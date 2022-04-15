Bullhorn Launches New Service to Support Recruiting Firms

April 15, 2022 – A new dedicated venture capital resource will invest in high-potential, early-stage companies focused on helping staffing and recruiting firms improve operational efficiency and boost top-line growth. It debuts with $20 million allocated for investments.

Bullhorn, a provider of software to recruiting firms, has launched Bullhorn Ventures, a dedicated corporate venture capital resource that will invest in and partner with high-potential, early-stage companies focused on helping staffing and recruiting firms improve operational efficiency and boost top-line growth. Bullhorn Ventures will launch initially with $20 million allocated for investments.

Investing in Startups

The recruiting industry is going through unprecedented change as employment bounces back from lows during the pandemic. Search firms are challenged by the growth of online talent platforms, rising expectations from talent set by the consumer digital experience, and market growth, which has put a premium on talent acquisition.

“Bullhorn has long been a technology innovator for the staffing industry and will continue to advance and innovate on the Bullhorn platform to help customers solve their most pressing challenges,” the company said. “In addition, Bullhorn Ventures will look to invest in startups that uniquely address these challenges and others, helping firms navigate and grow in the current environment.”

Innovation Accelerating

Bullhorn Ventures will build relationships with early-stage companies via investment as well as by offering expertise and insights through Bullhorn’s partnership programs, which are designed to help companies serve Bullhorn customers’ needs.

Bullhorn has directly acquired several ecosystem participants, and these investments return consistently strong performance. Past acquisitions of ecosystem partners include PeopleNet (time capture), Herefish (automation and candidate engagement), Sirenum (workforce management), and Cube19 (analytics). “Expanding to be able to invest in early-stage companies is a natural evolution of Bullhorn’s M&A strategy, which has always been focused on providing customers additional capability and choice,” the company said.

“The pace of innovation within staffing and recruitment is always accelerating, and we’re excited to be investing in the technology to help our customers put the world to work, especially during these times,” said Art Papas, CEO of Bullhorn.

“We have deep experience investing in innovation,” said Nina Eigerman, senior vice president of alliances & business development at Bullhorn. “We will build on this experience by providing capital to our venture portfolio companies and helping them scale more rapidly through commercial relationships with our global teams. This is an exciting opportunity to accelerate innovation and effectively bring new solutions to the staffing and recruitment space.”