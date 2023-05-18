Bespoke Partners Recruits Chief Commercial Officer for Billtrust

May 18, 2023 – Tess Fischer and Alexandra Bossetta of San Diego, CA-headquartered executive search firm Bespoke Partners have placed Scott Collins as the chief commercial officer for Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader. “Scott brings a wealth of experience to the role, and I am excited to welcome him to Billtrust,” said Sunil Rajasekar, CEO. “At this key time in Billtrust’s growth, and when the urgency for companies to have more control over financial outcomes is greater than ever, Scott’s leadership in scaling sales organizations will be vital as we continue to increase our global presence.”

Mr. Collins is a seasoned commercial leader and general manager and comes to Billtrust from HireRight where he served as chief commercial officer and global managing director and was responsible for all global go-to-market functions. Previous roles include senior vice president, banking and lending and chief client officer for Equifax and vice president of sales, web-based marketing solutions for LexisNexis.

Mr. Collins joins Billtrust at a critical period when finance leaders are turning to accounts receivable automation and digital payments to modernize their operations, improve customer satisfaction and become more efficient. “Billtrust is a clear leader in helping companies get paid faster while enhancing the customer experience,” said Mr. Collins. “I couldn’t be more pleased to join Sunil’s team and work with our customers to help them realize long-term business value.”

Based in Lawrenceville, NJ, Billtrust is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. The order-to-cash process is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based.

Bespoke Partners is an executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with top private equity firms, including Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, Insight Partners, GI Partners, General Atlantic, CVC Capital Partners, and TA Associates, among many others, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout. Bespoke Partners is headquartered in San Diego and operates other regional offices in Austin, TX, and Philadelphia.

The search firm has completed over 600 searches since its inception a decade ago. Its expertise includes all C-level searches across multiple functional domains, including financial officers, HR and people, marketing and technology, as well as board of directors and internal private equity operating partner searches. The firm’s expanding leadership advisory platform includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment and coaching.

While financial engineering, inorganic growth, and market expansion remain important tools in the private equity toolbox, talent has emerged as key to growing companies and achieving the investment thesis, according to a newly released report from Bespoke Partners. Yet unlike strategic assets, intellectual property, or other resources that fuel growth, talent can be notoriously difficult to optimize. Bespoke Partners’ report is designed to help private equity partners and the leaders in their portfolio companies understand essential talent market trends based on granular data from the sector.

The private equity sector is on the downside of a historic surge in deal volume, according to the Bespoke Partners’ report. “The talent market for private equity portfolio companies has experienced profound impacts from that surge as well as the pandemic-induced disruption that immediately preceded it,” the report said. “As 2022 drew to a close, the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes and volatility in company valuations contributed to a sharp curtailing in private equity deal volume began to ease what was the tightest talent market in recent memory. These factors form the backdrop for the trends in the talent market for private equity portfolio firms in the software and SaaS sectors.”

Ms. Fischer brings over 17 years of experience building and managing networks, clients and teams. She serves as a partner with Bespoke and has worked in and around private equity her entire career.

In her prior role as a partner at Morgan Samuels, Ms. Fischer led the firm’s software and tech-enabled services practice. She worked closely with private equity funds and their portfolio companies to hire executive talent with a focus on CEO, COO, CFO, chief revenue officer and chief people officer.

As a senior vice president at Bespoke, Ms. Bossetta is currently the functional lead for the firm’s HR, talent and operations practice and head of the Austin office. She leads executive recruitment and assessment for high growth PE-backed and public software organizations, placing leaders in CEO, president/COO, sales and marketing, and HR/ talent leadership roles. During her tenure, she has successfully completed 60+ searches. Ms. Bossetta leads a 30-person office where she is responsible for strategic initiatives across culture, events, travel and people matters for Bespoke’s Austin, TX team.

Bespoke recently announced a two-year guarantee on executive placements with the company’s leadership assessment service. “Doubling the industry standard of one-year guarantees on executive placements, the two-year guarantee from Bespoke Partners ensures placed executives will remain with client companies for at least 24 months,” the firm said. “The new guarantee is available to clients who utilize Bespoke’s FIT Profile behavioral assessments to assess leadership candidates and executive leadership teams.”

“Bespoke is proud to deliver an industry-leading 99 percent success rate of placed executives who continue to lead client companies for at least two years,” said Mr. Walczykowski. “We recognize that our clients are looking for stability in these uncertain economic times, and the need for seasoned executives who can successfully achieve a firm’s investment thesis has never been more critical.”

