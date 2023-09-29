Harumi Koshita Promoted to Partner at DHR Global

January 29, 2024 –

Tokyo (January 19, 2024) – Leading talent advisory firm DHR Global announced that Harumi Koshita has been promoted to partner in the consumer & retail and life sciences practice groups based in the firm’s Tokyo office.

Previously serving as associate partner, Koshita has conducted international searches for over eight years. Her clients range from large multinational corporations to major Japanese companies and startups. Koshita’s persistent attitude and expertise in cross-industrial and cross-border search assignments allow her to find and attract top talent for her clients. She has established a reputation for building long-term relationships with clients and candidates.

“Harumi’s deep industry knowledge, passion for delivering excellent service, and ability to build long-term relationships with clients and candidates have made her a key member of our team. We are thrilled to promote her to partner and look forward to her continued success in driving growth and delivering exceptional results for our clients,” said Geoff Hoffmann, CEO of DHR Global.

“Harumi has triumphed in winning and delivering numerous searches in the consumer and retail and life sciences practices,” said Naomi Tachibana, managing partner, Toyko. “We extend our congratulations on her well-deserved promotion and wish her continued success in the future.”

Prior to joining DHR, Koshita held roles with a large oil & gas exploration company and a recruitment agency specializing in placing people with disabilities.

“The team in Tokyo is the best team I have ever worked with,” said Koshita. “I could not have achieved this without the support of the firm’s partners, associates, and admins. I am looking forward to providing excellent results for DHR’s clients and candidates.”

Koshita holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Waseda University.

About DHR

DHR is a leading, privately-held provider of executive search, leadership consulting and emerging leader search solutions in more than 50 markets spanning 22 countries. With expertise in more than 20 industries and functional areas, DHR pairs clients with resourceful consultants who have the most experience in their world. For more than 30 years, DHR has solved talent challenges by being connected, accountable, attentive, and prepared to hit the ground running to ensure clients have the best talent available. For more information on DHR, visit dhrglobal.com.

Why Investing in Top Private Equity Talent is Key to Future Growth

PE outfits are saying that talent is the most important factor in driving growth. Yet unlike strategic assets, intellectual property, or other resources that fuel growth, finding the right senior leaders can be difficult. A new report from Slayton Search Partners looks at the importance on investing in talent for PE firms!

January 29, 2024 – As competition for top talent grows, private equity firms must reevaluate their leadership needs and strengthen retention strategies. The private equity industry has entered a lull, according to a new report from Slayton Search PartnersDan Dunn. An article from Bloomberg says that firms are raising new funds at the slowest rate in over a decade; deal volumes and exit sales have dramatically dropped; and cash flows for PE investors have turned sharply negative. Tough competition for a limited number of acquisition targets has increased the difficulty of achieving profitability goals—and hesitance within PE firms has further aggravated the sector-wide slowdown.

“Reassessing and strengthening talent strategies will be key to shifting the tides,” said Mr. Dunn. “Effective leadership—and the ability to attract and retain talent across the organization—can revitalize activity in the industry while elevating agility within firms. As investment in portfolio companies slows, PE firms must make strategic investments in their own organizations for long-term growth.”

For private equity firms, strong leadership teams have long been a key indicator of high-potential portfolio companies, according to Mr. Dunn. “PE leaders evaluate potential investments with an organization’s current executives in mind—and upon acquisition, they’re often eager to replace existing leaders with candidates who better fit their strategic vision,” he said. “While the importance of portfolio-company leadership certainly hasn’t changed, the current inflationary environment and rising competition have proven that effective internal executives are equally as critical to success.”

A recent article from S&P Global says that private equity leaders have been cautious in recent years—pulling back in investments and keeping record levels of dry powder in stock. Simultaneously, sellers have been dissatisfied with declining profit margins, largely caused by rising interest rates, which has contributed to a 63 percent slump in deal volumes between 2022 and 2023, according to Reuters. “More than ever, PE firms need leaders who take strategic action to revitalize growth—but high-performing PE executives must offer different strengths than those they seek from portfolio company leaders,” said Mr. Dunn.

