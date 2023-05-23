JM Search Names Co-Practice Leader for Media, Entertainment, Martech & Communications Practice

May 23, 2023 – JM Search has expanded with the addition of Laurie Rosenfield as partner and co-practice leader for the firm’s media, entertainment, martech & communications team. She will work alongside partner and co-practice leader, John Warrack to further expand the firm’s team dedicated to identifying and recruiting transformative leadership for companies sitting at the intersection of content, audience reach and technology. “Laurie’s track record speaks for itself,” said Mr. Warrack. “She has a history of transforming businesses by hiring exceptional talent and placing a strong emphasis on company culture. I’m thrilled to have her as my partner for our growing JM Search team and know that our clients will directly benefit from her candor, commitment, and proven results within an ever-changing industry.”

“As an accomplished media executive who applied her industry knowledge to inform her role as global chief people officer for multiple large public companies and having served as global director of executive search for a multi-billion-dollar professional services firm, Laurie brings a unique perspective and more than two decades in building best-in-class teams to the firm,” JM Search said.

Ms. Rosenfield most recently was the global chief people officer for Hill + Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s largest global communications companies. Previously, she was the chief people officer at CBS and led the transformation of the HR function through a major cultural crisis during a time of industry change. Prior to that, Ms. Rosenfield was managing director of the talent practice at MediaLink, a strategic digital media advisory firm working in the marketing, advertising, entertainment, and technology sectors. She also led the executive search function at Wolters Kluwer, the $5 billion global provider of professional information and software solutions. Earlier in her career, Ms. Rosenfield worked her way from mailroom trainee at William Morris to leading the NY development office of both United Artists and 20th Century Fox.

Related: Transforming Portfolio Companies and Driving Value Creation via Human Capital

“I’m ecstatic to get back into executive search and to work alongside a tremendous team of specialized experts at such a highly regarded firm,” said Ms. Rosenfield. “I’ve spent most of my career in the media industry and have experienced first-hand the industry evolution. I look forward to applying my direct experience from both the candidate and executive side to bring clients top tier talent that truly will have an immediate and lasting impression on the business.”

Supporting PE Growth & Valuation During Market Volatility

At the start of 2022, boards advised CEOs to take an aggressive approach to growth in all forms: top line revenue, margin expansion, and market share. As the year has unfolded, variables ranging from the war in eastern Europe, divisive mid-term elections in the U.S., inflation, and rising interest rates have created a drag on profitability. Now, the prevailing message is that CEOs must prepare for a potential recessionary slowdown, preserve cash, pull back on anticipated investments, and reduce growth expectations.

As growth, valuation expectations, and exit timing are reset, the conversations business leaders are having with their boards are shifting from balancing growth goals and market share expansion to capital efficiency and maintaining robust EBITDA margins, says JM Search in a new report authored by Chuck Egoville, a partner and a founding member and co-leader of the firm’s technology practice.

JM Search is an advisor to CEOs, investors, and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing, and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. Its clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search recruiting team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise, and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors.

Recent Addition

JM Search recently added Derrick Stewart as a principal in the firm’s technology practice. He will work alongside partner and professional services practice leader, Ben Millrood, to further expand the firm’s team dedicated to identifying and recruiting critical leadership for professional services businesses within the technology sector. Mr. Stewart brings nearly 20 years of recruiting experience placing leaders across both technology professional services and IT/technology verticals. Prior to JM Search, he served as director of executive recruitment for Daugherty Business Solutions, a private technology professional services consultancy.

“Like many of our professional service clients expect, we approach professional service searches like a consulting engagement, starting with understanding our clients’ needs and then converting those into the key functional and technical requirements that comprise the ideal candidate, said Mr. Millrood. “Derrick understands our robust and sophisticated process and brings a deep understanding of the unique needs of the professional services landscape to our clients. We are thrilled to have him as part of the growing JM Search team.”

Related: Technology, Quality, and Quantity in Private Equity Recruiting

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media