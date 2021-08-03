Saxton Bampfylde Appoints Head of Media Practice

August 3, 2021 – U.K.-based executive recruiter Saxton Bampfylde has expanded with the addition of Amanda Pitt as partner and head of its media practice. “We are thrilled to welcome Amanda – her passion and professionalism offer great synergies across our team,” said Stephen Bampfylde is co-founder and chairman of Saxton Bampfylde. “She is a highly skilled professional in the media sector and she will make a very valuable addition to our team.”

A commercial and digital media expert, Ms. Pitt brings 25 years’ executive search and leadership experience to the Saxton Bampfylde business, having previously held senior leadership positions within executive search firms, media owners and agencies.

Ms. Pitt’s previous roles have included European media head Korn Ferry, managing partner of new business and marketing at Havas Media Group, commercial director at Haymarket, group advertisement director at BBC Worldwide and group head at Time Inc. She has led multiple CEO, executive and non-executive search appointments across a wide variety of media disciplines including: sales, commercial, technology, strategy, marketing, communications, operations and creative.

With the benefit of her professional experience, Ms. Pitt has become a passionate and committed supporter of the media industry on a voluntary and mentoring basis. A trustee of NABS (the Advertising and Media Support Association), she won the Ron Miller award for her outstanding service to the charity and gives time to their mentoring scheme and support committee. She is also a mentor of the Outvertising program, which provides support and guidance to those in the LGTBQ+ community at work. She is also a mentor for Lollipop, a dedicated program for Black women in advertising and marketing who have not had the same access to mentors as other groups have.

Serving the Media Sector

“The media sector has been a core part of our work since our beginnings and the specialist and varied expertise Amanda brings will greatly enhance this focus,” said Mr. Bampfylde. “This is an exciting development for Saxton Bampfylde and will bring many more opportunities across the business, as we help more clients find the future leaders within media and associated industries. It is evident that Amanda’s brings a real dedication to client success and her contribution to charitable causes and diversity initiatives dovetails well with the ethos and values of our firm.”

“The opportunity to join a global firm like Saxton Bampfylde is such an exciting one for me,” said Ms. Pitt. “From my initial interactions to meeting the wider team I have been really struck by the company’s purposeful and committed approach to people – clients and colleagues alike – and how it is looking to positively evolve the leadership landscape through its work.”

“My professional experience has provided me with a varied perspective right across the industry and shown me first-hand the importance of supporting and promoting a variety of issues and causes to create a more balanced, reflective and inclusive culture,” Ms. Pitt said. “This can only benefit business and society and I believe that the role of the media industry is significant in delivering this and requires the very best leadership to do so. I look forward to playing my part in advancing this by finding and supporting excellent leaders now and in the future.”

Saxton Bampfylde is an employee owned business founded in 1986 and is now one of the world’s leading independent executive search firms and leadership consultancies. With offices in London and Edinburgh, the firm brings a partnership approach to its work and has a strong belief in open and transparent communication. Saxton Bampfylde’s clients include FTSE 100 companies and blue-chip multinationals, across government and academia, through to foundation trust hospitals, arts institutions and not-for-profit organizations. The firm is a founding member of Panorama, a global community of over 400 leadership experts working together to promote a diverse perspective of leadership.

Stephen Bampfylde is co-founder and chairman of Saxton Bampfylde. He began his career working for IBM and Whitehall, where he spent nearly 10 years before moving into top-level executive search. For 27 years he has been involved in the recruitment of executives to senior positions across all sectors. He helped establish the worldwide professional association AESC in Europe and was its international director for a number of years. Outside executive search, he has been involved with the advisory boards of the business schools at Cambridge and City universities, is a trustee of the Yvonne Arnaud theater and is former chairman of the Guildford Cathedral Council.