Dan Dunn joined Slayton Search Partners in 2020 as an executive vice president within the industrial practice. He is focused on leveraging his skill-set to drive value for industrial manufacturers, including private equity-backed mid-market portfolio companies and Fortune 500 organizations. 

Whereas charismatic, relationship-building executives are key to value creation in portfolio companies, Harvard Business Review reports PE firms are 50 percent more likely to prize agility and adaptability for their own leadership teams. Slayton Search Partners notes that the strongest members of the C-suite will be resilient changemakers—from private equity CFOs who can create and regularly optimize strategies according to profitability goals to CEOs who act with urgency toward a clear vision.

“Finding or developing these high-demand professionals is the first step to continuous growth—one that requires careful evaluation of a leader’s ability to think on their feet and turn strategy into action,” said Mr. Dunn. “However, once firms acquire top private equity talent, they must turn their focus on retention, particularly as CEO turnover continues to challenge firms across the PE sector.”

Optimizing Retention Strategies

Turnover struggles aren’t exclusive to the C-suite. PE firms also face the increasingly high-cost challenge of retention at junior levels. Salary expectations are rising—private equity professionals now expect 13 percent higher cash compensation than in 2022—and those in junior roles expect the largest gains this year, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Aggressive recruitment strategies from PE firms are further driving up hiring costs,” Mr. Dunn said. “To avoid setbacks in profitability and productivity, PE firms must have equally aggressive retention strategies that convince top performers at all levels to stay.”

Mr. Dunn also explains that flexible work arrangements may be key to retaining top private equity talent. Despite a growing interest in remote opportunities, less than one-third of PE leaders are prioritizing hybrid work strategies. Firms that offer flexibility—even beyond where employees work—have become destination employers. Altamont Capital Partners, for example, offers an unlimited PTO policy that enables employees to take time off whenever the lifecycle of a deal allows.

When Slayton Search Partners analyzed top trends in private equity for 2022, we identified diversity and inclusion as critical priorities—and now in 2024, they will continue to be driving factors for retention across PE firms. While the private equity industry has long struggled to prioritize the human aspect of the workplace, MIT Sloan found that failure to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion is one of the top contributors to toxic work culture—the leading driver of employee turnover. On the other hand, Gallup reports great culture provides a sense of purpose while empowering PE investors and leaders to drive business results.

Opportunities and Challenges in Private Equity Recruiting
Private equity firms are saying that talent is the most important factor in driving growth. While financial engineering, inorganic growth, and market expansion remain important tools in the private equity toolbox, talent continues to emerge as key to growing companies and achieving the investment thesis, according to a report from Bespoke Partners. Yet unlike strategic assets, intellectual property, or other resources that fuel growth, talent can be notoriously difficult to optimize. In fact, the biggest challenge for the PE sector is getting talent right, according to Nat Schiffer, managing partner at The Christopher Group. “PE firms often compete with other financial services firms, technology companies, start-ups, and other industries for the limited pool of qualified talent with the necessary skill-sets and experience for the PE industry,” he said. “The intense competition for top talent can make it challenging to attract and retain qualified candidates who may have multiple options.”

“PE firms require candidates with a specific blend of financial acumen, operational experience, and industry knowledge to drive value creation in their portfolio companies,” he said. “Finding candidates with the right mix of skills and expertise, particularly in specialized industries or niche markets, can be challenging, as these candidates may be in high demand and have limited availability.”

While McKinsey reports some progress in hiring women and ethnically diverse talent, 54 percent of women in PE still feel their career trajectory is limited by their gender. “Stronger DEI initiatives—such as the development of paths to promotion for historically underrepresented groups—are essential to the long-term retention of top private equity talent from diverse backgrounds,” Mr. Dunn said.

Entering the Future of Talent in Private Equity

While PE firms are lean businesses that commonly maintain their staffing levels, they have raised a significant amount of capital over the past four years, according to Mr. Dunn. “As deal activity continues its slow pace, investing in executive teams—leaders who can drive more strategic investments, organization-wide talent acquisition, and high-value activities—must be a spending priority,” he said. “As hiring costs mount and competition for top talent rises, a talent-focused approach will ensure C-suites are equipped with adaptable, innovative leaders who drive progress for years to come.”

