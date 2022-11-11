The Christopher Group Seeks CHRO for Hallcon

November 11, 2022 – Executive recruiters are in hot pursuit of chief human resource officers and other senior-level HR leaders across the nation. Why such pent-up demand for top flight HR experts? Corporate leaders want HR leaders who are sophisticated, proactive, and strategic-minded, with strong business savvy to drive their people capabilities like they would a P&L, according to executive recruiters.

The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, was recently selected by Hallcon to lead its search for a CHRO. The Christopher Group founder and CEO Tom Christopher and recruiting director Jim Gorjup are leading the assignment.

“Hallcon moves the people who move the world–the crews that keep trains running on time, the engineers who drive innovation, the rig workers who keep oil and gas flowing,” said Mr. Christopher. “To do that you need motivated people and a human capital plan that enables the business. This is why this search is so very critical.”

The CHRO will play a key role in the company’s significant growth plan. Partnering with the CEO, SVP of operations, and key operations executives, the new leader’s primary objectives will be to reignite the HR function and become the trusted business partner needed to sustain growth and success. The role will focus on driving retention, employee engagement, and ensuring the positive relationship with the many labor unions remains productive.

Headquartered in Chicago, Hallcon is a North American provider of mission-critical transportation services and infrastructure for a broad range of customers including railroads, universities, airports, hospitals and healthcare systems, public transit, technology and industrial companies, and other large employers seeking custom transportation solutions. In addition, the company provides essential cleaning, disinfecting, and facilities maintenance services to municipal, regional, and national rail and transit providers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Hallcon was recently acquired by GCM Grosvenor and Blue Wolf Capital.

Veteran Recruiters

Founded in 1998 by Mr. and Paula Christopher (former HR executives with GE, Pepsi, Progressive Insurance, and Citigroup), The Christopher Group is a leading boutique HR executive search and staffing solutions firms. TCG is staffed by former HR professionals and trained search practitioners who use proprietary, scientific and industry-leading systems, tools, and processes. The firm has offices in Willoughby, OH; Sarasota, FL; and Kansas City, MO.

Mr. Christopher has a personal practice focused primarily at the VP, SVP, and CHRO levels. He has completed executive HR searches with a diverse set of clients across multiple industry verticals including but not limited to Pepsi, Honeywell, Capital One, BP, Kraft, US Foods, Raytheon, Ingersoll-Rand, Vanderbilt University, Delaware North, CDW, Medco, Citigroup, Johns Hopkins University, Eastman Chemical, Comcast, and many others. With over 30 years of experience in human resources and executive search, his deep understanding of business strategy, organizational structures, and talent acquisition/ assessment/ development have allowed him to become an invaluable search and business partner to senior executives at an array of Fortune 500 organizations.

The Christopher Group Seeks Chief People Officer for Vervent

As companies look to build internal brand awareness and set their sights more on establishing and driving their own unique cultures, CPOs are coming more into vogue. The Christopher Group was recently selected by San Diego, CA-based Vervent to lead in its search for a chief people officer. “Vervent has grown from a niche player in the servicing space into an award-winning, global financial services brand that delivers comprehensive solutions for an array of industries,” TCG said. “This search was highly contested among several of our competitors and we are thrilled to be working with David Johnson, CEO and founder, to help Vervent elevate HR for years to come.”

Mr. Gorjup is a managing partner at The Christopher Group. He brings a breadth and depth of knowledge with more than 30 years of experience in the field. Prior to joining TCG, Mr. Gorjup was the chief operating officer for Cleveland-based Agile software consultancy LeanDog.

The Christopher Group recently recruited Case McGee as chief people officer of Clayton Homes Building Group (CHGB), the largest builder of manufactured housing and modular homes in the U.S. and a Berkshire Hathaway company. “This was one of the more difficult and rewarding searches that we have completed in recent memory,” said Nat Schiffer, managing director, who conducted the assignment with Tobin Anselmi, managing partner. “Clayton Homes has such an incredibly successful and defined culture. They are a legendary employment brand in the region and beyond. They do not often recruit from the outside, especially for C-suite roles, and therefore finding the right fit was 80 percent-plus of the challenge in executing the search. Dr. Anselmi and I interviewed scores of candidates that were technically capable of doing the job – but finding the right chemical profile to successfully assimilate into the Clayton professional family was the real trick. This is another example of our ability to meet the needs of the most discerning clients where the stakes of a failed hire could not be greater,” he added.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media