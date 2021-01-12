Beautycounter Appoints Board Director from Search by Hanold Associates

January 15, 2021 – (Jan. 19, 2020) Beautycounter, a mission-driven American cosmetics company focused on safe and healthy beauty products, has appointed Dasha Smith of the National Football League as its newest Board Director. Hanold Associates’ Jason Hanold led the search.

Smith is the fifth woman to join Beautycounter’s nine-member Board and serves as the Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer for the NFL. Formerly, she served as the Executive Vice President, Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Sony Music Entertainment and prior to that held leadership roles at GCM Grosvenor and Time Inc. A modern leader, Smith is known for engaging and growing top talent and creating high performing, dynamic and diverse leadership teams.

“Dasha was our successful candidate in the search that we led for the National Football League, and we know how she influences, leads and profoundly and positively impacts talented and demanding executives, from CEOs to club owners and fellow Board members,” said Jason Hanold, CEO and Managing Partner at Hanold Associates. “Her expertise in business operations, organizational change, workplace culture, diversity, compensation and talent strategies will make her a very strong asset to this rapidly growing company, and a key thought partner to founder and CEO Gregg Renfrew.”

Beautycounter was founded by Gregg Renfrew after she learned people were being exposed to harmful chemicals through personal care items. All of Beautycounter’s products are 100% safe, containing none of the ingredients on the company’s “Never List” of more than 1,800 chemicals. Starting off with a small range of products, Beautycounter now offers lines of skin care, make up, bath and body, gifts and men’s products. Most of the company’s sales come through more than 50,000 consultants but the company also operates four retail stores and an ecommerce platform.

Beautycounter’s passion for safer products is apparent through its lobbying in Washington, D.C. with hopes of inspiring legislation to increase regulation, making the entire beauty and personal care industries safer. This effort culminated in 2019 with Congress’ first vote on cosmetics reform in more than 80 years. The company goes beyond making safer products in many ways and has also taken strides in sustainability and responsible sourcing.

About Hanold Associates
Hanold Associates HR & Diversity Executive Search is a retained boutique executive search firm focused on HR and Diversity & Inclusion Officers and Board Directors. Our client list is diverse across industries, geographies and business scenarios, and culture is at the core of everything we do. Our clients include Abercrombie & Fitch, Allstate, American Airlines, Apollo, Big Ten Conference, Biogen, Blackstone, Carnival Corp., ClubCorp, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Domino’s Pizza, eBay, Electronic Arts, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Fiat-Chrysler, Ford Motor Company, Fossil, Gucci, Kellogg, Kohler, L Catterton, Live Nation Entertainment, Major League Baseball, McDonald’s, Moderna, National Football League, The New York Times, Nike, Northwestern University, Patagonia, REI, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, SC Johnson, Tom Brady’s TB12, TPG, Under Armour, Vail Resorts, Wikimedia and Zoom, among others.

Meet Your New CEO, Virtually

Chief executive officers who have been through the current pandemic have advice for their incoming counterparts in the role. In a new report, Spencer Stuart shares five lessons from more than a dozen leaders. Among them: Double down on authenticity; prioritize, refocus and cascade; consider culture; don’t let a single team both run the now and plan the soon-to-be; and learn to be decisive, even in today’s uncertainty. It’s another Hunt Scanlon Friday exclusive!

January 15, 2021 – As millions of professionals grapple with unprecedented uncertainty and anxiety in the workplace, more than 250 CEOs have joined them, taking the helm of large- and mid-sized public and private organizations during one of the most challenging times in business history.

Spencer Stuart sat down (virtually, of course) with over a dozen of these chief executives to learn from their recent experiences and help find answers for the cadre of new CEOs who will assume top roles in 2021.

“Their fresh eyes can help leaders of all tenures at all levels of organizations find a path through COVID-19 and to a more secure tomorrow,” said Jason Baumgarten and David Metcalf, authors of the report. “Based on our research and interviews, we encourage leaders to take a step back, embrace authenticity and agility, and consider this crisis as not only a time for big goals and aligning with your organization’s purpose, but also as a time to embrace your own creative and tactical mechanisms to help your employees get to the core of what needs to be done — whether that is delighting customers, driving meaningful long-term innovation, transforming your cost structure or doubling down on developing your talent,” they said.

Here are five lessons from Spencer Stuart’s chief executive interviews:

1. Double down on authenticity.

Whether or not they were naturals on camera before the crisis, these leaders have quickly gotten comfortable communicating with their teams and organizations through live and taped video. Much of this has been more informal than is typical, with leaders appearing in casual clothes and in their living rooms, dens, or home offices. “Authenticity is even more important at this time. I would advise people to go figure out a way to use virtual means to represent themselves and bring their personal leadership style to bear,” advised Steve Hasker, who took over at Thomson Reuters in 2020. “Make sure, as you tap into video conferences and mass communications, that you don’t let your personality and priorities get lost.” Neil Ashe, CEO of Acuity Brands, shared: “You have to double down on contact. Everyone understands that you aren’t physically in the same place, but you have to be with them in groups and one-to-one.”

The Spencer Stuart report said that every CEO reported that they see an increased need for empathy and a human touch during this crisis. “The crisis is a forcing function for building bonds and stronger relationships. We are all craving more human interaction which has allowed for deep, genuine relationships to be built quickly,” Tim MacDonald, CEO of LeadVenture, said. While replicating the intensity of all-day executive sessions or late nights sharing dinner in a war room is incredibly hard, new CEOs are also cautioning that balancing contact with depth is critical.

Jason Baumgarten serves as a consultant in Spencer Stuart’s Seattle office. He helps companies from start-ups to multibillion-dollar global enterprises recruit CEOs, board directors, COOs and other C-level leaders who will have a lasting impact on their organizations. He serves as a member of Spencer Stuart’s board of directors. 

The report says that since it is often the intense moments a team spends together that solidify trust CEOs must think harder about how to replicate intensity on a medium like video that naturally encourages us to “lean back” rather than “lean in.” A CEO of a large retailer said he is working hard to combat this tendency to multi-task or lean out over phone or video — especially on larger group calls — to ensure that his team stays engaged. One CEO is holding “virtual office hours” to try to bridge that gap while another is reaching into the organization and adding more skip-level calls — not just to check in (which he called a “very Month One” crisis activity), but also to ask specific questions of rising stars and influential leaders throughout the organization. “This is a chance to replicate some of the unscripted interaction that can lead to great insight during an onboarding plan,” the Spencer Stuart report said.

Authenticity also means owning your shortcomings. “A common tendency among newly minted CEOs is to try to get everything right, especially early on,” the Spencer Stuart report said. COVID-19 makes this kind of perfectionism dangerous because timidity and slow decision-making can imperil employees or leave some businesses illiquid. “I’m very confident that there will be things, probably five to 10 things, that I should have done differently when we come out of this — and I’ve told the board and my team that very openly,” one CEO told Spencer Stuart. His candor signals that the leadership team can make quick decisions in a rapidly unfolding crisis without worrying about their status with the new CEO, and this helps avoid paralysis in a time of uncertainty.

3. Prioritize, refocus, and cascade.

The report also found that teams that used to meet once every week are meeting twice a day, and extended leadership teams that used to meet monthly are now meeting three times a week. Boards are being called on weekly, if not multiple times a week. One CEO shared: “I am spending time weekly with my board and almost daily with my chairman.” The increased frequency of interactions is helping to solidify bonds between the CEO and the team. However, managing everyone’s energy when many are working seven days a week and are “always on” can be a challenge. As Mr. Ashe said: “We recognized after two weeks of this that we can’t just power through. People need to marshal their energy and I need to help.”

Based in Atlanta, David Metcalf serves as a consultant bringing a wide range of experience to Spencer Stuart’s leadership advisory services team. He advises clients on succession planning, leadership consulting, executive assessment, and large-scale organization transformations. Mr. Metcalf has more than 15 years of experience in corporate strategy, law, financial services, and education.

One CEO is hosting a bi-weekly phone tree so that everyone in the entire company gets a phone call asking everyone the same two questions. “This is more than just a creative approach to maintaining a sense of connection: He is using those questions to focus the whole organization on key short-term actions,” said Spencer Stuart. “Uncertainty can be paralyzing, and it is critical to recognize that even the most motivated people need ways to recharge and to feel anchored.”

Related: Getting on with Hiring in the Face of a Crisis

“For CEOs, especially those that are more introverted, this can take a huge toll on time and energy management,” the report said. “Emergencies start to fray attention spans and well-honed time management strategies.” Recognizing this challenge, CorePower CEO Niki Leondakis early on decided which issues and topics she needed to personally be involved in and which she felt comfortable letting others handle. “I stayed close to the things I thought were critical: those that had reputational risk, legal risk, or were culture-defining for the organization,” she said. “These were the things I stayed really close to because the risk and reward was high.” It is critical to return to first principles of time and energy management and cascade those reminders and practices throughout the organization, the Spencer Stuart report said.

3. Culture matters most when none of the choices are easy. 

David Gibbs, who became CEO of YUM! Brands on Jan.1, said it best: “You know how Mike Tyson used to say, ‘Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face?’ Well, everybody has a great culture until you have a situation like this.”

Related: Disrupted Leadership: 5 Questions Boards Need to Ask in the Pandemic Environment

Hal Lawton, the new CEO of Tractor Supply, credited his predecessors with investing in a strong and durable culture that puts Tractor Supply team members and customers first. He has continued to build on that legacy: “We’re trying to still make deposits in the culture right now” by being fast- acting and team member-centric, he said. For example, Tractor Supply bought all 34,000 team members and their families “dinner on us” as a way of acknowledging the stress and strain that COVID-19 has placed on everyone. Chris Walters at Blucora said: “Our organization is coming together in a way that aligns to where we want to go faster … this environment can help accelerate culture change and we aren’t slowing down.”

4. Smart CEOs are not letting a single team both run the now and plan the soon-to-be.

Many people and companies are in crisis mode today, but several of the CEOs Spencer Stuart spoke with have established formal two-parallel-track teams that combine strategy and operational themes. One called the future-looking team the “recovery team” and staffed it with top strategic and operational talent, while a second team focuses on providing day-to-day leadership of the business.