“Strong retention strategies, including diversity and inclusion initiatives, will enable more than effective leadership—it will also drive talent acquisition and retention success in the junior ranks,” said Mr. Dunn. “Investing in top talent now, at every level, will empower PE firms and employees to make smarter business investments in the future.”

Established in 1985, Slayton Search Partners focuses on finding executive talent in the consumer, retail, financial services, insurance, industrial, and private equity sectors. The firm said that its network of industry leaders invariably leads it to opportunities outside of its core practice areas. Evolving markets, emerging technologies, and changing consumer habits have impacted all industries, said the search firm, and that the need for strong executive talent is far-reaching.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Embracing Change and Innovation for Executive Search in 2024

January 29, 2024 – With 2024 underway, the executive search and recruiting industry continues to evolve. The past few years, particularly marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, have ushered in significant shifts in workplace dynamics, technological advancements, and evolving candidate expectations. An article from Gertjan Van de Groep, global president of International Executive Search Federation (IESF) and country manager Netherlands, delves into the anticipated trends and market developments that will shape executive search and recruiting in the forthcoming years.

“The pandemic era was a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the executive search industry,” Mr. Van de Groep said. “Faced with unprecedented challenges, the sector swiftly pivoted to address the evolving demands of client companies. The focus shifted from purely technical competencies to a balance that included crisis management and soft skills such as empathy and effective communication.”

Mr. Van de Groep explains that despite the economic uncertainties and sector-specific challenges like technology and financial services facing high-profile layoffs, the executive search industry demonstrated remarkable agility and resilience.

The Ascendancy of AI in Recruiting

Artificial intelligence is carving out a central role in the recruiting process. Its applications have expanded beyond the traditional realms, playing a pivotal role in developing job descriptions, enhancing candidate communications, and refining interview processes, according to Mr. Van de Groep. “However, the rise of AI also brings forth challenges, particularly in terms of bias mitigation and responsible usage,” he said. “As organizations grapple with these issues, there’s an increased focus on ensuring that AI is deployed in a manner that is fair and ethical. IESF already has AI advantages implemented in their search processes and are keeping up-to-date to the latest developments and possibilities.”

Early Career Hiring and the Emphasis on Skills

Mr. Van de Groep also notes that a significant shift is evident in hiring strategies, particularly towards early career recruitment. He explains that companies are casting wider nets, seeking candidates from diverse educational backgrounds and experiences, aligning with the aspirations of Gen Z workers who prioritize meaningful work and personal growth.

Gertjan Van de Groep is managing director at Van de Groep & Olsthoorn. He focuses on general, commercial and technical staff and management positions in industry, technology and logistics. Mr. Van de Groep is also the global president of International Executive Search Federation (IESF) and country manager Netherlands.

“Additionally, there’s a noticeable trend towards skills-based hiring, where the emphasis is on practical abilities and experiences rather than just educational qualifications or professional connections,” Mr. Van de Groep said. “This approach is crucial in filling skill gaps and aligning hires with long-term strategic goals, especially in roles involving emerging technologies.”

Strategic Hiring and the Evolving Role of HR

Strategic hiring is increasingly recognized as a key driver of organizational growth, Mr. Van de Groep explains. “Companies are not only seeking talent that can drive efficiency and revenue but also investing in technologies that can enhance the recruitment process,” he says. “Alongside these developments, the role of HR is evolving to become more strategic. HR professionals are now more involved in building employer branding and making technology investments that align with long-term business goals.”

Navigating Market Dynamics

The report also notes that executive search firms are navigating a complex market characterized by intense competition for talent and economic headwinds. “Firms are recalibrating their strategies to focus on resilient sectors like fintech, cybersecurity, cleantech, sustainability and healthcare,” said Mr. Van de Groep. “These sectors continue to provide robust opportunities for recruitment despite broader market challenges. Additionally, firms are emphasizing the need for adaptability and forward-thinking in their approaches, recognizing the importance of anticipating market shifts and preparing for dynamic changes.”

