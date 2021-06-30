Wilton & Bain Appoints Executive Search Veteran as Advisor to its US Business

July 2, 2021 – Wilton & Bain have announced the appointment of John Farish, as an Advisor to our US business. John will work closely with our US team, our Partner Group and alongside the Board to continue our growth in the US.

John has spent more than 35 years in executive search. For 23 years he was Managing Director at Russell Reynolds Associates where, during that tenure he served, at various times, on the firm’s Executive, Nominating and partnership promotion committees. He also ran the firm’s Atlanta Office for eight years and its global TMT Practice.

Previously he spent 12 years with Ray & Berndtsen, a Texas-based executive search firm. John’s earlier career included Procter & Gamble and a small insurance brokerage firm.  He was graduated from Auburn University.

Johnsays, “I am genuinely excited to join Wilton & Bain. Like much of professional services, human capital consulting, and CEO, board, and senior-level recruiting are in a period of dynamic change, and Wilton & Bain is uniquely poised to meet, and exceed, client expectations in a time like this.”

David Heron, CEO adds John is a veteran of the industry – Executive search has been in his family for many years. His reputation as a person, and a professional is outstanding. We are delighted that we have been able to tempt him out of retirement to work alongside our US team, and our Partner Group in supporting our continued build out in the US. It is an exciting time to be part of Wilton & Bain

Notes to the Editor:   Wilton & Bain provide Executive Search and permanent resourcing services to the Technology, Financial and Professional Services sector & Interim leaders to drive transformation and growth.

We are a global firm, but we think like a growth business. Our diversity of ideas and approach match our clients’ ambition and innovation. With Wilton & Bain there is no groupthink, just the constant pursuit of greatness. That’s because we nurture clients, candidates, and our own people so we all benefit.

Wilton & Bain is unique in the breadth of our offering. We offer deep heritage in executive search and interim management, with expertise in placing specialist hires and creating effective talent strategies.

Leadership & Advisory– We provide consultancy services that are driven by the constant pursuit of greatness.

Executive Search– We are global in our reach, but think like a growth business when finding leadership talent

Interim Management– We provide the senior expertise clients need nowto deliver against strategic vision

Specialist Hires– We source highly skilled experts in their fields to ensure day-to-day business growth and excellence

True Expands in the APAC Region with New Office in Shanghai

The new location will further expand the executive recruitment firm’s global reach. Partner Gavin Ng, a search professional with 20 years’ experience in the region, will lead the office. The new location will also help to serve True’s core expertise of working with growth to tech-enabled businesses backed by funds such as L Catterton, Sequoia and Lightspeed.

July 2, 2021 – Haddonfield, NJ-based executive recruitment firm True Search has enhanced capability in the APAC region with its new office in Shanghai, China. “Expansion to China is a milestone for our global footprint,” said Joe Riggione, founder and co-CEO  of True. “This is a natural progression for True and we are better positioned to serve our clients in the region and those doing business there.”

True has already expanded to 17 offices worldwide including Sydney, Dubai and Singapore, with the international business on track to double in size this year. “We recognize that industry knows no borders, and the best talent can come from anywhere,” said Siv Sivanesan, general manager, international at True. “At True, we are experts at facilitating the movement of top people to opportunities in new countries. Our office will answer client demand we already see for a digitally-native executive search partner in China.”

True partner Gavin Ng, a search professional with 20 years’ experience in the region, will lead the Shanghai office. Before joining True, Mr. Ng was an APAC partner and China lead for H.I. Executive Consulting where he established their Shanghai office. He has set up and scaled two businesses in the region. Mr. Ng brings experience across professional services, multinational corporations, and the private equity and venture capital spaces.

“I’m honored to join True and lead the expansion in China,” said Mr. Ng, True partner and Greater China lead. “Our clients, both international and local, will benefit from our global reach, authentic search approach and understanding of talent needs along their growth journeys.”

Investment in China

True’s investment in China also aligns with the firm’s core expertise of being a partner for growth to tech-enabled businesses backed by funds such as L Catterton, Sequoia and Lightspeed. China is recognized as a global technology leader. The abundance of innovation presents an incredible opportunity for True to meet the intense demand for high-growth talent in the world’s second-fastest growing economy and second-largest market for executive search.

China has the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP. It is also a global hub for manufacturing, being both the largest manufacturing economy and largest exporter of goods in the world. China is the fastest growing consumer market and second largest importer of goods anywhere. According to the International Monetary Fund, China’s GDP will be 35.2 percent of the global growth (2017 to 2020) in real GDP. The Chinese economic structure and Chinese people lifestyle needs are undergoing dramatic reform and upgrading.

 LLR Partners Makes Equity Investment in True

LLR Partners, a private equity firm based in Philadelphia, has made an investment in True. The new partnership is aimed at developing and expanding innovation within the talent space. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. True surpassed $100 million in revenues in 2019 and added 146 people during the pandemic. True has consistently been the fastest organic growth mid-sized search firm over the last decade. 

David Reuter, a partner at LLR, joins True’s board of directors alongside Nick Caldwell, vice president of engineering at Twitter; Jennifer Ceran, CFO of Smartsheet; Alex Shootman, CEO of Adobe company platform Workfront; and Evan Wittenberg, EVP and chief people officer at Ancestry. Following the minority stake investment, True co-founders Brad Stadler and Joe Riggione will continue to lead the firm with support and guidance from its board. True’s valuation was said to have been an outlier, reflecting the private equity firm’s belief that True has the potential to become one of the most significant brands in the executive talent sector. Notably, the deal is structured to grant employee participation in value creation over time.

Working in both the private and public sectors, True Search has offices throughout the U.S. as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. Since the late 1990s, the firm’s founders have refined their search process with a blend of data-centric insights, relationship-building, and experience to produce a methodology that consistently improves hiring decisions and accelerates growth. Its clients include Jet, Work Front and Summit Partners. True Search is a subsidiary of True Platform, a global portfolio of human capital services and products for high-growth tech and tech-enabled organizations. Last month, True placed No. 7 on the Hunt Scanlon Media “Top 50 Recruiters” ranking.

Recent Growth

True Search recently named new co-leaders to several specialized practices: the financial officers practice, the consumer practice and the financial services practice. Managing director Matt Goldstein has joined partner Rhoda Longhenry as co-practice lead of the financial officers practice. It’s a homecoming for Mr. Goldstein, who launched the practice with Ms. Longhenry in 2017 before turning his focus to helping launch True Search’s edtech and healthcare and life sciences practices.

Co-founder and partner Tim McDonald and partner Kristin Godfrey have joined partner Todd Zangrillo as co-leads of the consumer practice. The team has expertise in beauty, fashion and lifestyle, consumer digital, food tech, health and wellness, and new retail. In addition to appointing new practice leads, True has merged the investment professionals and fintech practices to create the firm’s newest commercial practice – financial services. Partners Dan Miller and Caroline Lo have joined partner Jonathan Pomeranz as financial services co-leads.

Related: True Search Recruits New CFO for PE-Backed MikMak

Economy Adds 850,00 Jobs as Recovery Continues

July 2, 2021 – Employment rose by 850,000 in June as the U.S. unemployment rate now stands at 5.9 percent, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released this morning. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, public and private education, professional and business services, retail trade, and other services. “It is promising to see the labor market steadily improving and the unemployment rate continuing to inch toward pre-pandemic levels” said Michael Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. “As the economy recovers, we are starting to see a more pronounced labor shortage across key industries. Salary expectations have changed as a result of the pandemic and employers will need to look closely at market intelligence and data around compensation in their industries to ensure they are offering salaries that are competitive in today’s labor market.”

“Those stronger payroll gains could be a sign that some of the factors holding back employment have started to ease, particularly the enhanced unemployment benefits which are expiring early in more than half of states,” Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a note Friday morning. “But that is hard to square with the continued weakness of participation, with the labor force rising by only 151,000 in June and remaining more than three million below its February 2020 level.”

“There’s no doubt that some employers are having to do more to attract workers. And retention will also be a challenge for business in the coming months,” Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst for Bankrate, wrote in an email Friday morning. “The longer-term key question is whether inflation will run hotter and remain more persistent beyond the current supply and labor squeezes. This part of the story will be closely watched, including by the Federal Reserve, here in the second half of the year.”

