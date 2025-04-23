ESGI Merges with Potomac Recruiting

April 23, 2025 – ESGI Executive Search Consultants (ESGI) and Potomac Recruiting have merged to form Washington, D.C.-based Executive Search Group Inc. – Potomac (ESGI-Potomac). ESGI-Potomac combines the strengths and experience of both Potomac Recruiting and ESGI Search, both providers of executive search in the federal contracting market.

The combined network of both companies will provide clients with access to a senior talent pool and services in the industry. “This is an exciting development for the growth of both of our firms,” said Evan Scott, president of the newly combined ESGI-Potomac. “By coming together, we are uniquely positioned to continue empowering our clients in building high performing executive management teams.”

“This merger is a significant step forward in our mission of becoming a full-service executive search firm worldwide,” said Jenessa Hoffman, head of executive recruiting at ESGI-Potomac. “The addition of Evan Scott and the team at ESGI-Potomac – whose extensive experience and proven track record speaks for itself – will further cement ESGI-Potomac as an industry leader, providing unparalleled executive search services in this highly competitive space. The company, along with its partners can offer CEOs of federal contracting companies strategic advisory boards and talent acquisition that can help succeed in a full and open market.

With over 30 years of experience, ESGI-Potomac is a retainer based executive search firm specializing in recruiting top-tier executive and professional talent across various industries. It focuses on senior-level placements for federal contractors that provide products and services to federal, state, and local governments. The firm has handled senior-level assignments with industry leaders such as CSRA, SAIC, Deloitte, CAP Gemini, CACI, PAE, Iron Mountain Federal and FCI Federal Solutions. ESGI is currently involved in finding senior-level talent in the cyber, cloud computing, data centers, analytics, intelligence and healthcare fields.

With nearly three decades of experience, Mr. Scott has helped numerous systems integrators, high-tech software and services companies, and small government contractors hire top-level executive talent. His clients have included blue-chip companies such as Lockheed Martin, Oracle, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Adobe, Unisys and SRA International. He has helped fill positions ranging from the board of directors and corporate officers, such as the CEO, COO and CFO, to directors of federal operations, business development, sales and a host of other executive roles.

Recent Alliances & Mergers

Alliances and partnerships continue to gain traction in the executive search industry. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Boyden has announced a merger between its Miami office and Miami-based boutique executive search firm WMB Partners. Roberto Laub joins Boyden as a new managing partner alongside current managing partner Eduardo Rabassa, as well as managing associates Marcela Ordine Sia and Virginia Tomazela. “Boyden and WMB Partners share a unified philosophy on how executive search should be conducted,” said Mr. Rabassa. “It is about forging immersive partnerships that align with our clients’ immediate needs and long-term goals. Miami’s diverse and competitive market demands top-tier talent, and we are confident that WMB Partners’ proven cross-cultural skillset will strongly benefit our clients.”

Legal search firms Johnson Downie and Lippman Jungers recently formed a strategic merger combining the expertise and networks of Sabina Lippman, Clint Johnson, Mark Jungers, and their respective colleagues. The name of the new firm is CenterPeak. Combined, the two firms have placed more than 2,000 law firm partners and opened more than 40 offices for AmLaw 50 firms. “When we established Lippman Jungers, our goal was to build the leading legal recruiting firm in the United States, serving the elite segment of all major markets,” said Ms. Lippman, co-founder of Lippman Jungers. “With our growth in recent years and this exciting merger with Johnson Downie, we are almost there.” Since its inception in 2008, Johnson Downie has been a legal search firm in Texas and providing senior recruitment services for the Houston, Dallas, and Austin legal markets. Lippman Jungers, established in 2011, is known for its deep connections and placements among the legal in New York, California, and globally.

Taylor Bennett and Birchwood Knight joined forces to create a new international search firm, Taylor Birchwood. Merged firm is jointly led by Taylor Bennett’s managing partner, Matthew Wall and Birchwood Knight’s founder and managing director, Wayne Reynolds. The firm focuses on finding talent in corporate affairs, communications, government relations, investor relations, and adjacent disciplines. They recruit for leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, Tori Cowley, former London Stock Exchange Group, Mitie PLC and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing corporate affairs director, joined Taylor Birchwood as non-executive chair. “Our two businesses together are greater than the sum of their parts – as Taylor Birchwood we are uniquely placed to support boards, CEOs and management teams in securing the very best global corporate affairs and communications talent,” Mr. Wall. “I have admired Wayne and his team’s drive and commitment to innovation for more than a decade, and I am tremendously excited about what we can do together as we continue to build on our shared long-held reputations for excellent service, strong delivery and unparalleled market insight.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media