The Future Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, the executive search and recruiting industry is embracing a period of significant change. “Firms are focusing on growth, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, offering more services, quality, and strategic investments in talent and technology,” Mr. Van de Groep said. “The future success of the industry lies in its ability to adapt, innovate, and align with the changing needs of the global talent market. As the industry continues to navigate these changes, it will be crucial to stay informed and agile, ready to respond to the evolving demands of both clients and candidates.”

Founded in 2002, the International Executive Search Federation identifies talent and leadership from 50 offices and 22 countries. The IESF offers a fully customized, local approach to search projects, based on culture, regional economics, and the local candidate marketplace.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Reffett Associates Places Administrative Officer at Spokane Regional Health District

January 29, 2024 – After a nationwide search, Seattle, WA-based Reffett Associates has recruited Alicia Thompson as administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD). Speaking to the placement of Dr. Thompson, mayor Kevin Freeman, City of Millwood and SRHD board of health chair said: “The board of health is delighted to welcome Alicia Thompson as our administrative officer. Both staff and the board are enthusiastic about the public health skills, knowledge and experience Dr. Thompson will bring to our work for a healthier Spokane region.”

“Reffett Associates was great to work with on our administrative officer search they worked diligently to recruit a diverse candidate pool and were always available to meet any needs that we had during the process,” said Mr. Freeman.

“Partnering with a client like SRHD, that is focused on serving every member of their community and on making lives better in tangible ways everyday has been a rewarding and fulfilling experience for our team,” said Tom Young, Reffett Associates’ director of operations and manager of the administrative officer recruitment.

Dr. Thompson brings more than 25 years’ experience in the public health and non-profit sectors to SRHD. Her leadership background includes serving as deputy director of the Cowlitz Health & Human Services department and as director and CEO of the Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls, MT. Dr. Thompson received her doctor of public health and policy management at the University of Arizona. Most recently, Dr. Thompson was the chief operations officer of Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc. serving the population of southeastern Arizona.

SRHD’s scope of services oversight of public health issues including community & family safety, food safety, disease prevention, recreational facilities, and school health & safety for over 400,000 residents. As SRHD’s next administrative officer, Dr. Thompson, a past intern with SRHD, returns to lead the successful operations of all SRHD initiatives and will develop, implement, and oversee strategic planning, goal setting, and enforcing local and state public health laws, working with the board of health. The administrative officer serves as the chief executive officer for the Health District.

Related: Reffett Associates Recruits President for the United States Army Historical Foundation

Spokane Regional Health District is one of 34 local public health agencies serving Washington state’s 39 counties. The agency was originally established as the Spokane County Health District in January 1970, when the City of Spokane and Spokane County merged their health departments. In 1994, the official name was changed to Spokane Regional Health District to reflect the increased scope of public health services and geographic coverage. They have approximately 250 employees and serve a population of more than 400,000 in Spokane County.

Proven Search Consultants

Reffett Associates is a nationally recognized executive search firm. The boutique talent provider has extensive experience in retail and consumer packaged goods, private equity, commercial and federal services, government sectors, and associations and non-profits. Its team is made up of executives with tangible industry experience, possessing real world, relatable knowledge about the challenges executives face in managing talent in a competitive marketplace.

Reffett Associates Recruits President for the United States Army Historical Foundation
After a nationwide search, Seattle, WA-based Reffett Associates has assisted in the recruitment of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Burt Thompson as the new president of the United States Army Historical Foundation (AHF) in Washington, D.C. Managing director Eric Reffett led the assignment. He succeeds Roger Schultz, who has led the foundation since 2015. Eric Shinseki, chairman of the board of the AHF, praised Mr. Thompson as the right person to lead the AHF and the Museum of the United States Army into the future.  Mr. Thompson joins the AHF after a career in industry and the military. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at Data Machines Corporation in Ashburn, VA, which specializes in cloud architectures, data analytics, DevSecOps, machine intelligence, and data science.

