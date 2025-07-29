Funk Associates Fills President Roles for Florida International University, Coastal Carolina University, and University of St. Thomas – Houston

July 29, 2025 – Funk Associates has recently completed presidential searches for Florida International University (FIU), Coastal Carolina University (CCU), and University of St. Thomas – Houston (UST). “These searches reflect the continued trust institutions place in our firm to identify visionary and mission-driven leaders,” said Bill Funk, founder and CEO of Funk Associates. “We are proud to have partnered with each of these universities and look forward to the continued success of their new presidents.” Funk Associates has more than four decades of experience and over 430 presidential and chancellor placements.

Florida International University (FIU) has selected Jeanette Nuñez, former Lieutenant Governor of the State of Florida, to serve as its next president. She brings extensive public leadership experience and a deep understanding of Florida’s higher education landscape to her new role. “Ms. Nuñez is poised to become the first alumna and the first woman to serve as president in FIU’s history,” said Roger Tovar, chair, FIU board of trustees. Her connections to this university and to South Florida run deep, as does her commitment to ensuring FIU becomes a Top 30 institution by 2030. Since her very first day on the job as Interim president in mid-February, I have witnessed president-designate Nuñez champion FIU.”

Coastal Carolina University has appointed James J. Winebrake, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, as its new president. Dr. Winebrake is recognized nationally for his leadership in academic innovation and strategic planning.

“We are pleased to welcome James Winebrake as the next president of CCU,” said Natasha M. Hanna, chair of the university’s board of trustees and presidential search advisory committee. “We believe his extensive background in higher education leadership, along with his significant contributions to advancing education and scholarship across multiple institutions, will help sustain the university’s forward momentum and propel us toward even greater success. I extend my sincere gratitude to the presidential search advisory committee for its diligent work in helping to identify the right candidate to lead our campus forward. The committee included faculty, staff, students, alumni, and members of the public, each bringing valuable perspectives to the process.”

University of St. Thomas – Houston (UST) has named Sinda Vanderpool, currently president of St. Mary’s University in Calgary, Alberta, as its next president. Dr. Vanderpool brings to UST a strong record of academic leadership, commitment to mission-driven education, and experience in advancing Catholic higher education. “Dr. Vanderpool is uniquely qualified to lead UST,” said Archbishop J. Michael Miller on behalf of UST’s board of directors. “Alongside her impressive academic and professional credentials, she has a strong track record of launching initiatives that support student success. Her accomplishments deeply reflect the Basilian values that shape our faith and mission at UST. As both a spiritual and intellectual leader, we are confident in her commitment to serve our community.”

Funk Associates is an executive search firm specializing in higher education executive recruitment. The firm has recruited chancellors/presidents for two-thirds of all public AAU universities. The firm has also recruited presidents or chancellors to more than one-half of U.S. News & World Report’s recently published “Top 30 National Universities.” Over time, it has conducted more than 425 searches for college and university presidents and chancellors as well as an even greater number of provosts, deans, and various vice presidents. The firm’s sports division, headed by Willie Funk and Scott Thompson, specializes in searches for athletic directors and coaches.

Recruiting Women and Minorities

The firm has been recognized by the Women’s Network of the American Council on Education (ACE) for its work in recruiting women and minorities to senior levels of higher education. Notably, the search firm has broken the color and/or gender line in president searches at more than 40 institutions around the country, making it one of the most highly sought after search firms across the sector.

R. William “Bill” Funk, founder and president, is a widely respected search consultant serving higher education. He has been called the “guru of higher education recruiting” by The Chronicle of Higher Education and is listed as one of the 200 best executive recruiters in the world in The Global 200 Executive Recruiters: An Essential Guide to the Best Recruiters in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America (Jossey-Bass, Inc.). Prior to founding his own firm 16 years ago, Mr. Funk was the national practice leader of the education practice and office managing director of the Dallas office for Korn Ferry International for more than a decade.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media