The Emergence of the Chief Generative AI Officer

As artificial intelligence transforms businesses everywhere, the CGAIO role becomes an essential ingredient to value creation and success. In a new report, H.I. Executive Recruiting’s Tony Leng discusses where this function should reside in the corporate hierarchy and what factors to strategically prioritize to maximize AI’s impact.

October 4, 2023 – In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, one phenomenon has firmly captured the collective imagination and discussions of innovators and industry leaders alike: generative AI. This technology is no longer just a promising concept on the horizon; it has swiftly become the focal point of transformative conversations, according to a just released report from H.I. Executive Consulting’s (HIEC) Tony Leng. “With its potential to reshape industries and redefine the very essence of business operations, generative AI’s impact is being compared to the groundbreaking advent of the internet,” he said. “As it takes center stage, businesses are awakening to the realization that generative AI is not merely another tool in the IT arsenal, but rather a driving force for comprehensive end-to-end transformation.”

Several months ago, Mr. Leng delved into the transformative potential of generative AI in an article titled “The CGAIO: Transforming Business with Generative AI.” The concepts he explored in that piece have since evolved as the technology marches forward at an unprecedented pace. “Today, we build upon those initial insights to provide an updated perspective on how the role of the chief generative AI officer (CGAIO) is gaining prominence and changing the dynamics of the business landscape,” Mr. Leng said.

Much like the emergence of chief digital officers a decade ago, the role of the CGAIO is becoming an essential consideration for organizations aiming to harness the full potential of generative AI, according to Mr. Leng. He notes that as industries grapple with the transformative nature of this technology, the question of leadership arises once again: who should lead the charge, and to whom should they report?

“In the swiftly shifting sands of technology, one thing remains clear – the CGAIO is not merely an IT executive; they are a value creator,” Mr. Leng said. “Their presence has the potential to spark tensions among existing IT roles, as organizations determine the optimal positioning of this crucial function.” In this rapidly evolving landscape, Mr. Leng asks whether the CGAIO should report directly to the CEO. How might this decision impact existing roles like the CIO, CTO, chief data officer, and chief digital officer?

Navigating the Generative AI Landscape

To maximize the business impact of generative AI, Mr. Leng says that organizations must strategically prioritize several key factors:

• Determining Urgency and Use Cases. Assess the urgency of integrating generative AI within your industry and organization. Identify use cases that are ripe for experimentation and innovation. Some areas to consider, says Mr. Leng, include: marketing and customer service (How can generative AI enhance customer interactions or streamline marketing efforts?), content creation (Can AI-driven tools aid in producing content more efficiently or creatively?), process optimization and workflow (where can AI-driven solutions enhance operational efficiency?), knowledge management (How might AI tools improve information storage, retrieval, or dissemination?), and software development (Are there areas within software design or testing where AI can play a role?)

Tony Leng is a managing partner and CIO and CTO global leader at H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC). Mr. Leng was previously was with Diversified Search Group, where he served as managing director, practice lead and OMP leading the firm’s transformation and CIO/IT officers practices. Prior to that, he was a managing partner of Hodge Partners, working across C-suite-level searches for organizations in the process of digital transformations.

• Creating a Cross-Functional Team. Mr. Leng says to establish a cross-functional senior executive committee that brings together stakeholders from technology, operations, HR, legal, finance, security, marketing, and sales. This committee, chaired by the CGAIO, will drive strategy, ensure alignment, and facilitate communication across the organization.

• Data Governance and Protection. “Real-time data ingestion, governance, protection, and understanding of data provenance are imperative,” said Mr. Leng. “Whether building dedicated models or collaborating with existing language models, data and IP protection must be a priority.”

• Computational Power. The computational requirements for running Generative AI models can be substantial, according to Mr. Leng. He notes to consider leveraging emerging options that democratize access to this technology, potentially reducing costs and barriers to entry.

• Talent Acquisition and Development. “Attracting and nurturing talent that comprehends both the business landscape and the intricacies of generative AI is paramount,” Mr. Leng said. “Foster a culture of innovation and empowerment to drive efficiency and speed.”

Related: Leveraging AI for Executive Search Success

• Security, Transparency, and Ethics. While some experts suggest a cautious approach until foundational rules are set, the consumer-driven nature of this technology, akin to innovations like the iPhone, means slowing down might be challenging, according to Mr. Leng. “Companies risk falling behind competitors if they’re too hesitant,” he said. “It is thus imperative that decision-makers establish sandboxes for experimentation, enabling your organization to innovate while adhering to responsible practices It’s essential for decision-makers to approach AI with a balanced perspective, setting up controlled environments for testing and ensuring they prioritize security, transparency, ethics, and business risk. In this regard, it is advisable for the regulators to engage knowledgeable individuals to establish the right conditions for success, without compromising competitiveness and the value creation potential of generative AI.”

• Regulation and Reporting, and Ecosystem Understanding. Establish clear guidelines, frameworks, and reporting mechanisms to govern the use of generative AI. “Alongside addressing concerns about privacy, security, ethics, and bias, there should be mechanisms in place for transparent reporting,” said Mr. Leng. “This allows organizations to monitor AI’s impact and outcomes continuously.”

The Rise of Generative AI: Anticipating Fundamental Shifts in Work and Organizations

(September 20, 2023) In this episode of Talent Talks, Hunt Scanlon Media host Rob Adams is joined by Tony Leng, managing partner at H.I. Executive Consulting (H.I.E.C.). Tony draws upon his extensive experience as a CEO, as well as his financial background as a CPA and CA, and technical expertise gained from working with tech companies to delve deep and comprehend the nuanced needs of his clients as they establish their teams. In today’s podcast, we delve into the transformative impact of Generative AI on the organizational landscape where Tony provides invaluable insights into how businesses can proactively adapt to shifts in work dynamics and overall structure. Listen now!

• Understanding the Ecosystem. “Leverage a burgeoning ecosystem of providers to support your GenAI initiatives, while keeping a keen eye on data ownership and terms of service,” Mr. Leng said. “Numerous partners are emerging in specific areas to assist various business activities, industries, and data sets. Cloud providers are also offering computational capabilities and foundational models to facilitate this. Smaller organizations, in particular, might find it beneficial to explore this route for initial testing and use case evaluations. However, always review service terms to ascertain data ownership rights.”

Embracing Transformation with the CGAIO at the Helm

As we peer into the horizon of business innovation, the role of the CGAIO stands on the verge of becoming one of the most pivotal positions in the C-suite. The rapid evolution of generative AI’s landscape demands proactive adaptation, with organizations ensuring they possess the right leadership to navigate this transformative journey successfully, according to Mr. Leng.

“Building upon our earlier exploration, we believe that the chief generative AI officer is on the verge of becoming the most pivotal new role in the C-suite,” Mr. Leng said. “As generative AI continues to shape the future of business, organizations must adapt and ensure they have the right leadership in place to navigate this transformative landscape successfully.”

HIEC is a global transformational executive search firm founded in 2007, focused on hiring transformational board, CEO, and senior-level executives globally for digital focused clients. The firm operates across 13 offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Related: The Balance Between Using Artificial Intelligence and Authentic Intelligence to Find Talent

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media