Mr. Young has 13 years of federal legislative, policy, and constituent services experience. He works closely with a number of leading industry groups including the Clean Technology Alliance, The Center for Advanced Manufacturing Puget Sound and the aerospace and maritime supply chain.

Searches for the Federal Government

Reffett Associates has been enlisted to help fill a series of key senior executive roles in technical and hard-to-fill positions for the federal government. Since 2022, Reffett has assisted the U.S. Army Material Command at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL with recruitments for three highly qualified expert (HQE) positions.

To be considered an HQE, individuals must possess “uncommon and recognized knowledge, skills, and experience in a field of expertise, and judgment that is accorded authority and status by peers or the public,” said the firm. HQEs are considered on par with senior executive service (SES) positions. HQE roles inside of the armed forces carry the status of a lieutenant general.

Reffett Associates also recently filled the position of provost for the Naval War College. This placement, said the firm, is the latest in a string of academic recruitment for the nation’s military institutions of higher learning including:

  • Chief learning officer of the Air Force for Air Education and Training Command.
  • Dean of the Aerospace School of Medicine.
  • President for the Naval Postgraduate School.
  • Provost for the Naval Postgraduate School.

Related: Reffett Associates Recruits First Woman Superintendent of the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

ON Partners Recruits COO for See Rock City

January 29, 2024 – ON Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Greg Scheid as chief operating officer of See Rock City Inc. in Lookout Mountain, GA. Partner Tara Flickinger led the assignment. “I am thrilled to have Greg step into this critical role for the future of See Rock City Inc.,” said Doug Chapin, president and CEO of Rock City. “Since stepping into my role as the CEO in April of 2022, we have been working to chart the path forward for the company and we are extremely excited for all the opportunities ahead for us to continue to deliver on our mission of making memories worth repeating for our guests and our partners. Greg’s operational expertise and values-based leadership is the perfect fit that we have been looking for in a leader to join our team. We cannot wait for him to come on board and help us continue to build on our culture, steward our places and businesses well, and deliver on our mission.”

Mr. Scheid brings decades of tourism and hospitality industry leadership to the role. He comes to See Rock City after an illustrious career in theme park management with Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, OH, and its parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. Holding various leadership positions at each organization, Mr. Scheid became regional vice president for Cedar Fair in 2016, managing six theme parks throughout the U.S. and Canada. He then began his own consulting firm in 2018, collaborating with private equity firms and financial analysts in the regional theme park industry.

Mr. Scheid has served on the advisory board of A Kid Again, a charity that supports and offers events and activities for families of children facing life-threatening illnesses, as well as the Warren County (Ohio) Convention and Visitors Bureau. He also served in a governor-appointed position with the Ohio Tourism Board.

“After serving 40-plus years in the entertainment business, the opportunity to join See Rock City Inc. during this upcoming period of growth is very exciting,” Mr. Scheid said. “Rock City holds a 91-year-old legacy that has always focused on both the guest and the partners who represent the acclaimed attraction and I look forward to joining the team.”

Related: ON Partners Recruits CEO for Momentum Textiles & Wallcovering

See Rock City is a hospitality and entertainment company that features world-renowned Rock City Gardens. Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions, known for its seven states view, unique geological and botanical wonders including massive ancient rock formations, a large waterfall that cascades down the mountain and the Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet. See Rock City also owns and operates Chanticleer Inn, RiverView Inn, Battles for Chattanooga, Clumpies Ice Cream Co., GOOD DOG GO!, Grandview and Starbucks; as well as the ticketing and concessions for the Incline Railway and the retail shop and cafe at Creative Discovery Museum.

Serving Clients Since 2006

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

ON Partners Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for Seeq Corp.
Daniel Bolger and Jake Espenlaub of ON Partners have helped to place George Skaryak as chief revenue officer of Seeq Corp., a provider of manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software. “This is an exciting time of growth for Seeq, and we’re thrilled to add a sales leader with a proven track record of growing SaaS businesses to bring more value to our customers,” said Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq. “George’s rich background in enterprise sales and passion for hiring and training sales teams will be an invaluable addition to the executive team.”

