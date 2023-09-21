Gerard Stewart Rebrands as L.Maxwell Signifying Next Phase of Growth

September 21, 2023 – Gerard Stewart, a global provider of retained search for executives in human capital and professional services, recently rebranded to L.Maxwell Global. The name change aligns with the firm’s continued expansion and underscores the position of its founder Lisa Maxwell. “I am thrilled to share a momentous milestone in our 18-year history with the birth of L.Maxwell Global, a venture that is close to my heart and a testament to our unwavering commitment to executive search excellence,” Ms. Maxwell said.

“This rebranding comes as a significant milestone in the firm’s evolution, as it continues to grow its presence and services in the global executive search market,” Ms. Maxwell said.

The search firm says that the name L.Maxwell Global mirrors the global impact of its operations and the firm’s dedication to building meaningful relationships with boards, entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across human capital, workforce solutions, and professional services.

Ms. Maxwell is a 20 year veteran of the human capital industry with an unparalleled track record for placing CEOs, C-level executives, and board members for professional service firms globally. Recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the staffing industry.

Ms. Maxwell manages multi-country assignments that range from emerging growth enterprises to global leaders in executive search and recruitment. Before founding L.Maxwell in 2005, she was a senior partner with the Lucas Group, where she was one of the leading revenue-producing recruiters, as well as a repeated member of the president’s club.

Facilitating Leadership Transitions

Sara Boyd, an executive search consultant for more than 25 years, joined L. Maxwell as managing partner in 2015. “It was time to reimagine our brand strategy to reflect our position as a trusted partner in facilitating complex leadership transitions,” said Ms. Boyd.

“The team at L.Maxwell Global is excited about this next stage of growth and looks forward to continuing to help multinational and emerging companies build high-performing teams under our new name,” Ms. Maxwell said.

