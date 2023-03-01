Amrop Opens New Office in Vienna

March 1, 2023 – Global recruiting organization Amrop has added Gabriele Gradnitzer and Sandra Schrögenauer to represent the Amrop brand and business in Austria. The executive search and leadership veterans will operate the new company under the global Amrop brand, with offices located at Karlsplatz in Vienna’s 1st district. They are joined by a team of six consultants and researchers offering executive search and leadership advisory services with a focus on top management functions. The firm’s clients include multinational corporations as well as medium-sized, owner-managed companies and private foundations that value a personal, tailored consulting approach.

Ms. Gradnitzer and Ms. Schrögenauer take over Amrop’s Austrian business from industry doyen Günther Tengel, who will take on the role of international senior advisor to the firm and will accompany the business transition with selected long-standing clients.

With over 700 placements, Ms. Gradnitzer has over 25 years of experience in headhunting with a focus on executive search and management assessments. Most recently, she was a partner at Stanton Chase in Vienna and responsible for managing an industry practice group. Prior to that, she spent five years at Amrop in Austria and another 11 years at Neumann in management positions and as practice head for local and international clients.

Ms. Schrögenauer has been working for consulting firms in the fields of search and diagnostic evaluation of senior executives since 2006. Most recently, she was managing director of the HR and management consultancy Kienbaum in Austria, where she was responsible for executive search and assessment services across all industries. Prior to that, she helped shape Amrop in Austria for 13 years and was an associate partner at Amrop Jenewein for many years.

“We are excited about this positive evolution of the Amrop brand in Austria, building on previous decades of market-leading success,” said Annika Farin, chair of the Amrop Partnership. “The new team brings a proven track record and an energized outlook to the group, as we continue to build ‘what’s next’ across Amrop’s global business.”

Austrian Market

Austria is the 12th richest country in the world in terms of GDP per capita and has a well-developed social market economy. Since the fall of communism, Austrian companies have been active players and consolidators in Eastern Europe. Labor movements are particularly strong in Austria and have large influence on labor politics. Next to a highly developed industry, international tourism is the most important part of the national economy.

“We are very pleased to be able to realize our philosophy in the best possible way with this new partnership: customized consulting at the highest level, with a personal touch, based on many years of experience and industry know-how so that our clients and candidates can continue to take center stage,” said Ms. Schrögenauer.