“One of the reasons for this is that the extra strain on the financial and operational teams to truly understand liquidity, debt covenants and the financial stresses that could impede the day-to-day operations is higher than ever before and, for many, being managed by teams that have never weathered a downturn,” the Spencer Stuart report said. “The recovery team is solely focused on identifying what a post-COVID world will look like, and on what the implications of those changes are for their business. CEOs are putting process and discipline around addressing both the right now and the recovery.”

 What Leadership Looked Like in 2020
Will we need more than just “tough people” to emerge from these tough times? Adam Pekarsky, founding partner of Pekarsky & Co., was recently struck by a Harvard Business Review study on the future of leadership and how we are developing leaders. “Here we are launching all of these ambitious initiatives, initiatives which, at the end the day, must be led by leaders, but the study basically said the way we are developing leaders is at least a generation behind from where we should be,” he said.

While a team looking at long-term strategic planning may be normal for some, one CEO took it further, asking that team to make the planning real. “Think about what is needed if we need to turn these plans on in six months, 12 months, make them actionable and ready to go,” the leader said. “Be bold not incremental in your view of what it would take to have a great new day.” Spencer Stuart said that even CEOs of smaller companies, which may not have the depth of leadership of larger businesses, should consider creating step-up opportunities for next generation talent or risk overwhelming their top teams.

5. New CEOs are being decisive, even in today’s uncertainty. 

Leaders at every level are tempted to postpone decisions until they have perfect information. During a crisis, perfect information is even harder to obtain — but several of the new CEOs Spencer Stuart talked to are not letting uncertainty stymie them. “Every crisis is an opportunity, and the CEO more than anybody in the company needs to be reframing this crisis as an opportunity,” said Mr. Gibbs, of YUM! Brands. “The organization needs to come out of this stronger.”

Several CEOs said they expect this crisis to drive M&A, whether the goal is to get closer to customers, acquire long-sought-after technology or expand to new geographies. Jim Holthouser, FOCUS Brands’ new CEO, found a silver lining in this crisis: “We have been able to accelerate some of the structural changes that I was planning to do in the next couple of months — and this gave me an excuse to do some of those things faster and earlier.” Charlie Cole, the new CEO of FTD, told Spencer Stuart: “We have been forced to have conversations and drive decisions in a condensed period that probably would have taken years to have normally.” Empowering organizational agility and decision-making despite imperfect information is likely to drive early advantages.

Time will tell who got up to speed the fastest, who identified the right moves, who embraced and developed the best virtual teams and adapted to the unknown. “Every CEO, whether new in the role or a long-tenured chief, is being forced to marshal their own energy, to manage the focus and productivity of their organizations and to inspire with purpose and connect with empathy,” the Spencer Stuart report said.

New CEOs, it noted, “have an opportunity to shape their legacies and set the course for a new tomorrow with authenticity and courage, setting the stage for years of prosperity. But the truth is that all leaders have the ability to think like they are just starting their journey to reshape their approach to leadership, to build authentic bonds with their people, and to chart a course to a healthy and hopeful future for their teams and organizations.”

Related: Working Virtually Keeps Everyone Safe and Productive

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Hanold Associates Picked to Find CHRO for American Airlines

A large, dynamic American business icon undergoing a multi-year, strategic succession planning process is seeking a qualified CHRO as it rebuilds its HR function – a result of key exits during the pandemic. Ideal candidates must be able to drive change, shape a progressive people strategy, focus on diversity & inclusion, oversee leadership transitions and cultural change, and find the right balance between a global approach and local market needs – all while actively engaging with a new CEO who has not yet been named! The hunt is now on to find just the right HR leader who can get it all done. Let’s go inside the search.

January 15, 2021 – Chicago-based Hanold Associates HR & Diversity Executive Search has been selected to find the next senior vice president, chief human resources officer (CHRO) for American Airlines Group, a plum assignment for the recruiting firm as 2021 kicks off. The mandate is being led by Jason Hanold, CEO and managing partner, and Keri Gavin, partner and global D&I practice sector leader.

“Leading an HR team of 300 people, the new CHRO will have the opportunity to profoundly impact American Airlines today, as well as its cultural flight route forward,” said the search firm in a statement. “The organization’s leaders are seizing the opportunity sparked by challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to build and improve upon existing infrastructure. Throughout the pandemic, American Airlines has worked to support its team members, and the CHRO will develop key relationships with CEO Doug Parker and the rest of the executive leadership team to strategically facilitate the return of furloughed employees.” The role will include at least two direct reports.

The CHRO, who will be based at the company’s headquarters in Fort Worth, TX, will report to Elise Eberwein, American Airlines Group’s executive vice president, people and engagement. The airline is in the midst of a multi-year strategic succession planning process that is designed to prepare an internal executive for the chief executive officer role. “As that transition occurs, there are other key leadership transitions that will soon happen, including Elise’s retirement,” said the search firm. “After these moves take place, the CHRO will eventually report to the new CEO, who will be a key part of this interviewing and selection process.”

In addition to the ongoing succession planning process, the organization has endured significant organizational challenges and business headwinds resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline has removed roughly 30 percent of its management and support staff and has reorganized its officer team to become more efficient. Its leaders are looking to build and improve upon existing infrastructure. “The HR function is also in rebuild mode as a result of key exits during the pandemic,” said Hanold Associates. “Throughout the pandemic, American Airlines has worked tirelessly to support all its team members, which has led to the current effort in returning furloughed employees to work.”

Expanding Diversity Programs

American Airlines Group’s CHRO will be expected to ideate, build, and deploy organizational and people strategies that are impactful and support the business, said Hanold Associates. The individual should drive change through the function and structure the best way forward. The CHRO must also expand and enhance American Airlines’ diversity and inclusion programs around the globe, finding the right balance between a global approach and local needs. He or she will also ensure that these new programs are infused throughout company operations and have the end goal of positively affecting both the team member experience and the growth of the business.

Candidates should have experience operating within a large, dynamic, geographically dispersed, and field-oriented organization and understand the complexities that come from such a model, said the search firm. Prospects must also have served as a trusted advisor to organizational senior leadership and seen as someone who can be relied on for expert advice for any people-related decisions.

Proven success in guiding an organization through transformation, shaping a people strategy in a dynamic company that is continuously going through periods of change is further required. The CHRO role also calls for 15-plus years of progressive HR leadership experience in large, complex, and global organizations, serving as the leader of the function. A bachelor’s degree is required. 

Related: Hanold Associates Tapped by TB12 to Recruit New Board Directors

Pre-pandemic, the American Airlines Group, together with its regional partner, American Eagle, offered nearly 6,700 flights daily to 360 destinations in 50 countries. The company’s mainline fleet of 864 planes remains the largest in the world. In addition to its Texas headquarters, the airline also operates 10 hubs around the U.S. and currently employs about 120,000 team members around the globe, where 90 percent are represented by unions. The company had $45.77 billion in revenue in 2019.

Trusted Recruiters

Hanold Associates is a boutique executive search firm focused on HR and diversity and inclusion officers. Its client list is diverse across industries, geographies and business scenarios, and culture is at the core of everything the firm does. Its clients include the National Football League, Zoom, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Patagonia, Gucci, The New York Times, Tom Brady’s TB12, Kohler, REI, Live Nation Entertainment, Dick’s Sporting Goods, McDonald’s, Major League Baseball, Kellogg, Apollo, Big Ten Conference, Blackstone, TPG, L Catterton, Northwestern University, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Electronic Arts, Fiat-Chrysler, SC Johnson, eBay, Moderna, Hillrom, Great Place To Work, Fossil, Vail Resorts, AbbVie, Carnival Corp., Biogen, Allstate, Bridgestone, Wikimedia, ClubCorp, Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Ford Motor Co., among others.

Hanold Associates Assists The New York Times Co. in CHRO Search
Hanold Associates has assisted The New York Times Co. in the recruitment of Jacqueline M. Welch as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). She will report directly to president and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien and sit on the company’s executive committee as well as lead its talent and inclusion department.

“This search, from launch to offer decision, took about six weeks,” said Jason Hanold, CEO and managing director of the search firm. “Jacqui is a unique spirit. She lifts people up, brings them together, is a phenomenal relationship builder, and truly makes all around her better. She is also an experienced and dynamic executive with a track record of success leading human resources work and I’m so pleased she is coming to The Times to assume this critical leadership position,” said Ms. Levien. “Our ability to attract, develop and retain world-class talent, and to create the conditions for our people to do their best work, is paramount to the continued success of our mission and business. Jacqui will be an essential partner to me and the senior leadership team as we continue to transform the company and our culture with operational excellence and diversity, equity and inclusion at the heart of all we do.”

Mr. Hanold founded the firm in 2010. Previously, he served as a managing director with Russell Reynolds Associates, where he led the firm’s global human resources officer practice and was a member of the board of directors and CEO practices. Before that he held talent and recruiting positions with Whirlpool, McKinsey & Company, Deloitte and State Farm.

Ms. Gavin focuses on all functional areas of HR and diversity and inclusion. Prior to joining Hanold Associates, she was director of host relations and consulting for Ragan Communications. Before Ragan, Ms. Gavin was a television anchor and reporter in Des Moines, IA.

Related: Hanold Associates Recruits Chief People and Culture Officer for Major League Baseball

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

CarterBaldwin Places VP of HR at Mountville Mills

January 15, 2021 – Executive recruiters are in hot pursuit of senior-level HR leaders across the nation – from chief people officers and CHROs to heads of talent acquisition. CarterBaldwin Executive Search recently placed Brandon Bennett as vice president of human resources at global manufacturer Mountville Mills Inc. Jennifer Sobocinski led the assignment.

Mr. Bennett is an experienced human resources leader with 13-plus years spanning the entire HR spectrum. He has served in HR business partner roles and led specialty functions with medium to large-sized teams. Mr. Bennett joins Mountville Mills from Southwire Co., one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers, where he began his career as an intern in 2007. During his tenure, he progressively moved up the ranks within the HR department, most recently serving as director, HR shared services. He played a key role in integrating newly acquired businesses for Southwire and was instrumental in establishing them as an “Employer of Choice.”