Ms. Flickinger focuses on C-level executives across functions in PE/VC, consumer technology, and industrial/manufacturing. Based in the ON Partners’ Atlanta office, she works closely with clients to understand their hiring needs and to ensure an efficient search process, said the firm.

Recent Assignment

Ms. Flickinger also recently assisted in the recruitment of George Hansen as the new chief revenue officer for ConnexPay in Minneapolis, MN. “Throughout his career, George has demonstrated an unwavering focus on what is at the core of revenue growth: the customer,” said Bob Kaufman, founder and CEO at ConnexPay. “This customer-centric approach and his extensive industry experience make him a great fit for our organization, and we’re pleased to welcome him on our journey to transform business by simply connecting payments.”

Mr. Hansen has over 20 years of strategic expertise in the payments industry to ConnexPay, having previously served as head of global sales and account management at PayPal. During his most recent tenure at PayPal, he focused on various aspects of the fintech ecosystem, including payments, cards, mobile wallets, payouts, FX/cross-border, risk, lending, and data services, driving revenue for the company through premier client partnerships across the business life cycle.

Related: ON Partners Recruits President for Centricity

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

H.I. Executive Consulting Expands in Hong Kong

January 29, 2024 – Global search firm H.I. Executive Consulting (H.I.E.C.) has expanded with the addition of Lee Brantingham as a partner based in Hong Kong. “Lee brings invaluable expertise to both the technology & software and private equity practice groups, enhancing the firm’s presence across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region,” the search firm said. “We are excited to have Lee join our team at H.I.E.C, especially given his impressive track record in the technology and private equity sectors in Asia,” said Tim Chamberlain, managing partner and global co-leader, software & technology practice, H.I.E.C. “His deep understanding of the regional market dynamics and his ability to attract high-caliber leadership talent are invaluable to our firm.”

Mr. Brantingham joins H.I.E.C with over 20 years of experience in Greater China, having lived in Shanghai, Taipei, and Hong Kong. He was previously  co-managing of NGS Global’s Singapore office. Mr. Brantingham has made placements in senior roles within internet search, auctions, payments, and cloud sectors. Additionally, he has experience in enterprise software, the semiconductor ecosystem, and electronic manufacturing services. Most of Mr. Brantingham’s executive search work has been centered on recruiting country and regional heads and their direct reports.

Prior to his executive search career, Mr. Brantingham served as the director of business development in Greater China for a NASDAQ-listed supply chain software company. He also held a regional marketing role for American Tool Companies (now part of Newell Rubbermaid) during the late 1990s, handling marketing for 25 brands across 22 Asian countries. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brantingham was the director of Mainland China operations for an American manufacturing firm, where he established the Shanghai office and several joint venture manufacturing plants in Shandong and Jiangsu Province. He is bilingual in English and Mandarin Chinese.

“Joining H.I.E.C is a significant milestone in my career,” Mr. Brantingham said. “I am excited to apply my regional expertise and extensive experience in executive search to further strengthen the firm’s capabilities in the technology and private equity practice groups. I am committed to delivering exceptional results for our clients globally.”

H.I. Executive Consulting Appoints CEO
H.I. Executive Consulting has named Stacey Mainiero as its CEO, based in New York. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Stacey to HIEC during an exciting period for the firm,” said chairman Michael Bornhaeusser. We are a fast-growing organization focused on delivering transformational leaders for our digital focused clients and Stacey’s skills and experience will prove invaluable as HIEC enters the next phase of its growth acceleration journey with expansion into new markets and territories. I wish Stacey every success in her new role.”

H.I. Executive Consulting is a global transformational executive search firm founded in 2007, focused on hiring transformational board, CEO, and senior-level executives globally for digital focused clients. The firm operates across 13 offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Recent Growth

In December, H.I. Executive Consulting added John Smith as a partner in the technology & software practice, based in London. “We are thrilled to welcome John Smith to our team,” said Tim Chamberlain, managing partner & global co-leader, technology & software practice, HIEC. “His extensive experience and proven track record in the technology & software sector will be invaluable to our firm. John’s expertise in SaaS, go-to-market and C-level leadership will also be instrumental in strengthening our technology & software practice, across the European market.”