Where Job Growth Occurred

  • In June, employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 343,000, as pandemic-related restrictions continued to ease in some parts of the country. Over half of the job gain was in food services and drinking places (+194,000). Employment also continued to increase in accommodation (+75,000) and in arts, entertainment, and recreation (+74,000). Employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 2.2 million, or 12.9 percent, from its level in February 2020.
  • In June, employment rose by 155,000 in local government education, by 75,000 in state government education, and by 39,000 in private education. In both public and private education, staffing fluctuations due to the pandemic, in part reflecting the return to in-person learning and other school-related activities, have distorted the normal seasonal buildup and layoff patterns, likely contributing to the job gains in June. (Without the typical seasonal employment increases earlier, there were fewer layoffs at the end of the school year, resulting in job gains after seasonal adjustment.) These variations make it more challenging to discern the current employment trends in these industries. Since February 2020, employment is down by 414,000 in local government education, by 168,000 in state government education, and by 255,000 in private education.
  • Employment in professional and business services rose by 72,000 in June but is down by 633,000 since February 2020. In June, employment rose in temporary help services (+33,000), advertising and related services (+8,000), scientific research and development services (+7,000), and legal services (+6,000).
  • Retail trade added 67,000 jobs in June, but employment is down by 303,000, or 1.9 percent, since February 2020. Over the month, job growth in clothing and clothing accessories stores (+28,000), general merchandise stores (+25,000), miscellaneous store retailers (+13,000), and automobile dealers (+8,000) was partially offset by losses in food and beverage stores (-13,000) and health and personal care stores (-7,000).
  • The other services industry added 56,000 jobs in June, with gains in personal and laundry services (+29,000), in membership associations and organizations (+18,000), and in repair and maintenance (+9,000). Employment in other services is 297,000 lower than in February 2020.
  • Employment in social assistance rose by 32,000 in June, largely in child daycare services (+25,000). Employment in social assistance is down by 236,000 from its level in February 2020.
  • In June, wholesale trade added 21,000 jobs, with gains in both the durable and nondurable goods components (+14,000 and +9,000, respectively). Employment in wholesale trade is 192,000 lower than in February 2020.
  • Employment in mining rose by 10,000 in June, reflecting a gain in support activities for mining. Mining employment is down by 110,000 since a peak in January 2019.
  • Employment in manufacturing changed little in June (+15,000). Within the industry, job gains in furniture and related products (+9,000), fabricated metal products (+6,000), and primary metals (+3,000) were partially offset by a loss in motor vehicles and parts (-12,000). Employment in manufacturing is down by 481,000 from its level in February 2020.
  • Employment in transportation and warehousing was little changed in June (+11,000). Employment gains in warehousing and storage (+14,000), air transportation (+8,000), and truck transportation (+6,000) were partially offset by a loss in couriers and messengers (-24,000). Since February 2020, employment in transportation and warehousing is down by 94,000.
  • Construction employment changed little in June (-7,000). Over-the-month job losses in nonresidential specialty trade contractors (-15,000) and heavy and civil engineering construction (-11,000) were partially offset by a gain in residential specialty trade contractors (+13,000).
  • Employment in construction is 238,000 lower than in February 2020. In June, employment showed little change in other major industries, including information, financial activities, and healthcare.

Search Veteran Weighs In

Founded in 1974 by Bill McCormick, The McCormick Group provides executive search services to associations, corporate government affairs offices and law firms, among others. The firm offers clients a full range of human capital services, including recruitment, human resources strategic planning and consulting, compensation studies and surveys, management succession consulting and restructuring, and outplacement consulting.

Mr. McCormick specializes in recruiting high-level candidates and in serving as a trusted business advisor. With over 34 years of experience in the executive search consulting business, he is recognized as an expert at recruiting exceptional talent and in creating successful dialogues between potential employees and employers. Mr. McCormick has been involved in more than 5,000 searches for executives and technical candidates in nearly every market specialty.

Mr. McCormick recently sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss the pandemic, hiring, and how his firm has adjusted to working with clients and candidates during the post pandemic era. Following are excerpts from that discussion.

      Bill McCormick

Bill, with vaccines being distributed and restrictions being lifted, do you think an economic recovery has begun?

Yes the recovery has definitely begun. It actually began as it started with the adjustments to the shutdown. Starting with the dramatic decrease in March of 2020 we have seen a very slow adjustment to the economy and increasing sales every quarter since Q2 if 2020. However, through Q1 of 2021 we are only 25 percent back to 2019 levels despite increasing sales each quarter. As we passed the 12th month in February we began to see an acceleration in sales through March and a significant pick up in assignments headed into April.

When do you think we can expect a full recovery? 

The reopening of America will continue to accelerate and be in full stride by the return to school in September. After that it will be an accelerated return to full employment fueled by stimulus money. By then the trends of online technology buying, workplace disbursement, geographical migration and the marketing changes that address them will be understood and in place. The pandemic will be behind us and a new set of challenges will be in front of us. 2022 should be the base year for resumed operations.

“The pandemic will be behind us and a new set of challenges will be in front of us. 2022 should be the base year for resumed operations.”

How has your firm adjusted to working with clients during the pandemic? Do you think some of these changes will be here to stay? 

People work from home. Searches are geographically wider. Everything is video based and internet based. Client visits and in person interviews are rare. Technology and strategic planning dominate the searches. The changes will fade some and the technology will improve. Most people will return to the offices in professional services. Searches will remain broader geographically. Searches will return to most functional areas with less emphasis on technology.

The Moran Company Assists National Ski Patrol with CEO Search

July 2, 2021 – The Moran Company, an executive recruitment firm that specializes in the non-profit sector, recently recruited Chris Castilian as the new CEO of the National Ski Patrol (NSP), a leading authority on winter mountain safety, in Lakewood, CO. He succeeds former executive director Meegan Moszynski. Senior search consultant Bruce Scott led the assignment.

The process to bring Mr. Castilian to NSP attracted more than 250 applicants. The Moran Company worked with NSP leadership to identify qualified applicants. NSP’s board of directors, division directors and staff were all part of the selection process, and all supported Mr. Castilian’s selection. “All of us who spoke with Chris through this process are incredibly impressed with the impact he has made at GOCO,” said Rick Knight, chair of the CEO search committee. “I look forward to Chris leading our organization to new and exciting accomplishments.”

Mr. Castilian brings a wealth of public, private and civic service experience to NSP, along with a passion for the outdoors. He comes to NSP from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) where he served as executive director for more than four years. At GOCO, which invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, wildlife, rivers and open spaces, Mr. Castilian oversaw more than $270 million in grant awards during his tenure. His achievements there included an investment of $17.3 million in a land acquisition that became a new state park, a pivot that created the Resilient Communities Program to support Colorado communities with unanticipated challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and developing and deploying a new strategic plan.

Mr. Castilian formerly held a variety of positions in both the public and private sectors. He was director of strategy and engagement for a Fortune 200 energy company where he built a fully integrated regional government relations, corporate social and civic responsibility, and employee advocate program. He also worked in Colorado state government as the deputy chief of staff for governor Bill Owens. Later he served Gov. John Hickenlooper’s administration as a member of Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, including a stint as chair of the commission.

In his new role, Mr. Castilian will be the primary face and voice of the National Ski Patrol and act as the brand ambassador and a snow sports and outdoor recreation industry leader. With primary responsibility for revenue goals, the CEO leads NSP in membership programs, fundraising and sponsorships. “I am excited to join an organization with such a wonderful history, and with so much opportunity in front of it,” said Mr. Castilian. “I am grateful for the support of the board and their willingness to contemplate the future of NSP and what it can be for our members, our partners and the broader industry.”

The National Ski Patrol is a federally-chartered, charitable, non-profit corporation established 83 years ago. NSP is dedicated to serving the public and outdoor recreation industry by providing education and accreditation to emergency care and safety service providers. The organization is made up of more than 33,000 members serving over 650 patrols. Its members work on behalf of local outdoor recreation areas, including winter snow sports areas, to improve the overall experience for outdoor recreationalists. The non-profit has a staff of 18 based in Lakewood. Its annual revenue budget is about $3 million.

Non-Profit Recruiters

The Moran Company, based in Leawood, KS, specializes in searches for non-profit leadership, including executive directors, fundraising/development directors, hospital foundation directors and other senior executives. Some of the firm’s current assignments include executive director of cultural survival, executive director of Mount Nittany Health Foundation and executive director of TNC Community.

Bill Moran founded the search firm in 1996. He has worked on more than 60 non-profit searches over the past 12 years. He brings a combination to the search sector of having spent another 10 years as senior fundraising staff and 12 years as a fundraising consultant serving more than 100 clients.

