Prodigy Search Seeks President for Notes Live

April 10, 2023 – Prodigy Search, a boutique recruiting firm serving the talent needs of media, sports, and entertainment organizations, has been retained by Notes Live to lead its search for a president and chief operating officer.

Notes Live is looking to hire a seasoned entertainment and hospitality executive. As an entertainment and restaurant company that expects to grow tenfold over the next 30 months, Notes Live seeks an executive leader with deep industry experience and expertise to strengthen and lead all operational aspects of the business. A keen focus and track record of establishing high quality service and achieving profitability objectives are paramount. Prodigy Search notes that the president and COO will be expected to maximize opportunities with venues throughout North America, establishing and building strong relationships with venue managers and industry leaders.

The incoming executive will be charged with leading the operating team in each market to ensure that service levels, revenue, and profitability are achieved. The leader will establish core business processes that ensure clear accountability and can be replicated through expanding markets. In addition this individual will manage the programming of artists and events across the organization’s portfolio of music halls, amphitheaters, and event centers. He or she will be responsible for developing and managing relationships in the industry as well as utilizing those contacts to advance live event and entertainment opportunities

The search firm is looking for candidates with an entertainment/concert business management background and past or present experience at a public company. The right candidate will be a financial and profitability management expert. Prospects should have experience in opening entertainment and restaurant operations in new markets.

The organization prefers candidates with 10 years of executive management experience with a background in managing entertainment properties including programming of large-scale concert venues. They should also have experience in managing multiple market restaurant and hospitality operations as well as an in-depth understanding of accounting principles including budgeting, balance sheets, income statements, cash flow, and capital planning management. In addition, the right candidate must be an analytical and decisive decision maker with the ability to effectively prioritize and communicate key objectives and tactics necessary to achieve organizational goals.

Notes Live (previously B-Entertainment) is a rapidly growing hospitality and entertainment company. The company owns and operates the award winning 5 Star Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern as well as Boot Barn Hall – a state-of-the-art music and event center located in Colorado Springs, CO. Currently, the company is expanding its multi-million-dollar Colorado campus into the northern Atlanta market as well as laying the groundwork to expand into 10 additional markets over the next 60 months.

Serving Sports and Entertainment Organizations

Prodigy Search, which has been involved with the sports and entertainment business for years, is one of the sector’s leading boutiques. The firm has placed hundreds of candidates into a variety of functions and roles. It represents all disciplines, including senior management, sales, marketing, operations, and administration.

The United States Curling Association (USCA) has retained Prodigy Search to lead in its hunt for a new CEO. The CEO is responsible for providing strategic leadership for the organization, working under the general authority of the Board and directly with the staff to establish long-range goals, strategies, plans, and policies. This individual is the day-to-day leader of the organization, executing the organization’s strategy and overseeing operations of staff at all levels.

Candidates should bring a successful track record of leading major business units, ideally with strong experience in the membership-based non-profit world, ideally within the Olympic Movement. They should have experience in creating, designing, and implementing a strategic vision in line with USCA’s values and desired future state. In addition candidates must have demonstrated the past ability to gain key constituency (including board, staff, athletes, and USOPC) support, commitment, and action to meet goals consistent with USCA’s values.

Prodigy’s client roster reads like a Who’s Who of the sports world. It includes: the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Lakers, Pittsburgh Steelers, TD Garden/Boston Bruins, AEG Worldwide, Liverpool Football Club, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Oak View Group, Live Nation, PGA TOUR, Legends, the TGR (Tiger Woods) Foundation, and Endeavor.

Aside from the traditional sports space, over the years, Prodigy Search has expanded by bringing its expertise from the traditional sports business to the “non-traditional” sports space. Prodigy Search has done work throughout the ever-expanding esports industry; sports technology industry; and education and nonprofit industries. Today, the firm’s senior partner involvement, high level of service, and transparency of process have presented opportunities to expand beyond sports and entertainment.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media