At Mountville Mills, Mr. Bennett will be responsible for all aspects of HR across a multi-site manufacturing environment. Partnering with the executive team, he will lead the company’s strategic vision to grow and elevate its HR support to a business-oriented function and key player in business development.

Headquartered in LaGrange, GA, Mountville Mills is a global manufacturer of quality commercial, residential and promotional rubber-backed mats for millions of homes and businesses in North America, South America, Europe and Australia. Since its inception in 1963 by the late Emmett Hart, the family-owned business has grown to maintain more than 750,000 square feet in six manufacturing plants and employ more than 800 across North America and Europe.

Experienced Recruiters

Headquartered in Atlanta, CarterBaldwin provides executive search services in the healthcare, technology, non-profit, consumer services, industrial and media/telecom sectors. Its clients include name-brand institutions, such as KPMG, ADP, Teradata, First Data, Duke University, New York Life, Fleet Pride and Berkshire Hathaway. The firm is listed among the Top 50, the Private Equity Power 75, and the Top 40 Higher Education Search Firms – all rankings published by Hunt Scanlon Media.

CarterBaldwin Announces Search for Tyndale House Ministries Chief Executive Officer

Tyndale House Ministries, one of the largest independent Christian publishers in the world, has selected CarterBaldwin Executive Search to conduct a global search for its new CEO. Since 1962, Tyndale has grown from a modest home operation into a major publishing entity located in Carol Stream, IL. Following 36 years leading the organization, Tyndale House Ministries CEO Mark Taylor has announced his decision to retire in 2021.

The Tyndale board of directors has initiated the search to identify a new CEO who can leverage the strength of the past and lead the organization confidently into the future.

Ms. Sobocinski is a founding partner of CarterBaldwin and works across all industries with a deep concentration in the industrial and technology Industries. She specializes in executing CEO, C-level officer, and VP-level searches for public and private clients. Most of her clients range from privately-held/emerging enterprises to Fortune 1,000 companies in the manufacturing, industrial and technology sectors. She has also partnered with numerous boards of directors of privately-held (often family-owned) businesses across the country to recruit their first outside executive leaders, ranging from the CEO to the necessary supporting leadership team.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

A CHRO View on Building Great Teams, From Inside and Out 7 Critical Competencies to Help HR Leaders Manage Change CHROs Reveal Serious Gap In HR Talent

Kirk Palmer Associates Assists Ashley Stewart in Finding New CEO

January 15, 2021 – Retailers are facing major shifts in their businesses that call for “unprecedented responses” by CEOs who can effectively lead through change, intuitively and analytically understand the evolving consumer and respond to ambiguity, according to Korn Ferry. Developed markets, excess retail capacity, rising prices, the shift to omni-channel retail and the unpredictable pace of change in consumer shopping habits all affect the type of leader retailers now need. And so much continues to evolve as the global pandemic takes aim at the retail sector.

But retail organizations still need leadership – arguably more now than ever. One example: Retail-focused executive search firm Kirk Palmer Associates recently assisted fashion retailer Ashley Stewart in the recruitment of Gary Sheinbaum as its new CEO. “As one of the apparel industry’s most skilled, accomplished, experienced and respected leaders, we know Gary will take Ashley Stewart to the next level and beyond as the preeminent brand that delivers uncompromising style, fashion, confidence and empowerment to the Ashley Stewart customer,” said Ashley Stewart board director Chris Larson.

Mr. Sheinbaum joins Ashley Stewart after over 25 years at Tommy Hilfiger and PVH, where he was most recently CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Americas. During his tenure, he guided the Tommy Hilfiger brand through numerous stages of growth and transformation with product innovation, digital initiatives, expansion of leading wholesale partnerships and enhanced customer experiences. At Tommy Hilfiger, Mr. Sheinbaum expanded the products available on North American E-Commerce by offering a mix of the best products from the company’s global assortment. In addition, under his leadership, Tommy Hilfiger’s licensing business saw strong results and growth year over year in key categories including women’s apparel and outerwear, luggage, tailored men’s apparel, kids’ apparel, watches and jewelry, and footwear. Throughout North America, he elevated the Tommy Company Store experience through technology and store design.

Mr. Sheinbaum was named CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Americas in 2014. In this role, he led the North American business and oversaw Tommy Hilfiger’s Latin America operations. Previously, Mr. Sheinbaum served as CEO of Tommy Hilfiger, North America beginning in 2009. Since joining the company in 1995, he worked in various capacities including president of specialty retail, president of retail development for the U.S. wholesale business and group president, North America for outlet, specialty retail and E-Commerce. Prior to joining PVH, Mr. Sheinbaum was the president of J. Crew Retail for five years. Prior to J. Crew, he was the managing director of the Polo Mansion on Madison Avenue. He began his career at Macy’s New York in a variety of store line and buying positions.

“I was drawn to the opportunity to lead Ashley Stewart at this important time in the company’s development,” Mr. Sheinbaum said. “Ashley Stewart has uniquely passionate and loyal customers and an authentic brand, making it well-positioned for significant expansion in the growing plus segment.”

Fashion and Value

Since its founding in 1991, Ashley Stewart has stood for uncompromising style, fashion, and value, championing the confidence and empowerment of women. Today, Ashley Stewart is a leading omni-channel retailer offering the hottest looks for women sizes 10 to 36 with a significant E-Commerce presence and 83 stores across the U.S.

2 New Recruiting Guides Focus On Adaptation, Forecasts and Recovery

The nation’s vast executive search community and their clients are quickly adapting to the new realities of Covid-19 – and what it means for hiring in 2020 and beyond.

Hunt Scanlon’s latest executive recruiting industry sector report series will be available in 30 days. Hunt Scanlon Media will offer its two-part ‘Executive Recruiting State of the Industry Report’ focused on the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. Part 1, ‘Adapting in Uncertain Times’ will examine how executive recruiters are resetting expectations in the midst of an unprecedented interruption to their business.

The part 2 installment, ‘Forecast & Recovery Strategies’ is our aftermath report – and provides critical data to guide your decisions and inform you on forward-thinking recovery strategies. Industry experts from across the talent and recruiting spectrum offer up their wide-ranging opinions, definitive viewpoints, and expert forecasts.

Many expect a significant pause in business, followed by a sharp rebound later this year. We talk to the experts, uncover the opportunities, pick the sectors and reveal how search firms and talent organizations are navigating and adapting in uncertain times. Hear from top talent experts, including: Frederickson Partners; CBIZ CMF; Russell Reynolds Associates; Odgers Berndtson; Options Group; ZRG Partners; Wilton & Bain; Diversified Search; Caldwell; Hanold Associates; True Search; Slayton Search Partners; Coulter Partners; Cejka Search; Solomon Page; Acertitude; McDermott & Bull; Academic Search; Beecher Reagan; Bowdoin Group; Kingsley Gate Partners; Comhar Partners; ON Partners; Perrett Laver; CarterBaldwin; Stanton Chase; Buffkin/Baker; Major, Lindsay & Africa; WittKieffer; Klein Hersh; Furst Group; Invenias; PierceGray; LifeSci Partners & more! Buy Both Reports Now!

Since its founding in 1987, Kirk Palmer Associates has grown globally, helping retailers hire CEOs, presidents and front-of-house executives spanning a wide array of marketing, merchandising, stores, sales, e-commerce and digital leadership roles.

Kirk Palmer Associates is made up of retail and fashion industry veterans. The firm’s partners have placed more than 1,000 CEOs, presidents, vice presidents and other senior executives at over 200 retail and wholesale companies across all channels, sectors and functional areas.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Poor Succession Planning Leading to High CEO Turnover Five Suggestions to Help a CHRO Manage the CEO Succession Process Why Building Talent Starts with Good Succession Planning

Kingsley Gate Partners Expands Global Search Staff

January 15, 2021 – Kingsley Gate Partners is continuing its recent expansion with the addition of Sanjay R. Shastry as a partner in its Gurgaon office in Delhi-NCR, India. Kingsley Gate Partners is laser-focused on global expansion in 2021 throughout both Asia-Pacific and Europe,” said the firm. “As a first step in the rolling out of that strategy, we are delighted to welcome Sanjay to our team.”

Mr. Shastry brings over 25 years of combined experience in both executive search and business management. He specializes in the industrial sector across the start-up, growth and turnaround phases of business. Prior to joining Kingsley Gate Partners, Mr. Shastry was the CEO and managing director of RGF Executive Search based in India. He joined RGF (formerly known as Stanton Chase) in late 2004 and built the Delhi office from the ground up prior to the India franchise’s acquisition by RGF, a division of the Recruit Holdings of Japan, in 2013. Before entering executive search, Mr. Shastry worked with Esso Petroleum India, a subsidiary of the former Exxon Corp., as a part of the India start-up team. He spearheaded the firm’s launch in South India, ultimately leading the industrial business in the region.


“I joined Kingsley Gate Partners as I wanted to be an intrinsic part of a search firm that looked and talked different while maintaining the true essence of top-level executive search,” Mr. Shastry said. “I challenged the rather conservative me that technology can be used in a high-touch relationship business such as executive search, especially in an increasingly disruptive environment we live in. Nobody endeavored to change the way the search business was run for more than half a century.”

Founded in 2015, Kingsley Gate Partners recruits senior leadership for private equity and venture capital portfolio businesses and Fortune 100 companies. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm employs consultants and recruiters with expertise in private equity, life sciences, financial services, technology, manufacturing and professional services.

Recent Growth

Kingsley Gate Partners recently grew with the addition of former CHRO Shannon Libbert as a partner to serve the firm’s healthcare clients. She is based in Pensacola, FL. Ms. Libbert brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare consulting to the firm, with a focus on identifying diverse talent to fill clinical and operational leadership roles in health systems, academic medical centers, medical practices and private equity-backed healthcare services organizations. Her extensive experience in the healthcare sector and background as a chief human resources officer, make her particularly skilled in assisting organizations with maintaining high levels of engagement during times of continuous change.

Kingsley Gate Partners also opened a new office in Madrid. Spain. Rocío Rufilanchas and Alberto Terron joined the firm as vice presidents in the new office. “Despite the difficult times Spain and the rest of the world are currently going through, the expansion in Madrid demonstrates Kingsley Gate Partners’ commitment to growth and to our ability to serve our clients internationally,” said Umesh Ramakrishnan, office of the CEO.

