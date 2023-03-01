ZRG Partners Opens Office in Munich

March 1, 2023 – ZRG Partners recently opened a new office in Munich and named Ralph von Pallandt as managing director to spearhead a new location. He also furthers the firm’s reach into Germany and Europe. “With his great success as a CHRO across multiple countries for General Motors and SVP for Allianz in Europe and the U.S., Ralph brings a unique perspective to his search practice,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “As he joins a growing team of search consultants in Germany, we are excited for him to establish the Munich office and look forward to his successful engagements to come across Europe and beyond.”

Mr. von Pallandt has previously worked in Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. Before joining ZRG, he founded Pallandt & CIE — Holding, a boutique executive search company where he also served as managing director. Earlier, he served as executive director, Russell Reynolds Associates; senior vice president, Allianz SE; managing director and CHRO for Allianz Real Estate; and CHRO for all European national sales companies of General Motors (27 European countries in total). His business expertise spans operations, management, sales, human resources, real estate, and government relations.

Mr. von Pallandt joins ZRG’s global industrial and financial services practices and will also lend his insights to CHRO search engagements. “I was first drawn to the firm by the collaborative approach to every search and advisory engagement,” said Mr. von Pallandt. “When I look at ZRG, I see a fast-growing firm and team with a global network and diligent work ethic, which I share.”

Munich Economy

Munich’s economy is based on high tech, automobiles, the service sector, and creative industries, as well as IT, biotechnology, engineering, and electronics among many others. The city houses many multinational companies, such as BMW, Siemens, MAN, Linde, Allianz, and MunichRE. It is also home to two research universities, a multitude of scientific institutions, and world-class technology and science museums like the Deutsches Museum and BMW Museum.

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm. With the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.