Mr. Smith is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in executive search within the technology sector. He joins HIEC from Renaissance Leadership, where he excelled as a partner. At Renaissance, Mr. Smith led the SaaS and go-to-market practice, specializing in high-level searches for roles such as CRO, CMO, CCO, VP sales, and VP EMEA. His work primarily focused on VC & PE backed software companies across Europe. “This underlines HIEC’s ability to access a diverse range of board and executive talent from across the spectrum of VC, PE and corporate sectors,” the search firm said.

Related: HIEC Expands Industrial and Consumer and Retail Practices

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Dallas-based executive search and talent development firm Bryant Group, has been selected to recruit the Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement for Hope College

January 26, 2024 – Dallas-based executive search and talent development firm Bryant Group, has been selected to recruit the Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement for Hope College. Chris Bingley, President of Bryant Group, is spearheading the assignment for the search firm.
“The ideal leader for this position is energized by big challenges. We are looking for a teammate who wants to help this community change the world and make history by revolutionizing the business model of higher education,” said Hope College President Matthew A. Scogin.

Reporting to the President and serving as a member of the President’s Cabinet and the senior leadership team, the Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement provides leadership and direction for a staff of 40 members in the areas of philanthropy, alumni and family engagement, and philanthropy services.

Three years ago, the college announced a new vision called Hope Forward – an
innovative model for higher education where students fund their education
through gifts after graduation rather than paying for college through tuition and
debt upfront. Hope College took a problem – lack of access to higher education
– and went to the Gospel. “Freely you have received; now freely give” (Matthew
10:8). Hope College imagines a reality where their entire funding model is based on those instructions, “your tuition is covered; now go and live generously.” This new
vision will require historic funds raised to make it a reality.

Hope College is a four-year liberal arts college where academic excellence and
vibrant Christian faith join together in a transformational and welcoming
community. Hope offers an academically rigorous, co-educational and residential
education to approximately 3,100 undergraduate students from more than 40
states and 25 countries. Affiliated with the Reformed Church in America since its
founding in 1866, Hope College is known for its invitational ecumenical Christian
atmosphere, friendly campus community and outstanding academic and co-
curricular offerings.

Hope College is recognized as a national leader in student-faculty collaborative
research, scholarship and creative projects and for providing exceptional
professional preparation and life-changing educational experiences. In 2021,
U.S. News and World Report ranked Hope nationally as 24th for undergraduate
research and creative performance, and top 50 for undergraduate teaching.

Hope’s beautiful 120-acre campus is located just steps from downtown Holland,
Michigan, a city of 35,000 enriched by an ever-growing diverse population in
an urban area of over 100,000. Located on the scenic shores of Lake Michigan
and Lake Macatawa, the area offers sandy beaches, parks, miles of hiking and
biking trails and a historic downtown. Downtown hosts an eclectic mix of retail
shops, boutiques, restaurants and craft-brew pubs housed in restored Victorian-
era buildings, a popular and expansive year-round Farmers’ Market and a snow-melt system that keeps sidewalks and roadways snow-free during the
winter months.

Additional Information about the Position
The Vice President will develop strong relationships with faculty and staff to understand program needs and coordinate and prioritize requests to potential donors, as well as oversee and manage the budget for the philanthropy division. Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

● Oversee and direct all fundraising activity for Hope College; provide and implement a strategic plan that increases philanthropic giving to, and alumni involvement with, the College
● Provide visionary and strategic leadership that allows all members of the philanthropy team to understand their roles and contribute ideas to achieve individual and team goals
● Advise the President and Board of Trustees on best practices related to donor cultivation, stewardship, and solicitations; together, cast the vision and mission of the college into fundraising priorities
● Build meaningful relationships with the senior administration and faculty in order to learn about fundraising priorities and enlist their support in all fundraising activities.