Mr. Scott has 34 years of total executive experience serving people with developmental disabilities. He was founder of a local trade association, served as board member and president of the state rehabilitation association, and is connected nationally through United Cerebral Palsy. He led a United Cerebral Palsy affiliate for 16 years.

Coulter Partners Recruits Chair and Non-Executive Director for 2N Pharma

July 2, 2021 – Life sciences search specialist Coulter Partners recently partnered with 2N Pharma, a biotech company developing therapeutic drugs to treat neurological disorders, to secure the appointments of Alex Leech as chair of the board of directors and John Kemp as non-executive director. “We are very proud and excited to welcome Alex and John to the board,” said Preben Bruun-Nyzell, CEO of 2N Pharma. “They bring decades of leadership in company building and neuroscience drug development that are vital as we continue to advance our therapeutic candidates to treat neurodegeneration. I thank the team at Coulter Partners for their professional support in achieving these high caliber appointments.”

Mr. Leech was the founding CEO of Alchemab Therapeutics and raised a $82 million Series A in 2021. He is a serial biotech CEO having led Creabilis, a leading European dermatology company, until its acquisition by Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. in 2016 and was CEO of Zarodex Therapeutics and Camphos Therapeutics. Prior to Creabilis, he led operations at U.S.-based pain company Solace Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. Leech gained his R&D experience at Pfizer and is a venture partner with SV Health Investors.

“It gives me great pleasure to join 2N Pharma as chair of the board of directors,” said Mr. Leech. “I am excited to help set the agenda for this ambitious company and look forward to working with the management team to fully explore the disruptive potential of 2N’s approach to treating neurological disorders.”

Mr. Kemp is the CSO of Syndesi Therapeutics. Former roles include head of neuroscience discovery at Janssen, Belgium and CEO of Evotec Neurosciences, which was spun-out from Evotec and raised a €25 million Series A in 2004. Before joining Evotec, Mr. Kemp was senior vice president and head of CNS research at Roche and he also held senior research positions in Neuroscience R&D at Merck Sharpe and Dohme.

“With a focus on neurodegenerative diseases, 2N is tackling some of the biggest challenges in medical science,” said Mr. Kemp. “I am impressed by the company’s novel approach, and I look forward to applying my insights as a drug developer to guide the company at this exciting time.”

2N Pharma is a small biotech company with a big ambition: “We want to develop drugs that can effectively treat neurodegenerative diseases.” The company has developed novel, orally administered, small molecule therapeutic drug candidates that cross the blood-brain barrier to target mitochondrial dysfunction that has been linked to disease progression in several neurodegenerative diseases. 2N Pharma is based in Aalborg, Denmark.

Life Sciences Sector Grows

Coulter Partners is a board- and senior-level global executive search specialist focused exclusively on life sciences. The firm works closely with those at the cutting edge of innovation in the industry to understand their challenges. With an extensive global network and expertise gained over 25 years in the sector, Coulter Partners have become trusted advisers on leadership in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics, health tech, CRO and services sectors. The firm also works closely with the global investor community, hiring for their own teams as well as building the boards and executive leadership teams of their portfolio companies. Its team of 95 completes over 260 assignments a year working from 14 offices across the U.K., EMEA, the U.S. and APAC.

Coulter Partners Finds Chief Scientific Officer for OxStem
With the integration of technology into all facets of everyday life, the life sciences and healthcare industry is hardly alone in facing technology-related issues. These take on increased importance when they impact health, disease diagnosis, treatment and, ultimately, human longevity. Having the right leaders in place to sort through these complex challenges, say recruiters serving the sector, is critical — especially those with vision and transformational skills.

Bianca Coulter founded Coulter Partners in 2003 and has 25 years’ experience of board and C-level global search, building the leadership teams of early stage, mid cap and global multinationals in over 20 countries. Through appointing the best leadership, Ms. Coulter channels her judgement and considerable expertise to impact patient benefit and assist those at the cutting edge of life science to achieve their goals.

This search follows Coulter Partners recently formed alliance with BioInnovation Institute (BII), the international incubator in Denmark for research-based innovation and entrepreneurship. The firm has been engaged to provide support for BII across three workstreams: providing assessment, coaching and development for the CEOs of start-up businesses in BII’s portfolio under the Creation House program; hiring chairs and board directors to support these businesses; and conducting executive search for their portfolio companies where needed.

“We have a history of two decades working with entrepreneurial leaders and their boards, and it is a real pleasure to be bringing our learning, global perspective and advice to BII, its exciting companies and partners,” said Ms. Coulter.

“Finding experienced biotech executives to work with our start-ups is critical for success,” said Bobby Soni, chief business officer at BioInnovation Institute. “We are pleased to partner with Coulter Partners, a leader in life science executive search, to provide search and leadership development to our start-ups. They bring the needed experience in building early-stage, VC-backed teams to BII start-ups.”

Pinnacle Search Partners Appoints Retail Practice Leader

July 2, 2021 – Atlanta-based executive search firm Pinnacle Search Partners LLC has expanded with the addition of Lori Ellis as retail practice leader. She has a particular focus on expanding the firm’s home furnishings practice. Before joining Pinnacle Search, Ms. Ellis was part of a national search firm. “As a trusted advisor to leadership teams, Lori delivers strategies and structures that facilitate scalability to support future growth,” the search firm said. “A testament to that success is the large number of companies and individuals from her long career that follow her today and ask for guidance and placement opportunities. Lori has the unique ability to match the skillset and culture fit between candidates and clients.”

Before joining the executive search industry, Ms. Ellis worked in retail, wholesale and manufacturing. She began her career in retail with The Limited and continually moved up to roles with increased responsibility at Bed Bath and Beyond, Century 21 Department Stores, DXL, J. Jill, Sleepy’s, Mattress Firm and Bedgear.

Pinnacle Search is a boutique firm with global reach and specializes in matching top talent with C-suite to director level positions in finance, operations, marketing, sales, and human resources. The firm’s focus is middle market companies, private or private equity owned, in the consumer, industrial, manufacturing and retail space.

Evolving Retain Sector

These are revolutionary times for retail with COVID-19 having accelerated some fundamental trends across the sector. This has in turn created a fertile environment for the most able executives to set themselves apart and chart a course for a successful, digitally focused future, according to a new report by Melissa Reed, a  consumer and retail partner lead with H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC). “The past year has certainly rocked the retail boat and the ramifications are being felt widely, including a realization that the crisis has created great opportunities as well as challenges,’ she said. “These are right now being grasped by the sector’s most capable leaders and so in order for companies to take full advantage of the new retail landscape they must seek to invest in these sorts of individuals.”

There is no escaping the fact that it has been a tough time for retail, but some CEOs have also highlighted how invigorating it has been. “They have been able to think differently and to push through change at rapid pace,” said Ms. Reed. “They’ve also been able to initiate these changes without necessarily seeking board approval. Such actions have arguably been swept under the COVID-19 carpet.”

All retailers that have survived face challenges. Leaders have to accept the fact they might well be running an organization that is simply too big, with too many people employed across declining sales channels. “There are question marks over the futures of senior store-based and head office staff who have been on extended furlough,” said Ms. Reed. “Digital has replaced much of their revenues.”

“Despite the harsh backdrop as we entered 2021, there is no doubt that this year represents a period of great possibility,” concluded the HIEC report. “Fundamental to this will be investment in talent because only those businesses that have bold and forward-thinking senior people in place will be able to maximize this tremendous opportunity.”

True Expands Global Reach into China

July 1, 2021 – (June 30, 2021) True, the fastest growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, today announced its enhanced capability in the APAC region with its new office in Shanghai, China. This investment underscores True’s commitment to connect companies with the best global talent in every corner of the world.

“Expansion to China is a milestone for our global footprint,” said Joe Riggione, co-CEO and True founder. “This is a natural progression for True and we are better positioned to serve our clients in the region and those doing business there.”

True has already expanded to 17 offices worldwide including Sydney, Dubai, and Singapore, with the international business on track to double in size this year. True’s global presence has quickly gained momentum.

“We recognize that industry knows no borders, and the best talent can come from anywhere,” said Siv Sivanesan, GM, International at True. “At True, we are experts at facilitating the movement of top people to opportunities in new countries. Our office will answer client demand we already see for a digitally-native executive search partner in China.”

