Bryant Group Recruits CEO for Montana State University Alumni Foundation

September 28, 2023 – Following a nationwide search, Dallas-based executive search and talent development firm Bryant Group has assisted in the placement of Fran Albrecht as the president and CEO of the Montana State University Alumni Foundation. Chris Bingley, president of Bryant Group, led the assignment. “We are pleased that an executive of Fran’s stature will lead the Montana State University Alumni Foundation,” said Greg Collins, chair of the foundation’s board of governors. “She brings proven ability to build teams, bring people together, and a deep love of and connection to Montana.”

A native Montanan, Ms. Albrecht is an experienced leader with over 25 years as a successful non-profit executive and brings a wealth of knowledge to the position. She most recently served as chief philanthropy officer for the Providence Montana Health Foundation in Missoula, MT. Ms. Albrecht began her career as the executive director of Watson Children’s Shelter Inc. and led the organization from the brink of closure to a thriving community resource. She was later appointed by then-Gov. Steve Bullock to the Montana University System board of regents, where she served for six years, eventually serving as chair.

“I am delighted and honored to join the outstanding alumni and foundation team and board in celebration, partnership and advancement of Montana State University,” said Ms. Albrecht. “What a gift to serve students, our state of Montana and beyond, remarkable faculty, staff, and alumni as part of Montana State University’s rich mission and tradition of excellence.”

The Montana State University Alumni Foundation is the institutionally related foundation of Montana State University with a mission to cultivate lifelong relationships and secure private support to advance Montana State University.

Montana State University, founded in 1893 as a Land Grant University, is the state’s largest university, enrolling a 2022 student population of 16,688 students. With more than $200 million in research expenditures annually, the university conducts more research than all other public and private entities in Montana combined. It is one of only 146 higher education institutions to receive an R1 designation for very high research activity by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The university offers over 250 undergraduate and 115 graduate degrees including through Gallatin College MSU, which offers more than 20 one- and two-year workforce degrees and certificates to meet the interests of students and the workforce needs of southwest Montana.

Proven Recruiters

Bryant Group specializes in advancement, fundraising, and leadership for universities, hospitals, and other non-profits. Its services include recruiting, talent development, and leadership coaching. The organization’s higher education clients include Stanford University, Harvard University, Michigan State University, Baylor University, the University of New Mexico, and others. Its healthcare clients include UCLA Center for the Health Sciences, the Mayo Clinic in both Minnesota and Arizona, Henry Ford Health Systems, Betty Ford Center, to name just a few. Its other non-profit clients include the American Heart Association, March of Dimes in both California and New York, the J. Paul Getty Trust, and more.

Bryant Group Recruits AVP of Outreach and Innovation for Western Michigan University

Bryant Group has placed Michael Carlton as the first associate vice president of outreach and innovation for Western Michigan University (WMU). Sarah Hempen, vice president, led the assignment. For more than 15 years, Mr. Carlton oversaw annual giving, alumni relations, special events, and donor relations for public universities and private non-profits. He most recently served as the director of annual giving and alumni engagement for the Peabody Institute of John Hopkins University. Prior to that, Mr. Carlton was senior director of individual giving and stewardship at the Catholic Extension. “He has an immense passion for the ever-evolving integrated marketing and engagement spaces, giving him a diverse perspective on the fields of annual giving, alumni engagement, and communications,” Bryant Group said.

Bryant Group is led by president and CEO Sally Bryant. She joined the search firm in 2007 and brings 30 years of experience in advancement management, consulting and recruiting, as well as achievements from the corporate sales arena and success in other entrepreneurial activities.

Christopher P. Bryant, co-founder and advisor of the Bryant Group, is a leader in the recruitment of advancement, development, and fundraising professionals. In 1988, he helped start what the firm describes as the country’s first executive search firm to specialize exclusively in philanthropy recruitment. Bryant Group is the successor firm, established in 2002. Now under the leadership of Ms. Bryant, the woman-owned firm focuses on advancing great leadership through executive search, leadership coaching and interim leadership services. Bryant Group has impacted more than 10,000 leaders and served more than 275 organizations.

