, and fintech.

Ms. Robichaud is a consultant in Caldwell’s Calgary office and a member of the industrial and consumer retail and E-commerce practices. She has experience managing executive level searches for a wide variety of clients across Canada and the U.S. Ms. Robichaud focuses on the recruitment of C-suite executives within the consumer, retail, and E-commerce sector with particular interest and expertise in the Canadian cannabis industry.

Ms. Chan is an associate in Caldwell’s Vancouver office and a member of the technology, financial services, and consumer practices. She focuses on executive-level searches for a diverse range of clients throughout Canada and the U.S. Ms. Chan joined Caldwell in 2018 as an administrative assistant, quickly advancing to project coordinator and now to associate.

CFO Placement

Caldwell recently assisted in the recruitment of Rachael Golembuski as the new chief financial officer of Long View Systems. The search led by Les Gombik, Drew Railton, and Ms. Robichaud. Ms. Golembuski has 20-plus years of financial services, internal audit, risk management, and professional services industry experience. She is an audit leader with more than 15 years of progressively senior and complex internal audit, risk management, compliance, and leadership roles. Previously, Ms. Golembuski was SVP of risk and administration and chief audit officer for connectFirst Credit Union.

Long View is an IT solutions and services company in North America with offices across the continent. With a clear focus on combining business and technology through its Hybrid IT solutions including cloud, IT infrastructure, managed services, and end user support, Long View is able to define and customize IT solutions for clients.

