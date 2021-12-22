August Leadership Adds Diversity Search and Leadership Consulting Practice

December 22, 2021 – August Leadership recently expanded its scope by adding a diversity, equity & inclusion search and leadership consulting practice to its portfolio. “Our diversity, equity and inclusion search and consulting practice provides clients with a holistic approach to this space in addition to our direct support to boards, CEOs and CHROs with the overall understanding of their business in relation to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said the firm.

The practice helps August Leadership’s clients navigate the future business landscape by working closely with C-suite leadership teams offering crafted consulting solutions. The program offers integrative onboarding for senior executives, organization design, training on inclusive leadership and fostering a collaborative culture. Leading these practices is Umran Beba, an accomplished C-suite executive, board director, diversity and inclusion advisor, mentor and sought-after speaker on topics like diversity, equity and inclusion, people and culture.

Named as one of the Top 10 Influential Women in Diversity in 2020, Ms. Beba brings a wealth of experience as a senior global business executive. In her 25 years at PepsiCo, she grew to take on several global leadership roles to becoming the company’s Asia-Pacific president. Previously, as PepsiCo’s chief HR officer AMENA and global HR operations and systems, and later as chief diversity officer, she managed several transformation projects as well as executive recruitment, talent pipeline building, culture shaping, mentoring, coaching, diversity and inclusion agenda setting and execution and human capital management initiatives.

Beyond Executive Search

“My passion for talent, diversity and inclusion met with August Leadership’s values a year ago,” said Ms. Beba. “It is about finding the best and diverse talent, supporting organizations to have a winning culture with purpose. With this vision, I have developed my services at August Leadership beyond executive search. Executive search is our core business and now we have leadership consulting and diversity advisory services as well as a dedicated diversity, equity and inclusion practice.”

August Leadership also added Nicole Kamaleson to its team. Ms. Kamaleson has extensive experience leading senior executive searches at the board, CEO, C-suite, vice president, and regional and country director levels internationally. She has advised on C-suite talent transitions, diversity, equity and inclusion board/ governance, human capital and organizational development. She has expertise in sustainability, ESG, social finance, philanthropy, impact investing, international NGOs, think tanks/research, human rights and the environment.

“By teaming up with two of the top diversity leaders globally, Umran Beba and Nicole Kamaleson, August Leadership is set on its DEI agenda to support clients with outstanding diverse talent as well as leadership consulting from board to C-suite level,” said Asad Haider, CEO and founder.