In addition, Kingsley Gate Partners also added Jose Revilla joining as a partner in its Lima, Peru office. Mr. Revilla brings over 20 years of experience in executive roles in multiple countries in Latin America and the U.S. in the information technology and telecommunications industry. His strong leadership and operations background gives him the ability to consult with CEOs, board members and other senior executives, as well as provide unique value as a search professional. Before joining Kingsley Gate Partners, Mr. Revilla served as LatAm regional director for the small and medium business segment with Telefonica in Sao Paulo.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Charles Aris Appoints VP Human Capital and Organizational Development Kaye/Bassman Names Managing Partner True Search Launches Edtech Practice

Nearly One Million More Americans File for Unemployment as Nation Awaits Presidential Transition

As COVID-19 vaccinations are slowly distributed, a U.S. economic recovery struggles to take shape as millions of Americans claim unemployment benefits heading into 2021. Recruiting veteran Steve Landberg of Claymore Partners weighs in!

January 14, 2021 – The Labor Department reported this morning that 965,000 more Americans filed new claims for state unemployment benefits last week. The total was worse than Wall Street estimates of 800,000 and above the previous week’s total of 784,000. “The race between vaccine distribution and mounting labor market damage continues,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at Indeed Hiring Lab. “Even once vaccine distribution starts making a real dent in case numbers, it will still be a long road to a full economic recovery. Spring weather conditions will hopefully be a boost, allowing businesses and restaurants to again operate outdoors more easily.”

“A large-scale infrastructure bill would broaden the economy,” and improve the situation for those demographics who have shouldered the greatest burden during the coronavirus pandemic, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, told CNBC. “I can’t think of another more important thing.”

During the week, 49 states reported 7,442,888 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 50 states reported 4,166,261 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits. The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending December 26 were in Pennsylvania (6.6), Alaska (6.5), Kansas (6.4), New Mexico (5.9), Illinois (5.6), Washington (5.6), Nevada (5.5), the Virgin Islands (5.3), Minnesota (5.2), and California (5.0). The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 2 were in Louisiana (+17,119), Kansas (+15,400), Texas (+14,541), Georgia (+12,498), and Washington (+10,950), while the largest decreases were in Illinois (-65,099), California (-7,743), Maryland (-2,088), and Florida (-1,836).

Veteran Search Consultant Weighs In

Founder and managing director of Claymore Partners, Steve Landberg has specialized in financial services and consulting executive search since 2004. He spoke with Hunt Scanlon Media recently to discuss how he has dealt with the pandemic and forecast his expectations for the future.

        Steve Landberg

Steve, since the pandemic began how have things changed for your business and how you engage with clients?

The pandemic crisis had a major impact for our business initially, but then started recovering by September and has been accelerating since then with 2021 looking strong. We continued to dialogue with our clients on a regular basis providing insights and perspectives on the market, competition, and candidate trends that we see. Claymore Partners invested in additional technology capabilities for communicating with our clients and candidates. We also expanded our connections and increasingly focused on growth areas within our target markets, such as digital transformation, healthcare, cloud transition, and cybersecurity, as well as shifted toward mid-sized and smaller client organizations that were in interesting niches and required talent.

How have clients reacted?

Many clients initially reacted by holding off on hiring and many reduced their workforces dependent upon how their businesses were being impacted by the pandemic and used this time to adjust their workforce resources. Other clients shifted their focus and resources toward areas that were growing during this difficult time. Some clients sought to keep what limited searches they had for their internal teams to keep them employed rather than utilize their third-party search partners. There was almost a complete shift to remote work and interviewing as well as on boarding that largely remains today. Interview processes were also adjusted to reflect this remote reality and many clients added testing to their screening processes for both skills and culture fit.

“Many clients initially reacted by holding off on hiring and many reduced their workforces dependent upon how their businesses were being impacted by the pandemic and used this time to adjust their workforce resources.”

What do you see for the job market and the search industry in 2021?

For 2021, we see an accelerating job market and growth for the search industry throughout the year with the second half being a strong market. The economy is expected to grow at an attractive rate this year as the vaccines roll out and people return to more normal behaviors with increased safety and reduced health concerns. For our target markets, we see banks resuming growth with expected enhanced profitability and rising rates, reduced risks, and further operating leverage created via digital transformations. Investment management/brokerage firms are expected to continue their growth experienced during the pandemic as the markets have been rewarding and interesting for investors and more retail clients. Insurers are also adjusting to the lower rate, new investment environment the impact due to the climate changes for property casualty insurers so they are expected to continue their sound but careful growth. Our management consulting and IT consulting clients have trimmed where necessary last year and now are starting to grow in key areas that are emerging even stronger in 2021 such as digital transformation, cloud transitions, cybersecurity, and risk management.

What lasting impact will the pandemic have on executive search?

The pandemic has sped up the rate of change for businesses and executive search including rapidly expanding the use of online collaboration tools and technologies as well as the use of remote employees and hybrid working environments. Employers are increasingly utilizing remote workers and this will remain to be the case post crisis. This has expanded the available candidate pools for their organizations while increasing the importance of communications and collaboration tools and approaches to be successful. Managing remote and hybrid workforces will clearly be a critical skill for business leaders and for conducting executive searches. For search professionals, the importance of location or relocation will continue to modify search parameters. However, we also expect a return to more in-person meetings and work environments as the pandemic comes under control. With an executive’s values evolving more towards health, safety, work/life balance, diversity, and organizational values, recruiters and clients must also focus increasingly on those factors and the attractiveness of the value proposition for executives to move for a new opportunity. It is time to revitalize recruitment to address these lasting impacts.

Related: How C-Level Managers Are Looking for Jobs

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Bespoke Partners Names Leadership Team to Expand Human Capital Advisory Services

A top executive search firm responds to a gap it sees in the human capital needs of its clients, and solutions being offered in the market, by naming new leaders to its management team who will focus on pushing into new advisory services.

January 14, 2021 – San Diego, CA-headquartered executive search firm Bespoke Partners has added a new president and chief operating officer to its leadership team as it seeks ways to drive and scale its human capital advisory service offerings.

Joining Bespoke as president is Eric Walczykowski, a technology industry veteran who has served in leadership roles in business development, sales and marketing. He is charged with driving Bespoke’s transformation from a pure executive search firm to a full-service human capital advisory firm. Mark Hood joins as chief operating officer, bringing decades of experience in operations, management, and capital market activities. Mr. Hood will be expected to build the firm’s talent and management infrastructure to scale its capacity across multiple service lines, while sustaining the firm’s track record of performance, quality, and client satisfaction.

“I could not be more excited to have Eric and Mark join our team,” said Bespoke CEO Kristie Nova. “We are at an inflection point where we see a gap in our clients’ human capital needs and the solutions in the market. Eric understands our clients and the services that will be most additive. Mark brings the professional management experience to successfully grow at an accelerated pace.”

Service Integration

Mr. Walczykowski most recently served as the CEO of College Baseball Match, a company that leverages big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to help parents and players with collegiate athletic recruiting. Prior to this, he was divisional president for the Recap business unit at Deloitte through its acquisition to Thomson Reuters in 2013. Mr. Walczykowski will be based in San Diego.

“I am thrilled to join the Bespoke team,” said Mr. Walczykowski. “We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us in integrating a set of distinctive human capital solutions that will deliver exponential value to our clients. We know that in this market where multiples are higher than ever before, accelerating the maturation of a company’s talent and organizational development programs is essential to maintaining the types of returns our clients’ limited partners expect.”

Mr. Walczykowski said the firm will become “the one-stop shop for those solutions, allowing our clients to drive greater change and value creation, early in the hold period by integrating assessment at the front end of the search process,” he said. “The diligence and maturation of a company’s management, incentive programs, and leadership development will give our clients an edge and allow them to confidently underwrite higher returns.”

Mr. Hood most recently served as COO at GlobalSCAPE Inc., where he managed day-to-day operations until the successful acquisition by TA Associates-backed HelpSystems last August. Prior to this, he was executive vice president at Crossroads Systems, where he led business development, capital markets activities and investor relations. Mr. Hood will be based in Austin, TX.

Bespoke Partners Adds CEO of Sales Benchmark Index as Board Member
Bespoke Partners recently added Matt Sharrers, CEO of Sales Benchmark Index (SBI), as a new board member. Mr. Sharrers was appointed to help provide mentorship to CEO Kristie Nova as it relates to effectively scaling a professional services organization. “I have been tracking Matt and SBI for several years and have always been impressed with Matt’s passion and incredible vision for growth,” said Ms. Nova. “We have been very deliberate in our board member selection, and Matt’s experience in effectively scaling a professional services organization makes him a truly valuable addition to our board as we march towards $50 million in revenue.”

“Bespoke has already established itself as a leader in services that produce executive leadership excellence in private equity firm portfolio companies,” Mr. Hood said. “I’m excited to work with the great team at Bespoke to expand that leadership position and create even more value for our clients.”

Serving the PE Sector

Bespoke Partners is an executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with top private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo, Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, Insight Partners, GI Partners, General Atlantic, CVC Capital Partners and TA Associates, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout.

Bespoke Partners has completed over 600 searches since its inception in 2011. Its expertise includes all C-level searches, as well as board of directors and internal private equity operating partner searches. The firm’s leadership advisory expertise includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment and coaching. Bespoke Partners also has offices in Austin and New York City.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Taylor Strategy Partners Adds Leader to Fuel Growth Renovata Strengthens Search Team in New York Kennedy Executive Search Names Marketing Director

Russell Reynolds Associates Seeks Chief Information and Technology Officer for the United Nations

January 14, 2021 – Russell Reynolds Associates has been retained by the United Nations to assist in finding a chief information and technology officer (CITO) to head its Office of Information and Communications Technology (OICT). “The CITO will facilitate the success of a dynamic and decentralized UN Secretariat through supportive digital technologies,” said the search firm.

With technology has come the insatiable – and merciless – need for talent and having the right leaders and teams in place is now more critical than ever, report recruiters from across the field. Cybersecurity, IT, and technology leaders appear in various forms: chief information security officer (CISO), chief information risk officer, chief security officer (CSO), VP information security, chief trust officer, chief information officer (CIO), chief technology officer (CTO) and many others. It is an ever-expanding new front line particularly for global organizations and the recruiters vested with finding the best leaders for them that money can buy.