True Partner Gavin Ng, a search professional with 20 years’ experience in the region, will lead the Shanghai team. Before joining True, Ng was an APAC Partner and China Lead for H.I. Executive Consulting where he established their Shanghai office. He has set-up and scaled two successful businesses in the region. Ng brings experience across professional services, multinational corporations, and the private equity and venture capital spaces.

“I’m honored to join True and lead the expansion in China,” said Gavin Ng, True Partner and Greater China Lead. “Our clients, both international and local, will benefit from our global reach, authentic search approach and understanding of talent needs along their growth journeys.”

True’s investment in China also aligns with the firm’s core expertise of being a partner for growth to tech-enabled businesses backed by funds such as L Catterton, Sequoia and Lightspeed. China is recognized as a global technology leader. The abundance of innovation presents an incredible opportunity for True to meet the intense demand for high-growth talent in the world’s second-fastest growing economy and second-largest market for executive search.

ABOUT TRUE

The True platform is a global suite of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management. True consists of five business units: True Search, Thrive, Synthesis, AboveBoard and True Equity.

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies, and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters, and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

AboveBoard

A diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard’s two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.

True Equity

True Equity makes direct investments in high growth companies backed by elite venture capital firms.

Marcus Ronaldi Achieves Platinum Distinction from NPAworldwide

July 1, 2021 – (June 30, 2021) Marcus Ronaldi, of Marcus Ronaldi Recruiting in greater San Francisco, California (USA) has reached the Platinum level of the NPAworldwide Recruiter Achievement Status program.

The Recruiter Achievement Status program is a lifetime achievement program for NPAworldwide members. Platinum status represents cumulative salary totals of at least US $5 million.

“Approximately 4 percent of our membership has reached the Platinum level or higher,” commented president Dave Nerz. “This recruiter award is a testament to both personal productivity and network tenure. It is a significant accomplishment.”

NPAworldwide recognizes six levels of performance through the Recruiter Achievement Status program. Platinum Premier is the highest level, followed by Double Platinum, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Delaware Electric Cooperative Names Greg Starheim as Next President and CEO

July 1, 2021 – (July 2021) CarterBaldwin Executive Search joins Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) in announcing Greg Starheim as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greenwood-based not-for-profit utility. Greg most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business and Industry Development at the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation and will replace longtime CEO Bill Andrew.

“The energy industry is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation. The board is confident that Greg’s expertise will guide the Co-op and its dedicated employees through these changes and allow DEC to provide members with energy that is even more reliable, sustainable and affordable,” said board member Michael Brown.

After decades working at General Electric, Greg joined the cooperative world in 2003, serving as CEO and General Manager of Delaware County Electric Cooperative in New York. From 2012 to 2015, Greg served as President and CEO of Kenergy Corp., a 56,000-member electric cooperative headquartered in Henderson, KY. He is an expert in power supply, finance, and delivering high levels of customer satisfaction and brings more than 37 years of experience in the energy industry to DEC.

Greg will take the reins of the Cooperative on July 1, providing the leadership and vision to ensure DEC continues to be a national leader in renewable energy, conservation, and innovation. He will also serve as DEC Manager-Director on the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.

Greg earned an MBA in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a BS in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University.

About Delaware Electric Cooperative

Headquartered in Greenwood, Delaware, DEC is a self-regulated cooperative serving over 105,000 members. DEC is also a member of Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, a regional generation & transmission cooperative providing wholesale power and other services to its 11 member cooperatives.

DEC works with its members, community leaders, employees, and stakeholders to be a strategic and innovative cooperative that improves the quality of life in the region.

Kincannon & Reed Places Director of Finance

July 1, 2021 – (July 2021) Kincannon and Reed’s managing partners, Ed Yuhas and Gary Weihs, and managing director, Sally Day congratulate Ryan Richter on his placement as Director of Finance for Readington Farms

Readington Farms, Readington Farms | Pride in Every Pour, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corporation, supplies milk, spring water, orange juice, iced teas, and drinks to over 350 banner stores including ShopRite, Price Rite Market Place, The Fresh Grocer, and QuickCheck convenience stores, among others. Headquartered in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the firm distributes its dairy products throughout New England, the New York area, and into the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Ryan started with Readington earlier this spring and brings to the organization a broad background and strong financial acumen”, comments Yuhas. “His experiences include serving in financial capacities for organizations for the past 12 years and will bring to Readington a proven record of leadership that has enabled efficient operations and profitable growth.”

Richter’s primary responsibility will be to provide financial leadership to Readington Farms and serve as a business partner/co-pilot to the President/COO. He is ultimately responsible for the organization’s strategic and operational finances and IT as well as ensuring effective planning, efficient systems, and control that provide sensitive and timely information to the management team.

Recovery Continues as Jobless Claims Continue to Fall

With more states and cities lifting restrictive business measures amid a decline in the number of coronavirus cases, the jobs economy continues to show slow signs of improvement. This morning veteran search consultant Steve John shares his views on the economic recovery.

July 1, 2021 – The Labor Department reported that 364,000 Americans filed new claims for state unemployment benefits. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected 388,000 new jobless claims. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000. The previous week’s level was revised up by 4,000 from 411,000 to 415,000. The four-week moving average was 392,750, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week’s revised average. This is also the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500. The previous week’s average was revised up by 1,000 from 397,750 to 398,750.

“We find that enhanced jobless benefits are an incentive for only a small share of unemployed workers to not find a job,” Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, said. “The data indicates a tenuous relationship between changes in the number of people receiving supplemental jobless benefits and the number of people sending out resumes or filling out job applications.”

“In all, the findings indicate that the value of a permanent job and the elimination of risks tied to staying unemployed (such as the chance of a long jobless spell) outweigh the value of enhanced jobless benefits,” Mr. Klachkin said.

During the week, 50 states reported 5,935,630 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 50 states reported 5,261,991 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. The highest insured unemployment rates in the week were in Rhode Island (5.1), Nevada (4.4), Puerto Rico (3.9), Connecticut (3.8), California (3.6), Illinois (3.6), Alaska (3.4), New York (3.4), Pennsylvania (3.3) and District of Columbia (3.2). The largest increases in initial claims for the week were in Pennsylvania (+14,715), Michigan (+1,862), and Texas (+1,814), while the largest decreases were in Illinois (-4,762), California (-4,112), Ohio (-2,955), Florida (-2,229) and Georgia (-1,826).

Veteran Search Consultant Weighs In

Steve John is the founder and principal search consultant of Steven John & Associates LLC. He launched Steven John & Associates to serve organizations in need of expert legal talent. He brings a wealth of experience in the recruitment of attorneys from a wide range of disciplines. That experience reflects a broad range of industries and includes both private and public companies as well as academic and not-for-profit institutions. In addition to his general counsel search practice, Mr. John has developed particular expertise in the recruitment of attorneys in real estate, intellectual property, higher education law, social justice and regulatory compliance in a number of highly regulated industries.

Mr. John recently sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss the pandemic, hiring, and how his firm has adjusted to working with clients and candidates during the post pandemic era. Following are excerpts from that discussion.

Steve, many are optimistic about a return to normalcy by the end of the summer. What are your thoughts about the recovery?

We are seeing a robust return to pre-pandemic levels of search activity after a very brief pause in senior attorney hiring. In fact, hiring at the general counsel/chief legal officer and deputy general counsel level barely slowed in 2020. For enterprises across a multiplicity of industry sectors, attorney thought leaders and business partners are an imperative. Most organizations do not shed their legal departments when things get tough. For many, the challenges of disruption drive greater demand for legal services and that has certainly been the case the first half of 2021. The second half of the year should be no different.

What expectations do you have for the search industry for the rest of the year ahead?

All indicators point to strong demand in the second half of 2021. That demand is driven by two converging factors: a business appetite for senior hires, and a likely uptick in executive departures. As executive talent relaxes into the economic reopening, more and more senior leaders are expressing openness to new professional opportunities. They have had time to think about their values and their post-pandemic work life, and they are intent on aligning their values with their work in ways we haven’t seen before. Search consultants will be on the front lines of that realignment helping organizations pivot in their approach to talent acquisition.

What are some of the challenges you’re seeing right now? 

