Egon Zehnder Appoints Co-Head for North America CEO Board Practice

May 15, 2024 – Leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder has named Pam Warren as a new leader for the North America CEO and board practice. She joins Chuck Gray at the helm of the practice, succeeding Lisa Blais. “We are thrilled to welcome Pam Warren as co-head of the North America CEO and board practice,” said Mr. Gray. “Her commitment to values-driven leadership and extensive international expertise position her perfectly to deliver impactful results for both our firm and our valued clients.”

Ms. Warren has been with Egon Zehnder for over 27 years, and her experience as a partner spans industry sectors throughout North America. She recently co-developed and co-led Egon Zehnder’s chair development program with two cohorts completed. Based in Toronto, Ms. Warren has expertise in leadership best practices, CEO succession, and board recruitment and effectiveness. Additionally, as a former co-leader of the firm’s global diversity, equity, and inclusion council, she plays a pivotal role in upholding the firm’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion across the globe, including spearheading initiatives like the firm’s Global Board Diversity Tracker.

“In today’s ever-evolving leadership landscape, the demand for a nuanced and dynamic approach is paramount, and I’m thrilled to partner with Chuck as we embark on the journey of guiding Egon Zehnder’s North America CEO and board practice forward,” said Ms. Warren. “Continuing the momentum of Lisa Blais’s leadership, I am passionate about expanding Egon Zehnder’s role in unlocking Leadership for a Better World, and believe there is no better place to start this conversation than with CEOs and corporate boards.”

Egon Zehnder currently ranks as a Top 5 global executive search firm, according to Hunt Scanlon Media. With more than 500 consultants in 68 offices and 40 countries around the globe, Egon Zehnder works with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises, and non-profit and government agencies to provide board advisory services, CEO and leadership succession planning, executive search and assessment, and leadership development solutions. Since 1964, the firm has been at the forefront of defining top leadership in the face of changing economic conditions as well as major transitions in the executive search field.

Growth in Seattle

Late last year, Egon Zehnder expanded in the Northwest with the addition of an office in Seattle, WA. The firm notes that they will be opening another location in Vancouver, British Columbia opening this year.

Egon Zehnder Forms Partnership with The 350 Club

Egon Zehnder has formed an alliance with The 350 Club, an online community that connects the FTSE 350 global board community. This partnership combines Egon Zehnder’s boardroom expertise with The 350 Club’s shared vision to fostering an online platform for board members to exchange insights and learnings. “We are incredibly honored to be chosen as The 350 Club’s exclusive search firm partner,” said Karoline Vinsrygg, who leads Egon Zehnder’s U.K. board practice. “This collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to supporting boards and exceptional board leaders, all while championing diversity and innovation. We look forward to leveraging our extensive network and experience to support the growth and success of The 350 Club’s members.”

With representation from chairs, group CEOs, board members, and executive committee members across 89 percent of the FTSE 100, as well as board members from 75 percent of the FTSE 250, The 350 Club has a depth of influence across FTSE boardrooms. Both Egon Zehnder and The 350 Club share a commitment to diversity and inclusion. Egon Zehnder has been tracking boardroom diversity globally for nearly 20 years and has developed practices to promote inclusive boardroom cultures.

“Time and again, the Pacific Northwest has proven itself as a hotbed for innovation and forward-looking leadership. Seattle continues to grow in both traditional and innovative industries while Vancouver is home to some of the world’s leading institutions, from technology to finance, and beyond,” said German Herrera, Egon Zehnder U.S. managing partner. “While Egon Zehnder has served clients in this area for more than two decades, we’re incredibly excited to expand our footprint with dedicated offices in Seattle and soon in Vancouver. We are drawn to the deep sense of community in this region and look forward to building long-term relationships with leaders who are driving innovation, navigating disruption, building dynamic teams, and more.”

The Seattle office is led by three founding consultants: Chris King-Sidney, most recently an industrials and energy executive; Patrick Mendenall, a tech and gaming industry executive; and Sara O’Gorman, prior leader in retail and early-stage company exec and investor. “This founding team of leadership advisory experts all based in Seattle will bring crucial, local perspective to a thriving business community that has significant potential for future growth,” Egon Zehnder said.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media