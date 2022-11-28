ZRG Partners Names Head of Consumer and Commercial Banking Practice

November 28, 2022 – ZRG Partners has added Allen Brady as managing director and head of the firm’s consumer and commercial banking practice. He joins global financial services, technology, and industrial practice groups.

Mr. Brady has more than two decades of executive search experience and a personal track record of over 300 senior-level searches completed. He previously served with ZRG from 2017 through 2020. Mr. Brady is a thought leader in search execution, having been a strategic advisor to vice presidents, CEOs, CHROs, and other executive leaders. He primarily engages CEOs, presidents, and other P&L leaders but also maintains a focus on operations and senior engineering leadership roles, including communications, HR, sales and marketing, and finance leaders in the technology space. His client partners range from emerging growth entities to established, publicly held companies.

Before returning to ZRG, Mr. Brady was managing director with McDermott + Bull Executive Search. Earlier, he was with Korn Ferry serving as Client partner and member of the global industrial, technology, and life sciences practices. He has also served brands such as Microsoft, Bombardier, and Waggener Edstrom as a search professional and transformation leader.

“Allen was a formidable asset as a managing director, and we are glad to welcome him back to lead ZRG’s mandate within consumer and commercial banking,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO. “As a familiar face with added expertise to share, Allen is sure to hit the ground running and serve as an invaluable search partner to his teammates across the company.”

“Larry’s leadership and the firm’s Z Score assessment process are unmatched in the executive search industry,” Mr. Brady said. “I am excited to return to a global search firm with the tools and resources to execute senior-level engagements in the best possible way.”

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm. With the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Recent Acquisitions

ZRG recently acquired Terra Search Partners, an executive search firm exclusive to the real estate industry. “The team at Terra Search is a great addition to our real estate practice,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG Partners. “Our data-driven approach to talent plus their deep expertise in the real estate sector is a boon for our clients across the globe. Real estate expertise is required in all sectors of the economy and all functional skill-sets are required within the real estate industry, which is ideally suited for ZRG’s cross-sector, interdisciplinary approach to human capital.”

Related: ZRG Names Chief Revenue Officer

Since 2006, Terra Search has advised real estate businesses throughout the U.S. on positive transformation through human capital. “We’re looking forward to joining the ZRG family, and I am excited to partner with Kevin Jones to lead the ZRG real estate practice,” said Matt Slepin, founder of Terra Search. “Real estate has become increasingly institutional where human capital is at a premium, and the power of the ZRG model can make a significant impact on the business. We are thrilled to be able to leverage the breadth of the ZRG platform to grow our practice.”

ZRG Partners Acquires SEBA International

ZRG Partners has acquired SEBA International, a retained executive search firm focused on finance, risk, marketing, and revenue roles. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are excited to welcome SEBA to the ZRG family,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Their client-focused method is a perfect fit with our own. We think that they will add incredible value for our clients worldwide.” SEBA has specialized in growth-oriented roles for over 20 years. Their focus on role rather than industry has helped that recruit diverse talent. The firm serves clients ranging from growing start-ups to top-tier global institutions. SEBA has offices in New York, London, and San Francisco.

In April, ZRG acquired RoseRyan Inc., a Silicon Valley-based provider of finance and accounting consulting solutions. “The nature of the workforce has evolved and having even greater bandwidth in the finance and accounting consulting sector through RoseRyan is fantastic,” said Mr. Hartmann. “This complements our current interim team, led by Mark Viner, and also adds important consulting capability to allow us to service a wide range of clients, who need support in accounting and HR.”

Since 1993, Campbell, CA-based RoseRyan has engaged over 1,000 clients on projects including outsourced accounting for start-ups, corporate governance, interim solutions, and strategic projects such as IPO readiness, SEC reporting, financial planning and modeling, technical accounting, audit support, and mergers and acquisitions. The addition substantially expands ZRG’s consulting capabilities, adding to the firm’s West Coast presence and breadth of solutions for their clients.

Related: ZRG Appoints Global Head of Financial Services

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media