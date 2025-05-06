COORS Leadership Capital Transitioning Executive Search Services to Kaye/Bassman 

May 6, 2025 – COORS Leadership Capital is transitioning executive search services Kaye/Bassman International, a Starfish Partners company with more than 30 years of industry expertise. Cheryl Coors, president, CEO and founder of COORS Leadership, is retiring after a 25-year career in executive search. She has dedicated her career to providing healthcare executive search services, successfully placing over 2,500 talented professionals and transforming countless organizations along the way. “The relationships I built with clients, candidates, and colleagues have made my experience truly meaningful,” she said.

Moving forward, Eric Dickerson, managing director at Kaye/Bassman International, will support the smooth transition and continue to support COORS clientele, leading the firm into its next chapter.

“With Cheryl’s departure, she extends her heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been part of her incredible journey,” the firm said. “Her unwavering commitment to excellence and passion for the industry will live on through COORS Leadership’s transition to Kaye/Bassman International, where high standards and exceptional service will continue to lead the market.”

“This path has been one of deep fulfillment, growth, and the privilege of working with some of the most remarkable clients and candidates in the industry,” said Ms. Coors.

“COORS Leadership and Kaye/Bassman International are proud to announce a strategic transition between two top-tier organizations,” said Mr. Dickerson. “We are excited to offer additional search processes and continue to expand on what Cheryl has built over the past 25 years.”

Ms. Coors founded COORS Leadership Capital in 1999. It is a retained, certified woman-owned small business specializing in consulting and executive search services. The firm’s processes are designed to enhance executive leadership, physician alignment, communication, and organizational effectiveness.

Ms. Coors began her career in nursing and progressively transitioned through practice management, biotech sales management, and executive search. With over 30 years of healthcare experience, she has a unique perspective in understanding the challenges facing the healthcare industry. Ms. Coors has placed over 500 professionals at varying levels and transformed numerous organizations. She is a certified behavioral analyst and has a master’s degree in healthcare administration.

Over his almost two decades at Kaye/Bassman, Mr. Dickerson specialty areas have ranged throughout healthcare and include academic medicine, administration, finance, health information management, informatics and information systems. After joining Kaye/Bassman, he was recognized as the first named managing partner in the firm in 2002 and in 2007 he was named as a managing director.

In addition, Mr. Dickerson serves as a senior practice leader for Kaye/Bassman’s healthcare division and leads the charge in the growing market of healthcare with primary focus on those hard to fill searches requiring unique specialty training and certifications. Over the past decade his specific focus has been in academic medicine where there have been over 350 successfully completed searches for deans, chairs, vice chairs, directors, administrators and faculty.

Kaye/Bassman is a global search and recruitment solutions firm. It offers expertise in a number of industries, including construction and real estate, banking, insurance, private wealth management, healthcare, energy, security, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and medical device. During the last two decades, Kaye/Bassman has conducted nearly 5,000 mid- to senior-level searches.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media