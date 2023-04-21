Artico Search Names Leader of Global Product and Engineering Practice

April 21, 2023 – Artico Search has expanded with the addition of Alex Klein, a partner and leader of the firm’s global product and engineering practice. “We are thrilled to announce that Alex has joined the team as partner, leading our global product and engineering practice,” said Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder and CEO. “We are confident that Alex’s expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence will significantly contribute to our clients continued growth and success. We look forward to the value he will bring to our team and our clients as we continue to build world-class teams and drive innovation in the industry.”

With over a decade of experience focused on emerging and established product and engineering talent, Mr. Klein brings a wealth of knowledge to the Artico team and its clients. He has worked with a wide range of companies, from series A startups to pre and post IPO companies. Mr. Klein was previously with True Search, where he led and executed VP and C-level engagements across product and technology functions, helping companies identify, attract, and hire elite product and engineering talent.

Mr. Klein has a passion to do good for profit companies, both personally and professionally. Driven by mission driven organizations, he played a key role in establishing the edtech practice at his previous firm, leading searches for top companies in the sector including Coursera, GoGuardian, Discovery Education, SkillShare, and Chegg.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

No one could argue that Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor and Matt Comyns, both of whom recently departed from Caldwell to co-found their own executive search firm, Artico Search, are anything less than ground-breaking search leaders. They are both among the very best in their respective specialties, recruiting some of the most sought after, and costliest, hires in the search industry and building successful practices and teams in their areas of specialty. In joining forces, they are looking to create a powerhouse search brand that reflects their experience, passion, and core values focused on delivering the people to drive change and transformation in the tech industry.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Mr. Comyns is a pioneer in the development of the cybersecurity recruiting industry. He built the original cybersecurity search practices at two global firms – Russell Reynolds Associates and Caldwell – filling more than 300 executive level searches in a hyper-competitive market by serving as a trusted advisor for chief information security officers. Mr. Comyns developed his vast network as founding CEO and sales executive at tech and media companies in New York, San Francisco, and Beijing.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media