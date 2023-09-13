Beecher Reagan Appoints Co-Leader Advisory/Middle-Market and Investor-Backed CFO practices

September 13, 2023 – Houston, TX-headquartered executive search firm Beecher Reagan has strengthened its search staff with the appointment of Brad Pierce as managing director and co-leader the advisory and middle-market practices, as well as the investor-backed CFO practice.

“As Beecher Reagan targets strategic growth in middle-market consulting and doubles-down on our commitment to serve private equity clients, we look for highly specialized leaders like Brad to make a big impact for the firms we serve,” said Clark Beecher, co-founder and managing partner of Beecher Reagan. “Brad’s unique subject matter expertise, especially around accounting, financial advisory, audit, and transaction advisory services, helps us invest ahead of demand. When private equity firms need top CFO talent to support portfolio growth, Beecher Reagan is ready to serve.”

Mr. Pierce is a professional services and search industry veteran, with experience serving growth-oriented middle market accounting and consulting firms. He began his career in the ‘Big Four’ with KPMG and Arthur Andersen prior to a 20-year career in executive search. Prior to joining Beecher Reagan, Mr. Pierce founded a boutique executive search firm Pierce Search Partners, which served middle market advisory and professional services firms for directors, principals, partners, managing directors, OMPs, and practice leaders. Earlier in retained search firms Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Heidrick & Struggles, he was a leader in their respective financial officers and professional services practices.

“This experience, combined with Mr. Pierce unique expertise placing chief financial officers for private equity backed firms, will support Beecher Reagan’s growth and commitment to the middle market and PE industries,” the search firm said.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Beecher Reagan and have long admired their focus on professional services and private equity,” said Mr. Pierce. “They are elite in their depth and quality of execution. Working with growth-oriented middle market clients is personal to me. The impact of each hire is unique and fulfilling. I’m 100 percent committed to helping our clients source, select and accelerate truly transformational talent.”

Proven Search Firm

Founded in 2009 by Mr. Beecher and Tim Reagan, Beecher Reagan is an executive search and leadership firm focused exclusively on senior professional services and the consulting talent market. The firm brings more than 100 years of combined experience to help professional services, Fortune 500 and alternative investment companies map search strategies to organizational goals. The partners at Beecher Reagan have longstanding relationships within the consulting, professional services, and private equity space.

Talent’s Role in Shifting to the Cloud

Everyone is talking about the journey to the cloud. Before the pandemic, 88 percent of all organizations had begun the transition, although most are only a short way into that journey. Most enterprises are only at 20 percent of full cloud integration, says one study, by IBM and McKinsey. The reason most companies are still slow-rolling their move to the cloud? On top of being an overwhelming process, and a lack of talent, the transition to the cloud is complex, says Beecher Reagan in a compelling report. As a result, many companies fail to realize the high value return on strategic investment in this area.

“Managing multi-cloud platforms, hybrid cloud strategies, and transition planning for legacy systems is a heavy lift, one that most enterprises have been reticent to begin,” said Beecher Reagan. “In many cases organizations don’t have a clear understanding of the multiple cloud solutions and are still concerned about the business risk and security challenges. With so much work still to be done here, the revenue opportunity for businesses and providers to maximize the cloud remains significant, and management consulting and IT services firms have been amassing teams of tech talent to capitalize on the opportunity.”

Mr. Beecher has spent the majority of his career advising management consulting, technology services and business advisory service firms on building and growing their industry, functional and geographical practice areas. For over 20 years, he has led and completed searches for some of the leading professional services firms including: Accenture, AlixPartners, Bain & Company, The Boston Consulting Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, EY, Infosys, IBM, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Oliver Wyman and PwC Strategy&.

Mr. Reagan leads the private equity practice and has completed numerous searches including operating partner roles for PE firms and hedge funds and helped their portfolio companies hire senior leaders. He has expertise in the areas of operations, enterprise transformation, commercial excellence, digital transformation, turnaround and restructuring, finance, strategy, and human capital leadership roles.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media