Targeting the Most Impactful Points of Value Creation

August 26, 2022 – Inevitably, be it through inflation, supply chain disruptions, global political turbulence, or other unavoidable calamities, change hits – sometimes suddenly and without warning. When this happens, CEOs pivot towards the “must do” work and should pivot towards the “must have” roles connected to that work. According to Sumeet Salwan, co-founder of CEO.works, this practice enables precision in any business transformation, but is especially important during times of “forced transformation.”

Do you know the 20 roles in your company that will drive 80 percent of the value? “This question is challenging for many CEOs and CHROs / CTOs to answer in steady market environments, and it can become next to impossible to answer in a turbulent market environment,” said Mr. Salwan. “This is where ‘Talent to Value’ comes in. Talent to Value highlights a process by which you can make the intangible tangible through targeted interventions that will enable a laser focus on the fewest, most impactful points of value creation.”

“Talent to Value was conceptualized during the Unilever transformation 15-plus years ago when we realized that our talent was connected to large, successful, fully-baked businesses of today and disconnected from the drivers of future value,” said Mr. Salwan. “After a successful transformation at Unilever, Talent to Value was practiced and chiseled across over 100 PE portfolio companies and codified into an approach by the CEO.works founders.”

As the world changes, so too does “value” change. What consumers willingly paid for yesterday becomes passé overnight. What they will willingly pay for tomorrow just as quickly becomes today’s business imperative. To keep up with these value shifts, senior leaders move financial capital at lightning speed from points of lower return to points of higher return. Obviously, they also need to assemble the right talent at these “value hotspots” if their companies are to win, according to CEO.works.

Is there a greater need for this in today’s macro environment? “Absolutely,” said Mr. Salwin. “The underlying thesis of Talent to Value is that change hits, value shifts, and talent gets disconnected. This is why it is so important to continuously focus on connecting talent to value in the organization. In today’s macro environment, the rate of change is accelerating, and the need for talent to value as a capability has never been greater.”

“Our approach has been uniformly applied by start-ups, midmarket PE portfolio companies, as well as large corporations,” said Mr. Salwan. “That said, companies who will benefit most from Talent to Value are ones that have a significant value creation plan that needs to be delivered in a compressed period of time.”

Sumeet Salwan has spent the last 30-plus years working on connecting human capital with business value. As co-founder and CEO of CEO.works, he leads the business with a vision towards the future of human capital management. He is passionate about working with CEOs, founders, and PE firm partners to deliver their value agenda with a talent edge while inventing new HR 3.0 models, methodologies, and practices along the way. Mr. Salwan served as global head of HR for two of Johnson & Johnson’s business units: first, their worldwide consumer business and then their medical device company. Previously, he spent over 20 years with Unilever, rising through the ranks from intern to director to leader of the global program office of HR in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Mr. Salwan helped build Unilever’s talent strategy for emerging markets and then led its execution as head of HR in the Asia-Pacific region. In his final role, he moved to the U.S. as the head of HR and drove a significant transformation for Unilever.

Joydeep Mutsuddi is a senior partner at CEO.works. He has garnered trust with partners and peers for his “business first” approach, keen eye for talent, and confident coach-like presence. His legacy is virtuous cycles of growth driven by integrated, transformative interventions that align talent with strategy, efficiently deploy capital, and create winning workplaces. From 2019 to 2021, Mr. Mutsuddi served as EVP and CHRO at BrightSpring, a $6 billion leading comprehensive health services provider and KKR portfolio company. He led the 18-month integration of two large companies, to create BrightSpring Health, along with several tuck-in acquisitions ranging from $10 million to $300 million. He simplified the operating system for the combined company, developed the HR data and analytics capability and, with the board and CEO, guided the choices on leadership for each entity to drive accretive value.