For this top-drawer search, the incoming chief information and technology officer will be expected to set the direction for technology strategy and work closely with other entities within the UN Secretariat to ensure they have the tools and support to carry out their mandates. Sitting within the United Nations Secretariat in New York, the CITO focuses on strategic, long-term improvements across the Secretariat, and the wider UN, through enterprise applications; new technologies and innovation; efficient management and development of its global infrastructure; strengthening information security; project management frameworks; technology governance; and the establishment of policies, architecture, and standards.

The ideal candidate will be a strong IT and business leader who possesses a global perspective and a track record of driving a technology agenda in a complex environment, Russell Reynolds Associates said. This person will have led successful transformation and continuous improvement of technology infrastructure. The role requires a visionary leader who can work within the framework of the UN and be effective in building consensus around technology priorities to deliver effective solutions.

The United Nations is committed to diversity within its workforce and encourages applications from all qualified candidates. Applications from women are strongly encouraged, the search firm said.

Desired Experience

  • A minimum of 20 years of progressively responsible experience in leadership of information and communications technology teams, with strong leadership and managerial skills, and ability to build consensus among stakeholders required.
  • Extensive and demonstrated experience in formulating, managing and implementing global ICT strategies with a vision that aligns to the organization’s strategy.

Related: Russell Reynolds Associates Recruits CEO for Moffitt Cancer Center

    • Demonstrated experience in current and emerging technologies, how other enterprises are employing them to drive digital business and how they may be applied to the United Nations to drive innovation and support agile mandate implementation.
    • Experience in public sector and/or international organization settings.

Cyber Technology Recruiting Heats Up as Risks, and Opportunities, Multiply
Executive Search Review has just updated its Cyber Technology Recruiting newsletter and we invite you to take a look at our latest issue by downloading the Free Newsletter PDF file. In this issue, Hunt Scanlon presents its listing of search firms dedicated to the cyber and technology sector – a nod to the ever expanding convergence of web, cloud, social and mobile technologies. These 40 cyber security and technology recruiting specialists are well-positioned to identify your next best-in-class leaders.

  • Extensive experience in providing innovative, cost-effective operational solutions in diverse and challenging environments; and proven and widely acknowledged years of strategic and managerial experience in negotiation, change management, advocacy, and stakeholder management at the regional, national or international level.

Related: Russell Reynolds Associates Seeks CEO for U.K. Government Digital Service 

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Haley Associates Assists Franklin Pierce University in Provost Search

January 14, 2021 – Higher education search firm Haley Associates has assisted Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, NH, in the recruitment of Catherine M. Paden as provost and vice president for academic affairs. The search was led by Katherine Haley. In July, Dr. Paden will assume her new role as the chief academic officer on Franklin Pierce’s senior leadership team, where she will oversee the development, implementation and assessment of new programs and the ongoing review and evaluation of existing curricula. She will report directly to the university’s president, Kim Mooney.

“Dr. Paden is an accomplished academic professional with a strong record of success empowering faculty in their efforts to provide the impassioned instruction, guidance and attention that makes a difference in students’ lives,” said Dr. Mooney. “Her ability to foster an inclusive environment and her demonstrated proficiency in creating innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of Franklin Pierce.”

Dr. Paden is a seasoned leader in academic administration with more than 15 years of experience. Currently, she is deputy provost at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she led the implementation of the general education curriculum, the Simmons PLAN, which transformed the student experience. Dr. Paden revamped and redesigned Simmons’s undergraduate advising model and process, and she oversaw the creation and launch of the Center for Student Success – a $3 million investment that has improved undergraduate and graduate student access to academic services.

In her role with Franklin Pierce, Dr. Paden will lead strategic institutional initiatives for innovation in program development and teaching and learning. “Her experience in designing and launching academic programs and building an implementing undergraduate and graduate curricula will enhance the university’s development of programs that resonate with the demands of the broader marketplace,” the school said. “She will provide oversight of student success initiatives, including retention efforts.”

“I was immediately drawn to Franklin Pierce University by the richness of its academic programs, the passion of its faculty, the impact it is making in important arenas like healthcare and its commitment to provide an inclusive environment that welcomes and celebrates all students,” said Dr. Paden. “I look forward to contributing to the exciting work to come and am thrilled to join Raven nation.”

Related: Academic Sector Pumping Big Fees Into Search Firms

Franklin Pierce College was founded in 1962 by Frank S. DiPietro, who had a vision of a “small college that fosters intimate relationships between those who learn and those who teach.” The college was formally recognized as Franklin Pierce University in 2007, reflecting the growth of undergraduate opportunities, the addition of graduate-level degrees and the institution’s expanding national reach. The university now includes the College of Business, the College of Health and Natural Sciences (which includes the School of Nursing), the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (which includes the School of Education), and professional programs and partnerships.

A Boutique Recruiter

Manchester, NH-based Haley Associates provides personalized services focused on the unique needs of the institutions and leaders it serves. The firm works on a limited number of consulting engagements and searches in order to remain a client-focused practice. Its services include strategic institutional assessment and modeling, board governance consultation and retreats, executive coaching for presidents and senior leaders, effective presidential transitions and presidential/senior leadership evaluations.

Dr. Haley is the former president of both Gettysburg College and Whittier College. She was the first woman president at both schools. As an executive search consultant, she has conducted numerous higher education leadership searches for institutions across the country, including over 35 presidential searches. She advises colleges and universities on leadership succession, governance and effective board performance.

Prior to her president roles, Dr. Haley was provost and professor of English at Kenyon College and dean of graduate study and director of general education at Augustana College. She has held leadership positions in a number of national higher education associations. She served as chair of the board of the Annapolis Group, the professional organization of the presidents of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges. Dr. Haley also served on the boards of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, the Council of Independent Colleges, the American Council of Academic Deans, the Eisenhower Institute, the Lincoln Prize Board and the Gettysburg Foundation. She is a member of the board at Thomas College.

Related: Why Universities Have Stepped Up Efforts to Involve Search Firms

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor  – Hunt Scanlon Media

JM Search Expands Financial Officer Practice

January 14, 2021 – JM Search, a senior-level talent provider serving private equity investors, portfolio companies and Fortune 1000s, has expanded with the addition of Kevin Logterman as partner in the firm’s financial officer practice. He joins current financial officer practice partners Drew Pressman, Brian Dwyer and David Robinson. “We are thrilled to have Kevin join our firm,” said John Marshall, co-founder and chief executive officer of JM Search. “Kevin’s prior experience placing CFOs and working with private equity companies will continue to solidify our longstanding commitment to helping our clients remain at the forefront of ensuring their companies have excellent financial leadership in place.”

Mr. Logterman has over 20 years of executive search experience, serving private equity and family-owned companies. His focus has been recruiting CEO and CFO executives for middle market industrial companies with specific industry experience in automotive, chemicals, distribution, plastics, capital equipment and industrial services. He joins the firm from Slayton Search Partners, where he co-led the firm’s industrial practice. Before that, Mr. Logterman served as a managing director with Cook Associates. He also gained executive search experience with Furst Search Group serving as a managing director.

“I am excited to join a firm I have known of and competed against for many years,” said Mr. Logterman. “I look forward to continuing to build the terrific reputation of JM Search and help to build the financial officers practice.”

JM Search’s CFO/financial officers center of excellence sources finance and accounting talent for major public and private equity-backed companies seeking high-profile roles including CFO, CAO, VP finance, VP treasurer, along with controller and FP&A roles reporting into the C-suite. The firm launched the practice in December. The firm has a 40-year track record placing CFOs and other senior finance and accounting executives into investor-backed and public companies across all sectors. Over the past decade, JM Search has placed more than 1,000 CFOs into public and private equity owned companies. This newly dedicated team will assist clients in finding top financial leadership necessary to increase enterprise value and generate improved shareholder returns.

“Since our founding 40 years ago, JM Search has established a significant track record of partnering with companies that require transformational leadership to help drive operational efficiency, revenue growth and increased enterprise value,” said Mr. Marshall. “By formalizing this practice as a financial officers center of excellence, we’re solidifying our long-standing commitment to helping clients remain at the forefront of ensuring their companies have excellent financial leadership in place amidst rapidly changing environments and required changes brought on by a global pandemic and the lasting consequences.”

A Reevaluation of Leadership

According to the latest Hunt Scanlon ‘2020 Global Private Equity Talent Leadership Report,’ institutional investors increasingly see portfolio company talent management as a crucial lever for value creation, risk mitigation and growth. And virtually every PE firm and their portfolio companies – along with many traditional companies – have detailed playbooks at the ready for how to respond when the booming economy they enjoyed in recent years finally reversed course this year. Everyone knew it would come; it was just a matter of when. Yet, according to private equity operating executives and their talent leaders, no one was fully prepared for a disruption of the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.

“At the core of PE’s handling of the pandemic has been a vigorous focus on leadership” said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Greenwich, Conn-based Hunt Scanlon. “Beyond the chief executive, the roles of CFO, CHRO, heads of technology, CISO, you name it – they have all taken on heightened significance in the face of this crisis. We believe in many ways, seen and unseen, that this will continue longer after COVID-19 is beaten back.”

The pandemic, in fact, has rewritten the script for many portfolio companies in search of talent. According to one expert, even areas of businesses that are thriving because of COVID-19 – such as grocery store delivery and telemedicine – demand that companies make huge adjustments or risk losing customers. “It means that we need a reevaluation of leadership because we need a reevaluation of the strategy or the value creation plan that was in place when the investments were made,” said Hugh MacArthur, head of the global private equity practice at Bain & Company. “There are going to be some businesses that are going to be fundamentally different coming out of the crisis. What’s going to create value in those businesses is going to be fundamentally different than in the past.”

Delivering High Performance Leaders

JM Search is an advisor to CEOs, investors and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. The firm’s clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors.

This past September, JM Search expanded its dedicated healthcare technology center of excellence with the hiring of industry veteran Mike Forgash. As a sponsor-backed CEO, investor, and board member in the healthcare, life sciences and technology sectors, Mr. Forgash has assessed and built management teams, raised capital from top-tier equity firms, and led companies through successful exits, said Mr. Marshall.