One of the greatest challenges our clients face today is keeping up with sharp increases in the demand for law department leadership against the backdrop of increased legal executive mobility. Early in the pandemic, several major law firms and large in-house legal departments rushed to reduce headcount out of fear of cratering demand. Some smaller companies eliminated their law departments altogether. Unfortunately, the demand drop-off many feared didn’t materialize. Reductions in force left organizations flatfooted as demand for legal services ratcheted back up. Despite rational fears to the contrary, demand for corporate legal services has remained robust throughout the pandemic. That demand is putting a squeeze on a finite talent pool that is increasingly confident in their prospects for landing new career opportunities. On top of that increased demand, private law firms are tenaciously holding on to talent by making compensation a differentiator. There has always been a delta between private firm compensation and in-house compensation, but that delta has increased in the face of heavy demand for legal talent.

“One of the greatest challenges our clients face today is keeping up with sharp increases in the demand for law department leadership against the backdrop of increased legal executive mobility.”

What sectors are strongest right now?

We’re seeing continued or increasing strength in the technology sector generally. Financial technology and payments, cybersecurity, AI and SaaS stand out as particularly robust market performers, and leadership hiring reflects that strength. As a cohort, general counsel and their senior deputies have never been in greater demand. Competition for lawyers with deep expertise in data privacy and cybersecurity, mergers and acquisitions, complex commercial transactions, antitrust and employment law is fierce. Venture-backed start-ups are hiring their first general counsel earlier than in years past.

Has your firm adjusted in how it serves clients?

Our firm has taken advantage of opportunities to draw closer to clients by providing ancillary talent services in the form of leadership coaching and organizational design. Our clients’ leadership teams are often stretched to their limits, and organizations are looking for ways to support them in meaningful ways. We have also invested in technologies to help us streamline our partnerships with clients, empowering them with information in real time, giving them greater visibility into, and control over, the work being done on their leadership searches. As the world settled into web-based video meeting platforms, we jumped at the chance it gave us to spend more time with our clients, getting to know their leadership teams.

Want to Yield a Deeper Understanding of Candidates? Try Biographical Interviewing

July 1, 2021 – A successful biography interview helps everyone understand better how a candidate thinks, prioritizes, and delivers results – based upon his or her earliest attempts to make sense of life. Many candidates have learned how to prep for difficult questions probing their ability to deal with adversity and conflict. “However, it is much less likely that they can prepare, in advance, for questions that come out of a relaxed, spontaneous discussion that flows from memories of the past,” said Karen Alphonse, search solution leader and executive coach with ExecSearches, in a fascinating new report.This kind of discussion tends to uncover and illustrate a candidate’s deepest feelings and thoughts.  Many of these relate directly to how that candidate will organize to meet an organization’s goals and priorities.”

A biographical interview – as opposed to a chronological review of the resume – rests on two main assumptions. The first is that a candidate’s earliest, formative experiences will have a profound impact on his or her leadership style and ability to execute, said Ms. Alphonse. The second assumption is that the resume reflects those experiences on multiple levels. “Behind this logic is the idea that history tends to repeat itself,” she said. “Our professional lives can be viewed through the lens of our earliest encounters. How we came to terms with first memories has impacted the way we approach people, organizations and obstacles.”

Often, our professional experiences give us opportunities to work out our theories of how life works. “Knowing more about the experiences that have helped a particular candidate to formulate his or her worldview unlocks many hidden motivators, priorities and value sets,” she said.

Related: Mastering the Online Interview

A skillful biographical interview incorporates questions that unbundle the past and decodes multiple, significant influences on a candidate’s value set and choices. This kind of interview is much more likely to reveal hard-to-get-at core values, operating assumptions and even hidden goals that have inspired and motivated a particular candidate’s success. “Often, biographical interviews unfold organically,” said Ms. Alphonse. “A couple of well-placed questions might lead the candidate to revisit his or her earliest connections to a cause or mission. This might also lead to multiple examples over time. Before you know it, both the interviewer and the candidate will have revisited all kinds of work-related situations, challenges and analytics that have helped to build a candidate’s tool kit. This kind of information is invaluable. It is real.”

Uncovering the Truth

The key to conducting a helpful biographical interview is the ability to listen. What is said gives important clues as to how a candidate processes information and resolves challenges. “But, what can be more telling is what is not said,” said Ms. Alphonse. “Silences, pauses and changes in inflection often signal deeper connections, thoughts that often go unarticulated, – even areas of difficulty. By quickly following up on that-which-is-not-stated, you can uncover areas and connections that even the candidate himself or herself has overlooked.”

A candidate’s biography, the one underlying the resume, operates like a detailed map of how that person has chosen to contribute professionally. This is neither random nor totally spontaneous. “The sum total of past experience, particularly the most remote ones, operates a little like a template or a hard drive,” said Ms. Alphonse. “It defines, quite accurately, the boundaries of that person’s professional life once a skilled interviewer understands the underlying programming, the connections between lived experience and a candidate’s leadership, management and interpersonal style become apparent.”

Although initially, it can be daunting to delve into the recesses of the past to find those initial triggers, traumas and motivators, this kind of interview is frequently exhilarating for both the interviewer and the candidate. “Nothing beats uncovering the truth, even if it proves to be fragile, complex, or even counter-intuitive,” said Ms. Alphonse. “This quest, if undertaken with preparation and a listening ear, can provide rich and detailed explanations for how and why a particular leader might be the best person ever to direct your organization. It has taken a lifetime of preparation for him or her to reach a place of readiness. And, you stand ready to harvest the benefits.”

Ms. Alphonse joined ExecSearches to spearhead the firm’s search consulting practice. Most recently, she served as a strategic advisor, confidant and career coach to thought-leaders in financial services, legal, education and mission-driven organizations. Ms. Alphonse identifies talent through social media, job postings, referrals and targeted research. Her interactions with hundreds of candidates and executives has shaped her creative interview techniques and ability to conduct behavioral assessments, take expert references and understand candidates’ strengths.

Phillips Oppenheim Recruits CEO for The New York Botanical Garden 

July 1, 2021 – New York City-based  Phillips Oppenheim has placed not-for-profit executive Jennifer Bernstein as president and CEO of The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG). Sarah James and Becky Klein led the assignment. Ms. Bernstein becomes the 10th leader of the 130-year-old institution following an extensive, nine-month, international search that included a diverse and wide range of prospects. To ensure a smooth transition between administrations, Ms. Bernstein will be working closely with J.V. Cossaboom, NYBG’s interim president and CEO. “I think I can speak for the staff in saying we are looking forward to working with an energetic and focused leader like Jennifer,” said Mr. Cossaboom.

“I am highly confident that Jennifer Bernstein will lead us forward into an exciting and impactful future, building upon the extraordinarily solid foundation we have at NYBG,” said J. Barclay Collins, chair of The New York Botanical Garden’s board of trustees. “She brings enormous energy, enthusiasm and expertise to her role. Her exceptional professional experience in arts and culture, education and environmental protection presents a unique and valuable confluence of expertise for our institution. Our board is excited to work with her to frame how this next generation will advance in innovative ways the garden’s mission in science, education and horticulture, and in community engagement.”

Ms. Bernstein is a proven leader with exceptional management experience in fundraising and board development for cultural, educational and environmental organizations. She brings two decades of non-profit management and fundraising experience. Ms. Bernstein joins the Botanical Garden from NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) where she served as chief development officer and interim chief operations officer. At NRDC, she designed and executed an ongoing $1 billion fundraising campaign while overseeing a team of nearly 100 professionals. Previously, she led record fundraising efforts at Pace University and managed individual and corporate giving at the Playwrights Horizons theater in Manhattan. She also served in various capacities at Roundabout Theatre Company, New York University and CCS Fundraising.

“I’m honored to join The New York Botanical Garden, a world-renowned institution fueled by the spirit of New York City in its advocacy for the plant world,” said Ms. Bernstein. “I am committed to the Garden’s mission to protect the planet’s biodiversity and natural resources, and I am humbled by the opportunity to partner with its esteemed Board of Trustees and to lead its talented, dedicated staff in this critical work.”

Related: Lindauer Seeking Chief Development Officer for the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg 

Founded in 1891, and now a National Historic Landmark, The New York Botanical Garden is one of the most highly regarded botanical gardens in the world and the largest in the U.S. NYBG’s threefold mission to lead globally in science, education and horticulture, and the myriad ways that can be experienced and championed in the plant kingdom continues to distinguish it. Today the Garden is an urban oasis defined by living collections comprising more than one million plants, spectacular display gardens; cited science, conservation, education and public programs; community partnerships that serve beyond its borders; and award-winning architecture across its 250-acre campus.

