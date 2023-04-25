Buffkin / Baker Adds to Higher Education Practice

April 25, 2023 – Partner-led executive search firm Buffkin / Baker has expanded with the addition of Ann Yates as a partner in its higher education practice area. “We are delighted to welcome Ann to the Buffkin / Baker team. Her demonstrated success in recruiting diverse and talented candidates will bring substantial value to our clients across the country,” said Martin Baker, managing partner. “Her depth of expertise and commitment to quality client service in higher education is invaluable. We look forward to the experience she brings to our clients as we partner with them to secure the leadership needed in today’s evolving higher education landscape and environment.”

Ms. Yates is well-versed in every area of academic leadership, allowing her to serve her clients broadly and across multiple functional areas. She has completed more than 300 executive-level searches throughout her career, including engagements for presidents, provosts, deans and vice presidents at leading public and private colleges and universities. Additionally, Ms. Yates brings a reputation for advancing women and candidates with diverse backgrounds.

“With a career spanning more than two decades, she brings a commitment to quality client service and engagement, and an understanding of higher education leadership,” Buffkin / Baker said. Ms. Yates most recently served as a managing director in ZRG’s non-profit and education practice and prior to that she served as a senior partner with WittKieffer. Additionally, she has been an invited presenter at ACE Women’s Network and AACSB’s ICAM conference. She received her master’s degree in industrial psychology from the University of New Haven and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bethany College.

“I am thrilled to join Buffkin/Baker as a partner in the higher education practice. It is a tremendous opportunity to work with an accomplished and collegial team whose high-touch approach with clients and candidates aligns with my values,” said Ms. Yates. “I was drawn to Buffkin/Baker’s senior leadership, the incredible team, the firm’s impressive outcomes and success, and their passion for delivering the highest quality service to a wide range of clients. As we look to the future and the challenges facing higher education, I believe Buffkin/Baker is well-positioned and will continue to distinguish itself in support of clients tackling these difficult issues. I look forward to contributing to the journey as we provide transformational and impactful leadership solutions.”

A Specialty Boutique Firm

Buffkin / Baker is a specialty boutique search firm composed of industry leaders in their respective fields and each has over a decade of retained search experience. Their focus as search professionals is to recruit leaders in digital marketing/advertising, technology, healthcare, media/entertainment, finance, higher education, and non-profit. The firm serves public, private, venture, and private equity-backed companies. Its office locations include Nashville, TN; New York; Washington, D.C.; and Winston Salem, NC, with affiliate offices in London.

Buffkin / Baker is a member of Panorama Search, an international federation of retained firms with 18 firms and over 30 offices globally. Buffkin / Baker formed in 2017 with the merger of the Buffkin Group and Baker and Associates LLC.

Buffkin / Baker recently added David Ballard as chief clinical officer in its healthcare practice. “David is a welcome addition to the Buffkin / Baker team,” said Craig Buffkin, managing partner. “His extensive healthcare experience provides us with a strong foundation to provide quality service for our clients seeking today’s leading physician, nursing, and healthcare executives.” Dr. Ballard previously served as chief quality officer of Baylor Scott & White Health, where the organization received both the Leapfrog Patient-Centered Care Award and the National Quality Forum Health Care Award under his leadership.

“Dr. Ballard brings a unique set of leadership skills, and his background as a physician leader in academic health science centers such as the University of Virginia and Emory University, as well as in large healthcare systems such as Mayo Clinic and Baylor Scott & White Health, will add substantial depth to our team, strengthen our capabilities, and allow us to serve our clients at an even higher level,” Mr. Buffkin said.

