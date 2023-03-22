TurningPoint Executive Search Launches HR Solutions Practice

March 22, 2023 – TurningPoint Executive Search has expanded with the addition of Jennifer Pikoos to launch new human resources solutions practice. “Having partnered with her for more than four years as a client, we are thrilled to have Jennifer join the TurningPoint team,” said Ken Schmitt, founder and CEO. “We have seen first-hand how her incredible work ethic and deep knowledge of people and culture equip her with a unique ability to drive business results. Over the past few years, our clients have been asking whether we could provide them with human resources support beyond executive search, and we are so fortunate to finally be able to provide world-class HR expertise through our new TurningPoint human resources solutions practice.”

As an addition to TurningPoint’s current suite of services, the HR solutions practice aims to empower businesses through authentic human resources. Ms. Pikoos offer support in developing impactful leaders and ensuring every HR function is equipped to support and partner with the business.

“I am so pleased to have the opportunity to work with Ken and the entire TurningPoint team to support organizations in their critical human resources needs,” said Ms. Pikoos. “After leading HR for over 20 years in different industries and through unprecedented U.S. and global challenges, this new HR consulting practice is the perfect complement to TurningPoint’s successful executive search practice. After working closely with the TurningPoint team for more than four years on several executive searches, I am confident in the value that together we will add to our clients through human resource solutions.”

Ms. Pikoos has been a leader in human resources and related functions for over 20 years, having worked in multiple industries, including automotive, banking/financial services, and biotechnology, as well as public accounting. She has held several executive HR leadership positions, including serving as the head of human resources, DEI, and corporate facilities and events for Kia America. Spanning 12 locations across multiple states and about 600 employees at Kia, Ms. Pikoos led all people and facilities aspects in successfully navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic while driving the ongoing addition of employees and supporting Kia’s record-breaking sales and profitability. Concurrently, she also led the people, culture, and facilities for Kia’s re-branding initiatives across the U.S., incorporating a global change of its legal name, logo, and overall brand identification.

Prior to Ms. Pikoos’ career transition into HR, she was a CPA and worked as an audit manager for Deloitte & Touché for over six years. While at Deloitte, she attended UCLA’s Fully Employed MBA Program earning her MBA while working full-time. As she was completing her MBA, Ms. Pikoos was recruited by Amgen, a biopharmaceutical company, to work in the finance organization.

Veteran Recruiters

TurningPoint is an executive recruiting resource for sales, marketing, operations, and executive leadership professionals across the U.S. The firm launched in 2007 in San Diego, CA. Its team offers experience in recruiting, human resources, sales, marketing, training, and management. TurningPoint serves privately held, venture-backed start-ups, private equity-owned early-stage, and mature, family-owned businesses.

Mr. Schmitt has been a recruiter for close to 25 years. His team at TurningPoint have placed nearly 400 of the nation’s leading sales, marketing, operations, and C-suite professionals, partnering with national clients across numerous industries such as tech, software, transportation, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, professional and financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and hospitality.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media