Finding Mission-Driven Leaders

Phillips Oppenheim, founded in 1991, provides mission-driven organizations with senior leaders from the business, public and non-profit sectors. It sponsors roundtable discussions, participates in workshops and conferences and acts as informal counsel to non-profit organizations and their boards. Among its many clients: New York City Ballet, the Museum of the American Revolution, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the National Arts Club, Table to Table, the African Wildlife Foundation and the Barack Obama Presidential Museum, and others.

Ms. James has been recruiting for local, national, and international non-profit institutions and corporations since 1996. A generalist, she has recruited chief executives for leading arts, aid, advocacy, education, environmental, faith-based, healthcare, philanthropic and social service institutions. Since joining Phillips Oppenheim in 2001, she has founded its visual arts practice, recruiting directors for more than 100 art institutions.

Ms. Klein has combined search experience with the arts during her professional career. She joined Phillips Oppenheim in 1993, became a partner in the firm in 2000 and serves as the firm’s managing partner. While bringing a special focus on cultural institutions, Ms. Klein has worked with a diverse range of clients including foundations, social justice, advocacy organizations and academic institutions across the U.S. and internationally.

Related: Arts Consulting Group Seeks New Leader for Martha’s Vineyard Museum

Tate & Associates Assists Create Birmingham with CEO Search

July 1, 2021 – Melva Tate of executive search firm Tate & Associates has assisted in the placement Meghann Bridgeman as the new president and CEO of Create Birmingham, which is dedicated to the economic development of Birmingham, AL’s creative industries. She will succeed Buddy Palmer, who has served as president and CEO of the non-profit for 13 years. He will work with Mr. Bridgeman to ensure a smooth transition before he officially retires at the end of July.

Kathryn Corey, board chair of Create Birmingham, said Bridgeman’s over 13 years of non-profit experience made her a great candidate for the post. “Her experience in workforce development and her passion for the arts and culture sector is a powerful combination that is directly in line with the mission of our organization and the progress we will continue to make in our community,” she said.

With over 13 years of non-profit experience, Ms. Bridgeman has excelled in developing community partnerships and managing programs, as well as in operations, fundraising and strategic planning. She most recently served as vice president of social venture partnerships at Per Scholas, a national organization focused on training underrepresented talent for careers in tech. Prior to that, she spent a decade as artistic director and chief operating officer of the San Angelo Civic Ballet.

“It is truly an honor to lead the organization in a new phase of growth and expand on the hugely impactful work of Buddy Palmer and the entire Create Birmingham team,” said Ms. Bridgeman, who is an Alabama native, an alum of the Alabama School of Fine Arts and former dancer at the Alabama Ballet. “Birmingham is a vibrant city with a burgeoning creative economy. I cannot think of an intersection more inspiring or an organization better poised to meet the creative community’s needs.”

As the only local agency exclusively focused on Birmingham’s creative industries, Create Birmingham plays a unique role in growing the creative sector, including performing arts, visual arts and crafts, culture and heritage, media and film, design and culinary arts. Create Birmingham’s mission is to invest in imagination and invention. Through its programs, the organization constructs and supports diverse avenues for commercial and nonprofit creative success. Through its advocacy, Create Birmingham works to ensure that Birmingham’s creative industries are recognized not only for their cultural impact but also for their contribution to the greater Birmingham area’s economic development.

Veteran Search Consultant

In 2008, Melva Tate established Tate & Associates in Birmingham, AL. The firm specializes in executive talent searches, human resource consulting, training and development, and career coaching to businesses, universities and non-profit organizations. Tate & Associates’ clients include The United Way of Central Alabama, YWCA of Central Alabama, REV Birmingham, Birmingham Business Alliance, Birmingham Education Foundation, City of Irondale, City of Tuscaloosa, City of Jasper, Alabama Public Television, Miles College and Bevill State Community College.

Ms. Tate is also a radio personality, best-selling author, and a feature writer and contributor to leading newspapers and magazines including, HR Magazine, Black Enterprise Magazine, The Birmingham News and the Birmingham Business Journal. In addition, she serves as an adjunct career management consultant for Warren Averett Workplace.

Russell Reynolds Associates and Hogan Assessments Expand Partnership

July 1, 2021 – Organizations everywhere are looking for better ways to recruit and retain good quality people to drive effectiveness, and performance, in their business. Executive search firms are stepping up with an array of leadership assessment services that are starting to make massive strides in the field of predictive analytics. But not all of them have candidate assessment tools to offer clients. That has changed in recent years.

Russell Reynolds Associates and Hogan Assessments, a global provider of personality assessment and leadership development, recently signed a five-year extension to their global, exclusive partnership designed to increase the success rate of executive appointments and accelerate the development of rising leaders. For the past five years, the companies have worked together to produce a multitude of innovative solutions designed to drive C-suite performance, both at the individual and team levels. Together, they have brought to market leading class offerings on topics surrounding leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion as well as environmental, social and governance, and the firms are excited to build on that momentum and innovation moving forward.

“Leaders today face new and unique challenges that require a seemingly ever-changing set of skills for their company’s individual situation,” said Anthony Abbatiello, managing director of leadership and succession at Russell Reynolds Associates. “By working closely with Hogan these past five years, Russell Reynolds Associates has leveraged market-leading assessment instruments and innovative tools to better understand the needs of a specific business and the skills its leaders need for long-term growth. RRA’s partnership with Hogan stands as a special relationship that guides the work we do to improve the way the world is led. We are excited at the possibilities of these next five years.”

The continued partnership combines Russell Reynolds’ expertise in advising senior executives and boards on executive search and succession with Hogan’s suite of assessment instruments, data assets and scientific acumen. The co-branded, custom assessments Russell Reynolds and Hogan have developed have used by enabling executive teams and boards to increase the precision of selection decisions and mitigate the risks associated with senior executive appointments.

Related: Analytic and Assessment Tools Gain Traction Among Headhunters

“This partnership was originally established because the rate of success for global, corporate executives was shockingly low, and we knew that our combined expertise could dramatically improve that,” said Scott Gregory, CEO of Hogan. “Russell Reynolds Associates is the gold standard in the executive search industry, and Hogan has the most predictive workplace personality assessments in the world. Our exclusive partnership focused on the C-suite has been a great fit for both parties, and we’re thrilled to continue our work with Russell Reynolds Associates.”

Joining Forces

Russell Reynolds and Hogan first partnered in 2016 when they joined forces in an effort to increase the success rate of executive appointments and accelerate the development of rising leaders.

“The complexity and pace of change in today’s environment requires C-suite leadership teams to act with purpose, vision and speed,” said Clarke Murphy, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates. “Too often, though, teams at the top are not teams at all. Ineffective C-suite teams create a cascade of confusion for their organizations and are often paralyzed by sudden shifts in their environments.”

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 425-plus consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions. Ranked by Hunt Scanlon Media as the third largest search firm in the Americas, Russell Reynolds Associates earns annual revenues of more than $436.6 million.

How to Get Talent Assessment Right

Talent assessment tools can make a big difference in the hiring process and beyond. They can reduce the time and cost of recruiting new staff and can result in increased productivity, cost savings and better retention among top employees. According to a new report from McDermott & Bull, technology is making all types of assessments user-friendly and accessible to a wider audience.

June 30, 2021 – You may have wondered what talent assessment tools are and how effective they can be in the hiring process. According to a new report by McDermott & Bull, employers like them because they can reduce the time and cost of recruiting new staff and can result in increased productivity, cost savings and better retention among top employees.

Formal assessments can be used to hire new employees, evaluate current employees for different roles, identify employees with high leadership potential, and understand talent strengths and gaps. The term ‘assessment’ may encompass a wide variety of tools, including online test taking, resume review, application processes, personal references, background checks and interviews, said Brandon Biegenzahn, president of the search firm. “Few candidates like a drawn-out hiring process, so organizations often use a broad array of techniques to select the right talent assessment tool,” he said. “Advancements in technology have made all types of assessments more user-friendly and accessible to a wider audience.”

“With remote access, it’s easy to give applicants access to these assessments and you can reach a greater candidate pool,” said Andrea Espy, a corporate leadership coach at Andrea Espy Consulting. “It is easier for employees and candidates to engage in these assessments, and, as a result, we have a richer database.”

Tools can cover everything from personality and aptitude tests to technical and written tests. According to Harvard Business Review, 76 percent of organizations with more than 100 employees rely on assessment tools for external hiring, and this figure is expected to climb to 88 percent. Global estimates suggest that tests are used for 72 percent of middle management positions and up to 80 percent of senior roles, compared to 59 percent for entry-level positions.

