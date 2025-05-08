Sanford Rose Associates Adds BrokerHunter as Newest Member Firm

May 8, 2025 – Sanford Rose Associates (SRA) has added financial services recruiting platform BrokerHunter as its newest member firm. For more than two decades, BrokerHunter has been a resource for financial advisors, wealth managers, and investment professionals, providing specialized recruitment solutions to firms seeking senior talent. By joining Sanford Rose Associates, BrokerHunter gains access to a network of executive search expertise, recruitment technology, and industry-leading best practices.

“We are thrilled to welcome BrokerHunter to the Sanford Rose Associates family,” said Karen Schmidt, president at Sanford Rose Associates. “Their expertise in financial services recruitment aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering top talent solutions to businesses. Together, we are poised to provide even greater value to clients and candidates alike.”

“BrokerHunter has always been dedicated to elevating the financial recruitment experience,” said Jeff Testerman, managing partner at BrokerHunter. “Aligning with Sanford Rose Associates enhances our ability to deliver customized search solutions while expanding our reach within the industry. This partnership strengthens our ability to connect financial firms with high-caliber professionals in a rapidly evolving marketplace. This partnership marks a significant milestone in BrokerHunter’s mission to connect top financial professionals with premier career opportunities.”

The Sanford Rose Associates Executive Search Network has over 70 offices worldwide with locations in North America, Latin America, and Asia.

Last year, Sanford Rose’s Next Level Exchange merged with The Recruiter University. Both Next Level and The RecruiterU are renowned for recruiting education programs, high-touch individual and group coaching, organizational consulting, and marketing communication services. This strategic union was aimed to create unparalleled value for recruiting firm owners by combining their extensive expertise and resources.

“By merging with The Recruiter University, we are combining two powerhouses in the recruitment education, coaching, and consulting space,” said Jeff Kaye, co-chief executive officer of Kaye/Bassman International and Next Level Exchange and co-managing director of Sanford Rose Associates. “Mike Gionta is a rare visionary in our industry. He has built a team of industry experts focusing on every facet of scaling a next-level recruiting firm. I have known Mike for decades and could not be more thrilled to have Mike lead the entire combined organization for many years to come.”

“Mike and his incredible teams of business coaches like Kathleen Kurke and Dion Bowden and mindset coaches led by Frances Walker will join Greg Doersching, Karen Schmidt, Jon Bartos, Erin Bent, Lil Vaughn, Christine Geiger, Clark Young, Tony Miller, Rob Mosley, and more,” Mr. Kaye said. “Mike built the most successful coaching organization in our industry and will now be able to provide more services to The RecruiterU members. We will also be able to provide more capabilities and talent to all our clients within Dimensional Search and Sanford Rose Associates. We look forward to working collaboratively with Mike and his team to ensure all our current and future clients benefit from this merger.”

“Many training, coaching, and consulting offerings are built around the name of the educator, trainer or coach,” said Mr. Gionta. “The Recruiter University has always been a collective with many degrees, programs, and coaches. I’ve known and collaborated with Jeff and his team for decades very successfully! The vision we all share is to create platforms under one roof that serve the professional development needs of ALL recruiters and owners to facilitate the growth and scale of their businesses. The Next Level team has always shared this same abundant mindset, and is one of the reasons I filmed many training episodes for NLE TV, one of the Next Level Exchange online education offerings.”

