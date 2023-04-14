Penrhyn International Adds New Member Firm in Germany

April 14, 2023 – Executive search consultants are seeing an increase in hiring mandates from around the world. To meet demand, they continue to develop new practices, hire new recruiters and open new locations. Global recruiting consortiums, meanwhile, are taking advantage of a resurgence in certain geographic areas. Global executive search consortium Penrhyn International has added expertalis in Germany as its newest member firm. With offices in both Düsseldorf and Stuttgart, expertalis is led by managing partners Markus Lorch and Philip Wenger, who have been actively involved in headhunting for more than 25 years with international clients in various industries.

“Once again, Penrhyn is represented in Germany by the joining of the executive search firm expertalis,” said Mattijs Kropholler, chairman of Penrhyn. “Two experienced executive search consultants and their research team, have made their mark in the profession in Germany. Immediately after their joining they have started collaborating with our members. We are proud to announce their membership of our network and look forward to working with them on various prestigious assignments coming up.”

Dr. Wenger has a broad candidate and client network and in-depth expertise in filling specialist and executive positions across many industries and functional areas. He is particularly fond of trade, industry, logistics, services, and private equity.

Related: 2023 Business, Leadership, and Executive Search Outlook

“Mr. Lorch is your competent partner in all matters concerning executive search,” Penrhyn said. “Recruiting high-caliber candidates for specialist and executive positions has always been the domain of the administrative scientist.”

German Economy

The economy of Germany is a highly developed social market economy. It has the largest national economy in Europe, the fourth-largest by nominal GDP in the world, and fifth by GDP (PPP). Of the world’s 2000 largest publicly listed companies measured by revenue, the Fortune Global 2000, 53 are headquartered in Germany, with the Top 10 being Allianz, Daimler, Volkswagen, Siemens, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, Bayer, BASF, Munich Re, and SAP.

Five Trends in Executive Search in Europe for 2023-25

The way work is delivered continues to change; so does the negotiating relationship between organizations and candidates, particularly executives, according to a new report from Global Executive Search’s Portugal partner Pedro Branco. Organizations are being asked to find the best solutions to secure the best talent to achieve their objectives, the study said. Europe – truly the “old continent” – has increasing population aging rates. Countries such as Italy, Germany, and Portugal have the highest average ages, not only in Europe but also in the world, according to Mr. Branco.

“Indicators suggest that the problem will become more acute in the years to come,” he said. “Europe will inevitably have to open its borders strategically. To guarantee economic growth, Portugal, currently with 10 million inhabitants, will have to attract one and a half million professionals. To attract qualified staff, Portugal has already developed specific and simplified visas, such as the tech visa, the visa for digital nomads, or the job-seeker visa.” If the pandemic did not have the economic impact that was expected, Mr. Branco notes that the war in Ukraine turned out to be more impactful, particularly allied to the crisis of raw materials and components that have so affected industry – namely automotive.

Of the world’s 500 largest stock-market-listed companies measured by revenue, the Fortune Global 500, 37 are headquartered in Germany. Thirty Germany-based companies are included in the DAX, the most popular German stock market index. Well-known global brands are Mercedes-Benz, BMW, SAP, Siemens, Volkswagen, Adidas, Audi, Allianz, Porsche, Bayer, BASF, Bosch, and Nivea.

Global Network

Founded in 1979, Penrhyn International is a leading global network of retained executive search firms, with offices in more than 40 cities around the world. Penrhyn has experience and contacts within the industrial and auto, financial services, consumer, retail and luxury goods, energy, utilities and renewables, life sciences, education and not-for-profit, technology and telecommunications, professional services, and logistics and supply chain sectors.

Mr. Kropholler has experience in executive search in the Netherlands and more widely in Europe. He became a principal in Penrhyn in 2005 on joining Maes & Lunau in Amsterdam. His special fields of expertise and experience are industry at-large, energy, and information technology, and he combines experience as a senior manager in those industries with a track record as a provider of executive search consultancy in large and in smaller entrepreneurial organizations.

Related: CEOs Anticipate a Possible Recession

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media