While the use of immersive, personalized assessment experiences is on the rise, “employers need to have a rational basis for doing these assessment tests and they should avoid unnecessary tests,” said Jina Lee, employment law attorney at Jackson Lewis in Irvine, CA. “They should make sure assessments are closely tied to what the person will do in the role and what skills are expected of them. Assessments need to be well tailored to assess a candidate’s strengths and traits, otherwise employers could risk losing diverse and qualified candidates.”

In Lewis v. Chicago, the case claimed that a group of African American applicants for firefighter jobs in Chicago were unfairly excluded in the city’s competency assessment tests. As a result, the disparate impact claim was created to prove employment discrimination based on the effect of an employment policy or practice rather than the intent behind it. “When hiring,” Ms. Lee added, “there’s always a possibility of disparate impact on specific groups, yet there is no way to completely shut down this risk.”

Brandon Biegenzahn leads day-to-day operations for McDermott & Bull as well as the strategic buildout of the firm’s team of executive search managing directors. He serves as chair of the firm’s financial services practice group where he is a partner to an array of financial services firms, including investment banks, commercial banks, private banks, credit unions, asset managers, institutional investors, and fintech companies.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management’s Effective Practice Guidelines Series, the first thing a company needs to do is complete a thorough job analysis. This will identify critical work activities and/or competencies. Once you understand the job requirements, you can then select assessments that measure the most critical work activities. For example, is the assessment goal to select someone to perform a specific job or to predict employee potential for a future leadership role?

“Job analysis should then be followed by a review of the various types of assessment tools available,” said Mr. Biegenzahn. “The nature and variety of assessment tools have evolved considerably over the past few years as analytics and data have become more important in the business environment. More tools are now accessible online, on demand, and with immediate reporting and feedback.”

“Once an organization has analyzed the job position, they need to match the selection tools to what needs to be measured,” Mr. Biegenzahn said. “If you’re hiring for a position that requires certain competencies, then you match the tools to the competencies required.” For example, Mr. Biegenzahn notes you would want to hire an accountant who is good at math and is detail oriented. An article by Schmidt and Hunter in 1998 shows that general mental ability is the strongest predictor of training performance and job performance, followed by integrity assessments, and then assessments of conscientiousness. Several of the main talent assessment companies offer their own approach.

The Predictive Index

Companies can pay an annual subscription fee to The Predictive Index to run as many assessments as they like. “The Predictive Index is often used upfront to reduce an applicant pool and to reach viable candidates,” Mr. Biegenzahn said. “For each job profile, an assessment will be built and pushed to every applicant, or a filter will be put in place to funnel a test to only the top 20 percent of applicants.”

The Birkman Method

“There are some tools available on the market that are expressly designed to give the hiring manager a recommended or not recommended finding for the position at hand,” said Rob Thompson, head of global direct sales and marketing at Birkman International. “These can be used as a hurdle that the applicant must cross to be further considered for the position.”

Mr. Biegenzahn notes that the Birkman Method, however, is not recommended to be used to select out applicants, but instead should be used to help identify those applicants who might best fit a position or organization. “When used for selection, we recommend that the client validate its use within their own selection system and use the Birkman results as a single data point along with other considerations, such as experience, education, and structured interview,” Mr. Thompson said. “We consider the true value of The Birkman Method to be the development of talent.”

When Pulakos, E.D. released a summary regarding the efficacy of various selection tools, Mr. Thompson noted that this study does not mention unstructured interviews, which have low validity and higher adverse impact and are therefore not recommended.

DiSC Profile

In addition to being a leadership coach, Andrea Espy is certified in DiSC, which assesses four behavioral styles: dominance, influence, steadiness, and conscientiousness. Ms. Espy explains that the DiSC model allows an organization to learn about employees’ workstyle or behavioral tendencies. Many organizations also use DiSC to gain insights about prospective candidates to guide and inform a more robust selection process — not to be used as a screening tool. “It looks at people’s behavior, what drives that behavior, and which behavior is most dominant in certain interactions,” Ms. Espy said. Organizations will often use DiSC profiles to look at interpersonal dynamics to analyze different styles. For example, they may use the profile to find out how a candidate will interact in a team setting or in a direct report relationship.

Mr. Biegenzahn said that DiSC generally comes into play late in the process when a company has narrowed its search down to the final two or three candidates and wants to explore who will be a good team and culture fit. A company may hire an independent consultant like Ms. Espy to help. “I would send the final two candidates this assessment which they would complete online. I’d then pull the reports and walk the hiring manager through these reports to help them proceed with the selection process,” she said. “Knowing more about the candidates’ style will allow the hiring manager to ask more targeted questions about how they will handle certain situations they may face and how their unique style will contribute to the success of the team and organization,” said Mr. Biegenzahn.

The Hogan Assessment

Though Hogan Assessment Systems began as a small start-up, it has now served more than half of the Fortune 500 companies. Its three core personality assessments are used to generate both off-the-shelf and customized reports based on the assessment results.

“Assessment tools have changed in a variety of ways since our company was founded in 1987,” said Ryne Sherman, chief science officer at Hogan. “Perhaps the most dramatic change was going from paper-and-pencil to online, web-based testing platforms. More subtly, assessments have changed in response format, from mostly true-false items to five- or four-point rating scales. Scoring behind assessments have also changed with growing databases and applications of machine learning to make them more efficient than ever before. Finally, modern technology is being used to fully automate the assessment process by analyzing public social media profiles, online behavior, facial features, voice prosody, and more.”

At the same time, he added, the predictive validity of assessments — their ability to predict outcomes such as job performance and unsafe behavior — has not changed much. “No matter how personality is assessed, it remains a consistent predictor of performance,” Mr. Sherman said.

Types of Assessments

“There are certain types of assessments that are used regularly in hiring for all types of jobs in all sorts of organizations that can be administered across different devices,” said Mr. Biegenzahn. “Sometimes, trained evaluators do the scoring, but mostly assessment and feedback are automated.”

According to the Society for Human Resource Management, the main types of assessments cover the following:

Job Knowledge – These assessments measure critical knowledge areas and test technical knowledge. These assessments can be used for certification and licensing too. They typically consist of multiple-choice questions but sometimes include essays.

Cognitive Ability – These assessments typically consist of multiple-choice questions that measure various mental abilities, such as verbal and numerical ability, reasoning and reading comprehension.

Personality – These assessments tend to measure if you are conscientious, extroverted or introverted, open to new experiences and emotionally stable.

Accomplishment Record – Candidates write about their accomplishments in areas like planning and organizing, customer service, and conflict resolution.

Automated Writing – These assessments measure various competencies beyond writing itself, including a candidate’s persuasiveness, critical thinking, attention to detail, commercial focus and political savvy.

Situational Judgment – Tests may present candidates with situations they could encounter on the job. They could be asked to select the most effective way to handle a situation from different points of view.

Integrity – These assessments measure attitudes related to honesty, trustworthiness, and dependability. They typically come in a multiple-choice format. A question about the number of volunteer organizations you belong to, for example, could indicate a willingness to help others.

“Technology has given rise to vast available data on individuals, as well as new tools that allow organizations to mine that data,” Mr. Biegenzahn said. “For instance, social media and other data collected can be used for predictive analytics, modeling trends, assessment of candidates, and discovery of additional insights. I believe technology will continue to play a large role in the hiring process in the future, particularly in the way assessment methods and practices are carried out,” he said. “These assessments provide valuable supplemental data on candidates, however, at the end of the day, interviews remain the most effective predictors of job performance.”

Lindauer Seeks New CEO for Solar One

June 30, 2021 – Lindauer has been retained by Solar One to lead its search for a new chief executive officer. CEO Deb Taft is leading the search along with senior consultant Terri Rutter. Solar One’s mission is to advance energy justice through the design and delivery of innovative education, training and technical assistance that foster sustainability and resilience in diverse urban environments.

The incoming CEO will be a proven organizational leader with a commitment to Solar One’s mission to expand renewable energy throughout New York City and beyond, according to Lindauer. “Solar One is uniquely positioned to grow its programs in bold new directions, both to new regions in the tri-state area and to other states and cities, as well as through innovative enterprise initiatives,” the firm said. “Leading this growth in reach and impact will require an entrepreneurial executive with experience navigating city, state and federal government agencies along with proven expertise as a fundraiser and relationship builder.”

