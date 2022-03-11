Prodigy Search Helps Place Director of Security for the MLB Players Association  

March 11, 2022 – Prodigy Search, a boutique recruiting firm serving the talent needs of media, sports and entertainment organizations, has assisted in the recruitment of Carlos Barron as director of security for the Major League Baseball Players Association. In this role, Mr. Barron will plan, direct, and coordinate programs relating to the protection, safeguarding, and security of company assets, employees, players, and invitees. Mr. Barron most recently served as director of security and transportation for the Houston Dynamo/Houston Dash/BBVA Stadium. He is also the founder of Salus Security Services. Earlier in his career, Mr. Barron spent nearly 25 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, serving as assistant special agent in charge.

The Major League Baseball Players Association is the union that represents players on the 40-man rosters of the 30 Major League baseball teams and oversees MLB Players Inc., which exclusively represents the group commercial and licensing activities involving active players.

Prodigy Search, which has been involved with the sports and entertainment business for years, is one of the sector’s leading boutiques. The firm has placed hundreds of candidates into a variety of functions and roles. It represents all disciplines, including senior management, sales, marketing, operations, and administration.

Related: Prodigy Search Fills CEO Post for US Sailing; Recruits First Diversity Leader for the Denver Broncos

Prodigy’s client roster reads like a Who’s Who of the sports world. It includes: the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, PGA Tour, Boston Bruins, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Dolphins, City Football Group, Miami Heat, Churchill Downs, Nitro Circus, AEG, Los Angeles Kings, UFC, Roc Nation, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the United States Olympic Committee.

Prodigy Search Assists United States Association of Blind Athletes in Selecting New Board

The United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA) has announced its new board of directors, which includes seven new appointees. Prodigy Search helped to lead the search process for the board member positions. The at-large board directors are chair Mark Ackermann, vice chair Dr. Skye Arthur-Banning, treasurer Gary Remensnyder, Secretary Amy Wasson, and David Cohen. Two independent directors, who are both new to the USABA board, are Eve Wright Taylor and Brian Eaton.

An industry veteran with nearly 40 years of experience in wide array of disciplines within the sports and entertainment business, Scott Carmichael founded Prodigy Search in 2007. Prior to founding the firm, he served as head of the National Hockey League’s club marketing department for nearly 10 years.

Recent Search

Following a nationwide search, Prodigy Search recently assisted in the recruitment of sports, media and technology executive Marc Riccio as the new chief executive officer of USA Lacrosse. He replaced Steve Stenersen, who has led the company since it began in 1998. “We set out to identify a leader who was an innovator and a connector, a critical thinker and a strategist, someone with integrity and deep passion for the mission of USA Lacrosse. We found that leader in Marc,” said Beth Lyman, chair of the USA Lacrosse board of directors. “Marc is a seasoned sports and media executive with a proven track record of revenue growth. We have every confidence he will lead the organization and game to new heights.”

Mr. Riccio spent 17 years leading business operation and development for the NFL’s New York Jets before spending the last seven years working in roles focused on strategy, growth, and organizational change for major sports brands and events.

Related: Executive Recruiters Prove Invaluable to Thriving Global Sports Sector

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media