Mr. Forgash said this is an exciting time to join JM Search. “The market for investment opportunities and leadership needs created and amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic could not make for a more opportune time to combine our resources and focus on this growing segment,” he said.

In June, JM Search formed a dedicated cybersecurity practice to assist public and private equity-backed companies in identifying and recruiting high-performance leaders. Partners Kevin Kernan and Tom Figueroa co-lead the firm’s center of excellence for cybersecurity leadership.

“Since our founding 40 years ago, JM Search has established a significant track record of partnering with companies that require transformational leadership to help drive operational efficiency, revenue growth and increased enterprise value,” said Mr. Marshall. “By formalizing this practice as a cybersecurity leadership center of excellence, we’re solidifying our longstanding commitment to helping clients remain at the forefront of security best practices and innovation amidst rapidly changing threat vectors, continued disruption, and required changes brought on by a global pandemic and the lasting consequences”.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Beecher Reagan Names EMEA Partner Hightech Partners Adds Technology, Digital Executive BarkerGilmore Adds Legal Expert as Senior Advisor

Remote Work Gives New Meaning to Work/Life Balance

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, remote work has become part of the new normal. In a recently released report, executive search firm Morgan Samuels provided a handbook of sorts to help employees adapt to the changes. From establishing clear boundaries for family members to carving out breaks and time for physical activity, this report is a must read for at-home workers, and their bosses.

January 13, 2021 – Facilitating a culture of transparency and over-communication is a critical component of a successful working environment. Working remotely allows employees substantial flexibility and freedom – assuming they get their work done. One trade-off for this flexibility is privacy, according to a new report by Morgan Samuels. “It’s much harder for a remote employee to expect to keep to themselves and share few personal details, while at the same time expect the level of flexibility that working from home might provide,” the firm said. “For us at Morgan Samuels, this isn’t seen as a trade-off, but an added benefit to our culture, allowing us to feel that much more connected to one another.”

Knowing that remote work gives new meaning to a work/life balance, the Morgan Samuels report says remote teams should lean into the blending of the two lives. “If there is one single lesson we’ve learned over the years, it is that working from home leads to working more rather than less,” said the report. “There will always be a few people who don’t take it seriously but by experience we know that working too long each day and not taking breaks is a common problem that leads to burnout.”

Your Space & Setup

“One of the first things you may have realized a few days into working from home is that your typical weekend-working spot stretched out on the couch with laptop propped on your knees won’t cut it for a daily eight to five workday,” the Morgan Samuels report said. “When you now spend your entire working life from one spot, you need to consider all the types of activities you accomplish for your work, and how your area can best be utilized for all these types of tasks.”

Morgan Samuels offers these suggestions.

  • Establish clear boundaries with family members and roommates. Unlike at the office, there may be children crying, dogs barking or doorbells ringing, but work to minimize distractions as much as possible via mutual understanding at the outset.
  • Set up your workspace in a dedicated “spot” – even if you don’t have a separate office, maintaining your work area will then allow you to “leave” your work when you need breaks (while maintaining your social distancing).
  • Once you have your dedicated spot, you’ll only need to adjust your background and camera angles once to secure your ideal video foreground. Be especially conscious of what is behind you. The camera will “see” everything: a TV, an open door, people and other distractions without you realizing.
  • Do some homework into your internet provider (ISP) and your typical download/upload speeds and get to know your current home networking equipment (router, switches, modems, wi-fi). Some basic research will help you quick identify any bottlenecks you might experience in your internet connection. And if your troubleshooting isn’t cutting it, knowing your current setup before reaching out to your IT support will be much appreciated.
  • It is a good idea to have a stand-alone monitor to expand your screen real estate, along with a full-size keyboard and mouse.
  • If you don’t already have a great pair of noise cancelling headphones, now is the time to invest. This is especially important if you have video meetings, and if you use compatible Bluetooth devices, you can seamlessly switch from music, to phone calls, to video meetings, without changing settings or equipment.

 Video

Video is essential. “Take it from us, over the last 12 months our team has scheduled almost 500,000 minutes of video meetings with almost 15,000 participants,” Morgan Samuels said. “But it’s important to accept there is a learning curve in utilizing video conferencing tools. Use this time now to fumble through this process while the rest of your team/company and your clients/vendors are also getting the hang of it.”

Exploring the World of Remote Candidates
The ‘new normal’ is still evolving as the nation continues to adjust to COVID-19. One area of change is how businesses continue to be productive and remain safe. With over 40 percent of employees working from home since COVID-19 arrived, organizations have had to adjust quickly to managing remote workforces, says a new report from SearchPath of Chicago.

The Morgan Samuels report says to conduct your one-on-one meetings and informal chats over video, too. “Opting to connect with your co-workers via video by default will provide a magnitude of benefits, especially for teams which will remain even partially remote going forward,” the report said. “If your main collaboration platform allows video, put effort into using the video features. If you are using a VOIP (internet-connected) phone, find out if your equipment is compatible with a camera to enable video during internal phone calls. If you are using a cell phone, use Facetime, WhatsApp, Google Duo or similar app.”

Productivity & Wellness

Morgan Samuels also notes that if you can practice being a proactive communicator, leverage communication and collaboration tools, work transparently and independently, you’ll manifest a whole new successful style of work that affords you the freedom from where you work best.

Related: Leadership and Succession for the Next Normal

Working remotely not only means being independently productive, but you are responsible for your own health and wellness. Morgan Samuels offers these tips for improving your productivity and wellness.

  • Carve out time for breaks and physical activity. You weren’t at your desk and working every moment in the office and you shouldn’t be now.
  • Put your shoes on every morning. Dressing/grooming as you always did to go to work helps reinforce the mentality that you are no less “at work” than previously.
  • “About half of our employees are avid Apple Watch wearers, and many of us compete in weekly challenges via Apple Fitness against one another,” said the report. “Fitness wearables, like the Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Galaxy, have alerts which help keep you moving, standing up every hour, and even taking a few deep breaths. Another recent investment made by most of our team is a standing desk or desk raiser.”

Permanent Transition

“Many professionals are getting their first real taste of the remote work lifestyle, and while there are certainly those who work better in an office setting, there will be many who may never go back to the office,” the Morgan Samuels report said. “As we continue to shelter in place, and you start to think about your long-term work environment, here are a few things to keep in mind to be most successful as a remote worker.”

Morgan Samuels offers these tips for improving your long-term work environment.

  • Conflict in the workplace is inevitable. We all have different styles and perspectives when communicating and addressing work. Successful teams come from diverse approaches and ideas to materialize concepts – conflict must be embraced in a productive way.
  • Assume best intent. We are more prone to be communicating over email or chat where the meaning of messages can be lost. Ask lots of clarifying questions and connect by phone or video as often as possible rather than by email.

Related: Best Practices for Virtual Job Interviewing

  • Navigating performance reviews requires both your work and you to be visible, meaning be an active communicator with your manager and team – you want them to know you are part of the team culture and you are trying to solve problems. You’ll also want to ensure your work is being shared with stakeholders responsible for your success. Be direct about your professional goals and request milestones and skills you’ll need to meet from your direct manager. This action shows intent and creates a roadmap for how to get there. As you achieve milestones or create value in the company, make sure to track those accomplishments.

Managing Your Team’s Transition

Morgan Samuels offers some thoughts for those of you responsible for effecting your team’s transition:

Assemble a task force to lead the transition. “Operations, IT & HR will be at its core, but include a diverse set of leaders who can think through needs/challenges from all angles,” the search firm said. “Communicate the task force’s game plan and timeline to the whole company, even if employees are already working from home. Ensure everyone knows what is expected of them. Provide a forum to ask questions and vent fears/anxiety together in a constructive way.”

Virtual Encounters of the Best Kind
As remote work becomes more prominent in everyone’s life, it is vital that executives pay extra attention to their virtual business interactions. Without personal contact, culture becomes harder to convey. Technical difficulties become obstacles to communication. And personal chemistry is more challenging to establish. These days, it seems more critical than ever that encounters are well planned, well-managed and efficient.

A sudden shift from working full-time out of an office to working full-time at home can feel very isolating, said the report. “Employees should feel comfortable discussing their day-to-day situations, new routines, and any roadblocks,” the search firm said. “Managers and executives should lead by example in sharing their own difficulties as they transition to working fully remote. People leaders should OVER-communicate to their teams and encourage engagement across all levels. Employees shouldn’t feel embarrassed or try to hide their family in quarantine, or when they are having technical difficulties.”

Meetings & Communication

If your team is used to working face-to-face, whether in meetings or just day-to-day getting things done, attempting to work together remotely can be daunting. A truism of professional life today might be “we have too many meetings.” But the report says to be careful in making too many cultural changes during this crucial transition period.

“At first this might sound like a great opportunity to finally trim the number of meetings for your team, and that inherently, only the most important meetings will survive,” the report said. Morgan Samuels says that there are several reasons this way of thinking is wrong, and how it might backfire:

  • Everyone is clumsy with video meetings when they first start. And if an entire team is getting used to video meetings at the same time, there will be more than a couple “wasted” meetings. But practice makes perfect, and after a couple of calls people really get the hang of mute buttons, sharing screens, troubleshooting mics/cameras, and training family members. Don’t wait for these things to be practiced during the first all-company meeting.
  • Did your team have too many meetings? Perhaps. But for many these meetings are probably a part of their routine, even if they don’t realize it. Familiar faces, familiar topics and familiar annoyances. “If there’s one thing we want to capitalize on right now, it’s any routines we can hold on to,” the report said. “Even if those are previously un-productive meetings.”
  • Be proactive and lean towards over-scheduling vs. under-scheduling. Virtual meetings eliminate many of the time-suckers found with office meetings such as finding available rooms and “commuting” through an office. A video call is much lower risk, and even if a meeting becomes more casual, the facetime with co-workers means the time wasn’t wasted.

“Set expectations about communication and availability,” the Morgan Samuels report said. “Ask your manager and team how they prefer to communicate whether by email, chat, phone, text, weekly meetings, etc. Also ask them how one should get a hold of them for time sensitive or urgent matters. This is typically met with gratitude and hopefully it will be reciprocated.”

