SearchWide Global Appoints Vice President

April 25, 2023 – Executive recruitment firm SearchWide Global has grown its staff with the appointment of Andrea Christopherson as vice president. She will assist with SearchWide Global’s director and C-level searches and business development initiatives in the experiential event marketing segment along with the tradeshow and convention industries.

“Andrea is an excellent addition to our team. With her experience in hospitality and talent acquisition, she will bring our recruitment efforts to a new level,” said Mark Gnatovic, executive vice president at SearchWide Global.

Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Ms. Christopherson brings over 20 years of experience leading talent acquisition, training, sales and marketing, event, and customer experience. She most recently served as a chief experience officer with SalesBoost and was instrumental in building the brand and leading business development, marketing and strategic partnerships, content development, training programs, talent acquisition, and customer experience. Ms. Christopherson also has experience working with Omni Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Aerotek (Allegis Group).

“I am honored to join the SearchWide Global team, and I look forward to helping the industry continue to thrive by connecting best-in-class talent with best-in-class organizations,” said Ms. Christopherson.

“Christopherson’s keen understanding of business strategy, organizational effectiveness, change management, and talent acquisition will support SearchWide Global’s Executive Search and Organizational Strategy initiatives,” the search firm said.

Related: SearchWide Global Assists Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Sky in CEO Search

SearchWide Global, based in St. Paul, MN, is a full-service executive recruitment firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association, venue management, and experiential marketing industries. The firm specializes in C-level and director-level executive searches for companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 corporations to mid-sized public and private companies and associations. The firm was founded in 1999.

SearchWide Global Tapped by Choose Chicago to Find Chief Marketing Officer

The travel and tourism industry is growing at an annual rate of 8.46 percent. By 2026, the projected market value will be just under $1 billion. This has created a heightened demand for senior leaders within the sector, keeping executive search firms busy. Executive recruitment firm SearchWide Global was recently enlisted to find a chief marketing officer for Choose Chicago, a destination marketing organization. Nicole Newman, the search firm’s vice president, is leading the assignment.

Essential qualities for this role include: a visionary strategic and growth mindset, an ability to see the big picture, to collaborate, to think critically and creatively, and to inspire employees (including those outside of marketing) and marketing partners to reach their highest potential for the greatest economic impact.

Mike Gamble is co-founder and CEO of SearchWide Global. He was previously SVP of sales and marketing for the Philadelphia CVB and held various leadership roles with Marriott International. Mr. Gamble has served on the foundation boards of Destinations International, PCMA, MPI, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities and is currently on HSMAI America’s board and foundation as well as the U.S. Travel Association board of directors.

Recently Called In

SearchWide Global was recently enlisted to find a chief diversity officer for the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) in Boston. Executive recruiter Donna Thornton is leading the assignment. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in business management or a related field, with four to six years of experience, of which three years have been at the management level, said SearchWide Global. Preference will be given to candidates with a demonstrated ability to create and execute effective organizational strategies and transformations, as well as prior service building a diversity function and strategizing for organizations with diversity initiatives.

Ms. Thornton has more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development, including serving several years as a senior sales manager for a convention and sports authority. She assists with director and C-level searches and business development initiatives for SearchWide Global. Ms. Thornton received her bachelor’s degree from Dillard University, where she studied English.

Related: SearchWide Global Recruits Chief Diversity Officer for Destinations International

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media