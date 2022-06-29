Odgers Berndtson Names Head of U.S. Collegiate Sports Practice

June 29, 2022 – Odgers Berndtson has appointed Dan McHale as a partner and head of its U.S. collegiate sports practice. “We are thrilled to add Dan to our growing sport and entertainment practice,” said Drew Cloud, head of Odgers Berndtson’s U.S. sport and entertainment practice. “Dan is a great example of how we are building a team of relatable consultants that can support our clients with unique insights and understanding of their needs. Dan’s experience combined with Odgers Berndtson’s search leadership creates an incredible advantage for our clients and our firm.”

Mr. McHale joins the firm after a career as an NCAA Division 1 college basketball coach. He spent 25 years leading and supporting coaching teams at top tier universities, including University of Louisville, Iona College, Seton Hall University, the University of Minnesota, and the University of New Mexico. During his coaching career, he was one of the youngest Division 1 head coaches in the country while he led the team at Eastern Kentucky University. Mr. McHale also was a part of a University of Kentucky national championship team and participated in four NCAA tournament teams and three Southeastern Conference championships.

Working with Coaches and Administrators

In his new role with Odgers Berndtson, Mr. McHale will work with coaches and administrators to secure top coaching talent in the country. He will also work closely with the practice’s leadership to continue to expand the firm’s presence in the sports and entertainment industry.

“In my conversations with the team at Odgers Berndtson, it quickly became clear that we shared a vision for using practical industry experience to help clients be successful,” said Mr. McHale. “I am excited to draw on my coaching experiences and deep relationships to help the firm and our clients succeed.”

Odgers Berndtson delivers executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to organizations globally. The firm’s 250-plus partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and has been one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. It now ranks No. 12 on the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters ranking.

Odgers Berndtson’s global education practice works in partnership with a range of clients including schools, universities, research institutes, associations, edtech, and commercial education businesses, to identify and assess leaders capable of delivering excellence and thriving in a complex changing world. Based in over 60 offices worldwide, they are a globally-integrated team with experience in established markets and fast-growing developing economies.