“This is also a great time to work on written communication skills,” Morgan Samuels said. “Make clear asks, provide clear deadlines, and always include relevant information or reference materials as attachments to emails.”

Related: Working Virtually Keeps Everyone Safe and Productive

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Odgers Berndtson Names Head of U.S. Professional Services and Human Capital Practices

January 13, 2021 – Odgers Berndtson has appointed Sayed Sadjady as partner and head of its U.S. professional services and human capital practices. “We are delighted to welcome Sayed to the firm,” said Steve Potter, CEO of U.S. Odgers Berndtson. “A seasoned leader and consultant in the professional services sector, Sayed brings a unique set of skills and industry experience focused on organizational transformation, human capital, and leadership at both the C-suite and board levels which will be invaluable to the firm. He will help broaden Odgers Berndtson’s recruiting and leadership services in both our professional services and human resources practices as he and our team help recruit innovative and diverse executives for our clients.”

Mr. Sadjady most recently served as a senior partner with Ernst & Young leading the firm’s people advisory services practice in the technology, media and entertainment, and telecom industry. He also previously held leadership roles in human capital and change at PwC working with boards and CEOs across various industries. Prior to his consulting career, Mr. Sadjady led global projects in M&A, HR and finance for The BOC Group (now Linde Plc) and with Shell Chemicals in London.

“I am excited to join Odgers Berndtson at this pivotal time in the firm’s development and expansion,” said Mr. Sadjady. “Odgers has an outstanding reputation for client service and quality worldwide. This is an exceptional period of growth as more and more clients recognize that leadership and organizational agility are critical enablers of technology adoption at scale to drive transformation. I look forward to working with Steve Potter and the entire Odgers team in helping clients find and develop executives to lead the fast-changing demands of organizations facing important strategic challenges in a post-pandemic era.”

For more than a half century, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment and development strategies to organizations globally. The firm’s 250-plus partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Expansion Wave

Odgers Berndtson has experienced a wave of recent growth. The firm hired Darin DeWitt as partner and head of the firm’s healthcare services practice. He will be based out of the Los Angeles office. Mr. DeWitt has more than 20 years of experience in executive search, most recently as a leader of the life sciences and healthcare practice and as a member of the financial services practice at Caldwell Partners where he focused on building senior management teams for leading and emerging companies and for private equity and venture capital groups.

Odgers Berndtson Launches Interim Arm in Boston and New York
Odgers Berndtson has launched its global interim management arm – Odgers Interim – in Boston and New York, following strong demand the search firm has seen for senior leaders working on an interim basis across the U.S. With offices in London, Australia, Canada and Brazil, Odgers Interim’s U.S. business will be led by Paul Smith, a U.K. client partner who has been named managing partner of Odgers Interim US.

The firm also opened a new office Bogotá, Colombia to help meet a growing demand from organizations in the Andean region for executive search expertise. In conjunction, Odgers Berndtson will also launch its interim executive arm, Odgers Interim, in Colombia. Odgers Berndtson Colombia will be led by managing partner Roberto Hall, a veteran of the Colombian executive search industry. “The Colombian launch will enable us to draw upon Odgers Berndtson’s global network and combine it with our experience of local markets across all the major cities in Colombia,” said Mr. Hall. “With Odgers Interim we will also have a critical differentiator to most of our competitors, providing us with the ability to meet the full spectrum of client talent demands, whether those are permanent or interim leadership.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Beecher Reagan Names EMEA Partner Hightech Partners Adds Technology, Digital Executive BarkerGilmore Adds Legal Expert as Senior Advisor

Hobbs & Towne Expands PE and Venture Capital Advisory Team

January 13, 2021 – Executive search firm Hobbs & Towne Inc. (HTI) has expanded with the addition of Jennifer Ratner as vice president. According to firm partner Danielle Munley, the addition of Ms. Ratner to the team will further augment the firm’s delivery to its clients. “Jennifer’s experience, partnering with world’s top venture capitalists and private equity firms, in her previous executive search roles, mixed with her investment banking background and passion for sustainability, is an ideal skill and value set for our search and advisory practices,” she said. “I am thrilled to be working with Jennifer and beyond excited about the category as we drive towards a more sustainable future.”

Ms. Ratner has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, having worked with the world’s leading buyside firms. She began her career at Greenhill, a mergers and acquisitions boutique, as an investment banking analyst. Ms. Ratner spent two years as a private equity associate at Charterhouse, a middle market private equity firm, before attending Columbia Business School. Her executive search experience includes serving a director, venture capital/growth equity with Glocap Search and her role as executive recruiter with Amity Search Partners. “I am thrilled to join HTI and help build teams for some of the most innovative companies in climate technology,” said Ms. Ratner. HTI provides me with a platform to merge a long-held passion for sustainability with my Wall Street and boutique search experience.”

Veteran Consultants

Founded in 1997, Hobbs & Towne is an executive search and advisory services firm. Partnering with venture capital, private equity and family office investors, as well as large, global companies, the firm has recruited across some of the most impactful technology categories, including but not limited to aerospace, agriculture, AI, bio and medical, data science, energy, food, IOT, mobility, robotics and sustainability. Hobbs & Towne has performed over 2,500 executive searches over the last 20-plus years. The firm has offices in San Francisco, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and London.

Hobbs & Towne’s advisory practice was launched in 2016, with services including M&A advisory; leadership assessment and executive coaching; interim management; restructuring advisory; capital raise advisory; and diversity, equity, and inclusion advisory.

Hobbs & Towne Assists Impossible Foods in Recruiting Chief Scientific Officer

Executive search firm Hobbs & Towne has assisted in the placement of Vanderbilt University biochemistry department chair John D. York as chief science officer at Impossible Foods. CEO Andy Towne led the assignment along with partner Ryan Houder for the search firm.

Dr. York, whose first day at Impossible Foods will be Jan. 4, will serve on the senior leadership team and oversee research and development, and product innovation. He will report directly to CEO and founder Patrick O. Brown. Under Dr. York’s leadership, Impossible Foods will continue to build its food technology platform and expand basic research capabilities to accelerate next-generation products. “Throughout his career, John has contributed to discoveries in biochemistry thanks to his curiosity and risk tolerance,” said Dr. Brown, a Stanford University professor emeritus.

Hobbs & Towne has completed searches for the specific roles of chairman, executive chairman, audit chair, CEO, COO, CFO, CTO, CSO, CCO, CMO, chief architect, chief engineer, general counsel and mandates at the EVP, SVP and VP level in technology, engineering, research and development, process development, software development, intellectual property, operations, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, quality, human resources, finance, accounting, project finance, project development, asset management, development, business development, sales, customer success, marketing, product management, digital and regulatory.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

SkyWater Search Partners Names HR Practice Leader Heidrick & Struggles Appoints CEO & Board Practice Leader in Germany and Switzerland Momenta Partners Appoints Start-Up Advisory Practice Leader

Renovata & Company Places Chief Technology Officer at Blue Foundry Bank

January 13, 2021 – Global executive search and private equity advisory firm Renovata & Company has recruited Mugur Tolea as chief technology officer for Blue Foundry Bank, which specializes in “craft banking” for consumers and small businesses. “Mugur brings more than 30 years of industry, technical and leadership experience to his new role, and he knows how to operate at the pace of a small- to medium-sized company,” said Mannie Gill, partner at Renovata & Company. “He will develop a technical and product vision and strategy that focuses on mid- to longer-term needs for the company—ensuring alignment with the bank’s overall business objectives.”

Mr. Tolea was previously vice president of technology, search, and discoverability for Walmart eCommerce. He is a member of the board of advisors for the cybersecurity program at Ithaca College. Past leadership roles include vice president of engineering for Jet; co-founder and chief technology officer for Premierfly, a “marketplace as-a-service” venture; and vice president of engineering at Shutterstock. He began his career working for several companies in engineering and architecture leadership roles, including Amazon, Audible Inc., Atsonic and Lucent Technologies.

In his new role, Mr. Tolea will be expected to drive the bank’s technology and digital transformation to create a best-in-class customer experience.

In 2019, Boiling Springs Savings Bank renamed itself Blue Foundry Bank. Boiling Springs Savings Bank had a 75-year history as one of northern New Jersey’s largest savings banks and providers of financial services. The bank changed its name to reflect its transformation toward customer-focused banking with an emphasis on building relationships and opportunities. Blue Foundry Bank, which has 17 branches and approximately 170 employees, offers a line of products and services, including personal and business banking and lending, along with financial planning and investing services.

Private Equity Search & Advisory Firm

Renovata & Company is a global executive search and private equity advisory firm. The firm partners with financial sponsors, their portfolio companies and public corporations to deliver leaders and investment insights. Renovata & Company’s executive recruiting activities are focused on search assignments—board-level mandates which include board directors, CEOs, CFOs and other C-suite executives, as well as investment professionals and operating partners. The firm provides strategic counsel to clients across the technology, digital, business services, industrial, consumer and retail sectors.

Renovata & Company has relationships with over 50 of the top 100 private and growth equity firms globally. Its private equity advisory services include diligence support, backable executive introductions and deal sourcing delivered by its affiliate, L Capital Advisors. The firm also makes equity co-investments alongside its private equity clients through its investment affiliate, L Capital. Renovata & Company is privately held and operates from five offices across two continents: Boston, Hamburg, London, New York and San Francisco.

Mr. Jepsen is a co-founder of Renovata & Company. He has over 20 years’ experience in executive search across the SaaS, marketplace and B2C online spectrum. His focus is on working with the boards (founders and investors) of high growth businesses to attract the leadership talent that enable their companies to scale. In over a decade leading Renovata, Mr. Jepsen has worked with many of the leading B2B and B2C businesses across Europe.

Recruiting CTOs

An assortment of executive search firms has placed CTOs in recent months. Here’s a look at a few from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

San Diego, CA-headquartered executive search firm Bespoke Partners has placed Atish Ghosh as the chief technology officer for Cority Software in Toronto. He replaces the retiring CTO Stan Marsden, who worked for Cority for 28 years. Alex Bossetta led the assignment. Mr. Ghosh brings over 20 years of experience in product engineering expertise in B2B cloud-based software, products, and services to Cority. He joins the company from Neustar.