Reporting to the board of directors, the CEO is the chief executive of Solar One and is responsible for the leadership and management of the organization and for achieving the organization’s strategic and revenue goals. The successful candidate will bring at least seven years of non-profit experience and five years management experience. The CEO will have skill working with a board of directors and the ability to envision and convey the mission and strategic future to a range of stakeholders.

Serving Non-Profits 

Lindauer serves higher and secondary education, hospitals and academic research centers, think tanks, research facilities and foundations, as well as advocacy, public service, social justice and other mission-driven non-profits. It has led searches for the Boston YMCA, Center for Applied Special Technology, Healthy Minds Innovations/Center for Healthy Minds, the University of Texas at Austin and the Cockrell School of Engineering, among others.

Ms. Taft leads Lindauer with over 25 years of executive and senior-level experience across the non-profit sector, from education to healthcare/academic medicine to the youth service and voluntary sectors. Her expertise includes governance, strategic planning, fundraising, program and staff management, strategic marketing, analytics, and constituent engagement, as well as talent recruitment, retention, and development.

Ms. Rutter brings a wide array of non-profit, advancement, and communications and marketing expertise to Lindauer, excelling in placing top leaders and executing team builds in multiple sectors. Having served in various senior advancement and management roles, she is well-versed in the responsibilities of leadership. Ms. Rutter is experienced in recruiting executive directors, SVPs and VPs, national directors, and high-level frontline fundraisers and marketing and communications professionals for a broad range of world-class educational and medical institutions and national non-profits. Past and current clients include Boston Children’s Hospital, City of Hope, George Washington University, George Washington University Medical and Health Sciences, Colby College, Phillips Academy, JDRF, Massachusetts General Hospital, American Academy of Forensic Sciences, Climate Central, Chautauqua Institution, Institute for Advanced Study, Life University, Washington State University and Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

Recent Search

Lindauer recently placed Mark Brimhall-Vargas as executive vice president of racial equity and social justice for Fenway Health. Faith Eutsay led the assignment. “Mark has the perfect combination of professional background, knowledge and lived experience to shape this inaugural role into a force for change at Fenway Health,” said Ellen LaPointe, chief executive officer of Fenway Health. “Throughout his career, Mark has woven vision, strategy, thoughtfulness and humility together to drive meaningful and measurable change in large, complex institutions. Mark will play a key role in helping Fenway Health navigate a transformative process that will enable us to reach and serve everyone who stands to benefit from the care, services, research, education, and advocacy we provide.”

Dr. Brimhall-Vargas brings 25 years of experience in change management, organizational development, and training and programming around systemic inequities, most recently at Brandeis University, where he was chief diversity officer and vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

LPA Search Partners Recruits Chief Storyteller for Graduation Alliance

June 30, 2021 – Does your company have a story to tell? You may need a chief storyteller. Although not a new role, the position of chief storyteller is becoming increasingly important for modern businesses. LPA Search Partners recently placed Steve Nazarian as chief storyteller for Graduation Alliance, a company focused on dropout recovery and alternative pathways to job placement. “From his years of experience in marketing communications and as a content strategist, Steve is an outstanding writer and strategic storyteller able to write the stories that best convey the impact of their services on the lives of underserved students,” said Anna McCormick, co-CEO of LPA Search Partners. “While all chief storytellers are great writers, they are also good listeners able to unearth the stories that need to be told. Steve is an exceptional hire for this vital role.”

Mr. Nazarian previously served as chief marketer and storyteller at The Best Why, where he combined storytelling with traditional and digital marketing to help companies articulate their unique value and differentiate their brand. Before that, he was with Wells Fargo, where he was hired for a two-year contract to develop marketing communications and scenario-based scripts in collaboration with stakeholders, UI and UX design teams.

“As much as big data, and digital technology have taken over the marketplace, it is important to remember in the end, we are all just people… and people prefer to communicate through stories,” said Mr. Nazarian. “One of the things we try to do at Graduation Alliance is seek to transform, not simply transact. By putting the stories of our customers and (in turn) their students front and center, we are able to make the humane connection from which all long-term and effective business relationships blossom.”

“Humans have always used stories to connect,” Ms. McCormick said. “Although storytelling may seem a bit old-fashioned, it is time tested and a powerful tool. We wish Steve every success as he shares Graduation Alliance’s inspiring stories.”

Graduation Alliance works to give students of all ages the resources, support and flexibility they need to reach their educational goals and prepare for what’s next. In partnership with educators, economic development agencies and community leaders across the nation, Graduation Alliance provides versatile pathways to high school graduation, fosters college and career exploration, and connects job creators to skilled and ready workers.

Women-Owned Firm

LPA Search Partners is a women-owned firm led by industry veterans Willa Perlman and Ms. McCormick Kelch. It offers expertise in the following industry verticals: education, edtech and knowledge services; information services and SaaS; digital media and publishing; data analytics; healthcare IT and services, professional services; non-profit; and board of directors. LPA specializes in searches for C-level executives and their direct reports. The firm is represented in New York, Chicago, Providence, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and London, offering complementary services to recruitment including interim placements, executive coaching, M&A consultation, and a board practice with a special focus on diversity and women candidates.

LPA Search Partners recently assisted Syniti, an enterprise data management company, in the recruitment of Kate Reed as its new chief marketing officer. “Kate has a strong reputation for transformational marketing initiatives that stand out and grow demand,” said Kevin Campbell, CEO of Syniti. “Her appointment could not have come at a better time as we look to build on our record growth, continue our momentum with partners, and accelerate our engagement with enterprises to unlock the power of their data to make better decisions, faster.” Ms. Reed is a technology marketing veteran with over 15 years of experience building and growing customer acquisition programs that create both short and long-term business impact. She will oversee Syniti’s global marketing strategy and execution, including messaging and product positioning, customer engagement and experiential campaigns to drive pipeline growth.

Related: LPA Search Partners Assists Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Recruit New Board Member

Waverly Partners Leading Police Chief Search for City of Dayton  

June 30, 2021 – The public sector is in the midst of major transformation. It faces an array of challenges that range from shifting public expectations to budgetary pressures and a growing demand for operational efficiency. To successfully navigate these issues, government organizations need leaders who are focused, tenacious, and adaptable, report recruiters, with the capacity to deal with significant scale, complexity, and ambiguity.

Executive search firm Waverly Partners was recently selected to find a new police chief for the City of Dayton, OH. The police department’s current chief, Richard Biehl, who has held the job since 2008, is retiring next month. Lt. Col. Matt Carper, who has 29 years of experience with the department, will serve as acting police chief.

Last week, the Dayton City Commission approved the hiring of Wavery Partners, in hopes of finding a new chief by October, according to the Dayton Daily News. The commissioners approved a $60,400 contract with the firm. Reportedly, the city will also hire a second firm to put candidates through scenario-based assessments.

The newspaper reported that Waverly Partners will be expected to produce a job profile for the police chief position, market the opening and create questionnaires and other supplemental materials to learn more about candidates’ qualifications and the depth of their experience.

The selection process is expected to include input from city staff, reform group members, community stakeholders and neighborhood leaders. Shelley Dickstein, Dayton city manager, said the search for Dayton’s next chief will start this month and that the city will have an “open search with robust community input.”

Community Involvement

A Dayton police reform group focused on recruitment and promotion last month urged the city to involve community members in the selection process, said the Dayton Daily News. The group asked the city to let community members help create the description of the position and include “reform orientation” as a requirement of the job.

The Dayton Daily News also cited mayor Nan Whaley, who praised chief Biehl for leading the city through some of its most challenging moments, including a mass shooting and the killing of a police detective. “He has shepherded the department through our current police reform process, making sure his officers were committed to listening carefully to residents as they worked together to create recommendations for how police can be more transparent and responsive to residents,” she said. “Clearly the work we’ve done on police reform, the 142 recommendations, would not have happened without chief Biehl’s leadership and support through this.”

“It has been the greatest honor in my professional career to serve as police chief for the City of Dayton and to work with the Dayton community to improve public safety,” chief Biehl said.

“The job of police chief is one of the most important roles for both the City organization and the community,” said Ms. Dickstein. “Nationally, policing is at a crossroads, and I want to thank chief Biehl for helping to lead the department through some very difficult conversations and situations in recent years.”

Formed in 2001, Waverly Partners serves Fortune 500 service and manufacturing corporations, chambers of commerce and economic development organizations, non-profit organizations, professional service firms, private equity firms, hospitals and healthcare systems and colleges and universities nationwide.

Police Chief Searches