ChampionScott Partners, which specializes in senior-level appointments for technology and technology-enabled companies, recently assisted in the placement of Corey Bodzin as chief technology officer of deepwatch. Mr. Bodzin is a proven leader with over 25 years of experience in building teams, solutions and products in the cybersecurity industry. He most recently served as head of product for ExtraHop.

Golden, CO-based Human Resource Solutions placed Tony Thakur as chief technology officer for Great Plains Communications, Nebraska’s largest independent telecommunications company and a Grain Management portfolio company. The search was led by R. Woody Daroca. “It was important for me to understand and honor Tony’s respect and concern for his then current employer,” said Mr. Daroca. “Tony wanted to time his resignation so that when he resigned he would have a plan in place to aid in his transition and thereby not burn a bridge.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

NorthWind Partners Recruits CTO for Emergency Communications Network TD Madison Recruits CTO for SCTE Polachi Recruits Chief Technology Officer for Escher Group

Coulter Partners Places New CEO of ObsEva

January 13, 2021 – Life sciences search specialist Coulter Partners has placed Brian O’Callaghan as chief executive officer of ObsEva, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women’s reproductive health. Client partner Nona Footz led the assignment. Mr. O’Callaghan succeeds Ernest Loumaye, who co-founded the firm in 2012. As ObsEva evolves from a development company toward commercialization, Dr. Loumaye is retiring from day-to-day operations. He will continue to serve as a member of ObsEva’s board of directors and is working to ensure a smooth transition with Mr. O’Callaghan.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of ObsEva since founding the company and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished in the past seven years,” said Dr. Loumaye. “I am delighted to be succeeded by Brian whose wealth of experience will greatly benefit ObsEva as we move forward and evolve, and I am committed to supporting him and ObsEva during this transition and in the future.”

“The board and I are confident that Brian is the right person to lead ObsEva in its next phase of evolution,” said Frank Verwiel, chairperson of ObsEva’s board of directors.He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with the public markets and delivering value to shareholders. We are delighted to welcome him as our CEO.”

Well Qualified

Mr. O’Callaghan, who also joins ObsEva’s executive committee, is a life science executive who has held senior positions within a number of public and private pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, in both Europe and the U.S. These include CEO positions at Petra Pharma, Acucela, Sangart and BioPartners, as well as senior management positions at Pfizer, Merck Serono, Novartis, Covance and NPS Pharmaceuticals. Mr. O’Callaghan brings a wide range of experience, having managed businesses and programs across multiple therapeutic areas from concept through commercialization. He is expected to leverage his experience to lead ObsEva through its future development, regulatory filings and product launches.

“I am delighted to lead ObsEva into the future as it intends to file its first market authorization application (MAA) for Linzagolix for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding and pain associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women in the EU before year end and a new drug application (NDA) in the U.S. in the first half of 2021,” said Mr. O’Callaghan. “I look forward to working with ObsEva’s board and team to advance the development and commercialization of best in class therapies that women deserve.”

ObsEva is based in Geneva, Switzerland. Its U.S. headquarters is in Boston. The company has used strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development to establish a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving embryo transfer outcomes following in vitro fertilization.

Life Sciences Sector Grows

Coulter Partners is a board and senior-level global executive search specialist focused exclusively on life sciences. The firm works closely with those at the cutting edge of innovation in the industry to understand their challenges. With an extensive global network and expertise gained over 25 years in the sector, Coulter Partners have become trusted advisers on leadership in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics, health tech, CRO and services sectors. The firm also works closely with the global investor community, hiring for their own teams as well as building the boards and executive leadership teams of their portfolio companies. Its team of 95 completes over 260 assignments a year working from 14 offices across the U.K., EMEA, the U.S. and APAC.

Coulter Partners Finds Chief Scientific Officer for OxStem
With the integration of technology into all facets of everyday life, the life sciences and healthcare industry is hardly alone in facing technology-related issues. These take on increased importance when they impact health, disease diagnosis, treatment and, ultimately, human longevity. Having the right leaders in place to sort through these complex challenges, say recruiters serving the sector, is critical — especially those with vision and transformational skills.

Ms. Coulter founded Coulter Partners in 2003 and has 25 years’ experience of board and C-level global search, building the leadership teams of early stage, mid cap and global multinationals in over 20 countries. Through appointing the best leadership, Ms. Coulter channels her judgement and considerable expertise to impact patient benefit and assist those at the cutting edge of life science to achieve their goals.

“The life sciences sector in the U.K. continues to see growth across the board and not only in the major hubs of London, Cambridge and Oxford,” said Joe Coulter, COO of Coulter Partners. “Strong leadership to make an impact in this innovative industry continues to be in huge demand and we do not predict this will change in the foreseeable future. The sector has adapted like others to remote work practices and recruitment continues apace, with virtual onboarding just one of the many innovations that have been adopted.”

Ms. Footz leads on global commercial, board and executive search delivery across the spectrum of life sciences for Coulter Partners. She has over 17 years’ sourcing experience gained working with emerging and established companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and professional services sectors. Prior to Coulter Partners, she spearheaded the life science practice at RSR Partners. Before that, she was a client partner for Korn Ferry’s global human resources and life science practices in New York City, Princeton, NJ and Chicago.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Leadership Void: Change Agents Sought for Life Sciences Sector Life Sciences Specialist Expands to Pharmaceutical Capital The Specialist Global Boutique: Challenges and Opportunities in Life Sciences

Mitchell Herman Promoted to Partner at Direct Recruiters, Inc.

January 12, 2021 – (Dec. 21, 2020) Solon, Ohio- Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Executive Search, is pleased to announce that Mitchell Herman has been named Partner. As an Executive Recruiter on DRI’s Digital Health team, Mitchell works with many of the industry’s fastest growing companies to recruit, secure and retain their human capital.

Mitchell joined Direct Recruiters in 2017 as a summer intern working with Managing Partner Norm Volsky before accepting a full-time role after graduating from The Ohio State University. He quickly excelled in the digital health space, bringing his impressive work ethic and positive attitude to each search. Mitchell exemplifies Direct Recruiters’ core values, staying accountable to clients, candidates and coworkers and offering helpful advice and mentorship to team members.

According to Dan Charney, President, “We would like to congratulate Mitchell Herman on his new role as Partner. Mitchell’s hard work and dedication to Direct Recruiters has been and will continue to be an asset to our team moving into 2021 and beyond. Mitch will play a pivotal role as we continue to work towards our aggressive growth initiatives.”

To contact Mitchell Herman, 440-996-0875 / mherman@directrecruiters.com.

Direct Recruiters, Inc. Names Matthew Cohen as Partner

January 12, 2021 – (Oct. 1, 2020) October 1, 2020

Solon, Ohio- Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Executive Search, is pleased to announce that Matthew Cohen has been named Partner. As Practice Leader of Energy & Sustainability and HVAC/R, Matthew has successfully built teams for the most innovative organizations in the industries he serves.

Matthew Cohen began at Direct Recruiters over eight years ago and has successfully started and expanded the Energy & Sustainability and HVAC/R practices. He brings enthusiasm and leadership to his practice and thrives when assisting both clients and candidates in reaching their maximum potential. Matthew adheres to Direct Recruiters’ core values and has consistently been a part of training, development and mentorship initiatives for the company.

According to Dan Charney, President, “We are proud to congratulate Matthew Cohen on his new promotion to Partner. His hard work and dedication to Direct Recruiters has been and will continue to be an important part of our aggressive growth initiatives, and we thank him for his commitment to our team. We look forward to seeing what Matthew accomplishes in his new role as Partner.”

To contact Matthew Cohen, 440-996-0860 / mcohen@directrecruiters.com

Direct Recruiters Named to the Inc 5000 List

January 12, 2021 – (Aug. 12, 2020) Direct Recruiters, Inc. is proud to announce they have been named to the Inc 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Direct Recruiters has been part of the Inc 5000 six times, previously awarded in 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Hobbs & Towne, Inc. Announces New Vice President, Jennifer Ratner

January 12, 2021 – (Jan. 12, 2021) Hobbs & Towne, Inc. (“HTI”) is excited and honored to announce that Jennifer Ratner has joined the firm. HTI is the premier sustainability and climate technology-focused executive search and advisory services firm in the world, with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London and Philadelphia, where Jennifer will be based. The firm has been dedicated to supporting and transforming the most innovative climate and sustainability technology companies and ESG investors around the world for over two decades.

Jennifer has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, having worked with the world’s leading buyside firms. “I am thrilled to join HTI and help build teams for some of the most innovative companies in climate technology. HTI provides me with a platform to merge a long-held passion for sustainability with my Wall Street and boutique search experience.” stated Jennifer. After graduating from the Honors Program at UNC-Chapel Hill, Jennifer began her career at Greenhill, a mergers and acquisitions boutique, as an Investment Banking Analyst. She spent two years as a private equity Associate at Charterhouse, a middle market private equity firm, before attending Columbia Business School and graduating in 2006.

According to HTI partner Danielle Munley, the addition of Jennifer to the team will further augment the firm’s delivery to its clients. She explains, “Jennifer’s experience, partnering with world’s top venture capitalists and private equity firms, in her previous executive search roles, mixed with her investment banking background and passion for sustainability, is an ideal skill and value set for our search and advisory practices. I am thrilled to be working with Jennifer and beyond excited about the category as we drive towards a more sustainable future.”

About Hobbs & Towne, Inc.
Hobbs & Towne, Inc. is an executive search and advisory services firm with a mission of building a more sustainable future. The executive search firm was founded in August of 1997 by Andy Towne and Bobby Hobbs and has focused on partnering with disruptors in cleantech, climate technology and sustainability for over 20 years. The Advisory Practice was launched in 2016, with services including M&A advisory; leadership assessment and executive coaching; interim management; restructuring advisory; capital raise advisory; and diversity, equity, & inclusion advisory. For more information, please visit www.hobbstowne.com.

Contacts:
Andrew Towne, CEO
atowne@hobbstowne.com

Danielle Munley, Partner
Danielle@hobbstowne.com

Jennifer Ratner, Vice President
jennifer@hobbstowne.com