Some characteristics of the ideal candidate include the following:

● A Christ-centered leader who personally lives out a strong commitment to the Christian faith and has an enthusiastic commitment to articulating the mission of Hope College as a Christian liberal arts college
● A minimum of ten years of successful major and principal gift fundraising experience in a leadership position (required)
● Previous experience identifying and securing six and seven-figure gifts from individuals, foundations and corporations
● Bachelor’s degree (required); Master’s degree (preferred).

Advancing Great Leadership
Bryant Group, based in Irving, Texas, with associates located across the United States, specializes in executive search and leadership consulting for higher education, healthcare and nonprofits with an emphasis on advancement leaders and other executives. In 1988, Bryant Group founder, Chris Bryant, started one of the country’s first search firms specializing in philanthropy recruitment. Now under the leadership of CEO Sally Bryant, the woman-owned firm continues its focus on advancing great leadership for some of the world’s most impactful institutions. Bryant Group has impacted more than 10,000 leaders and served more than 275 organizations.

Dallas – Forth Worth Presence Established

January 26, 2024 – The Energists™ is delighted to officially, and retroactively, announce the opening of its new office in Dallas, Texas last year, marking a significant expansion to the firm’s capabilities. With the appointment of Elizabeth Linhart as Partner, The Energists fortifies its presence in the region, building upon a well-established track record that dates back to 1979.

Jon Hill, Managing Partner at The Energists, shared his enthusiasm for this 2023 addition:

“I am thrilled to establish a physical presence in Dallas, bringing the firm closer to its Midcontinent client base. Elizabeth’s addition to the team represents a substantial investment, bringing considerable experience that enhances our capability both domestically and internationally. Importantly, Elizabeth aligns with our core values of Collaboration, Inclusion, and Integrity.

This move comes at a timely moment, responding to strong post-COVID customer demand for support in achieving their human capital objectives. Collaborating with our HQ team in Houston, Elizabeth deepens our regional knowledge, strengthens relationships within the PE community, and expands the firm’s functional expertise to include General Counsel positions, all across our global client base.”

Elizabeth now leads business development efforts in the region while supporting The Energists’ existing client base there and elsewhere.

Originally from Houston, Elizabeth began her career as a lawyer in the corporate world and has spent 20 years working in Dallas. She joins The Energists from Heidrick & Struggles, where she held the role of Principal. Before that, she worked as a Principal at Korn Ferry, transitioning from the boutique space.

This move follows the expectation that the post-COVID increase in business will continue, fueled largely by energy transition, infrastructure resiliency, and energy security objectives. Ongoing and anticipated investment volumes remain significant, and The Energists continues to collaborate with companies, agencies, and other bodies across the value chain to align talent needs with organizational objectives.

While investment in, and media coverage of, new and renewable energy technologies continues to build, The Energists’ Dallas office also supports search and consulting services for our traditional energy industry clients.

Reflecting on joining The Energists, Elizabeth comments:

“The Energists has built a strong reputation within the energy domain. I am excited to return to the boutique space. It has been a whirlwind since joining last year, with several new clients and important mandates, all kicking off in the first week. I look forward to continuing to engage with both current and future clients as we consolidate our track record across infrastructure and energy markets globally, for a rich mix of both public and private sector clientele.”

JM Search Names New Class of Partners & Announces Executive Leadership Promotions Amidst Continued Growth

January 26, 2024 – Award-winning top-5 retained executive search firm announces series of key promotions, including naming seven new partners, a chief operating officer & chief human resources officer

January 25, 2024 (King of Prussia, Pennsylvania) —JM Search, a leading retained executive search firm for private equity, and other growth-oriented private and public organizations, announces key promotions across the firm. Seven highly experienced recruiting professionals were elevated to partner, and JM Search promoted Seth Gillespie to chief operating officer and Ashley Jaspersen to chief human resources officer.

This announcement follows another year of impressive organic growth for the firm, which has more than doubled in revenue and size over the past three years. These promotions will empower this collective group to play a significant role in supporting the firm and its clients during the next phase of growth.

“Each of these individuals has earned this new level of leadership and having these roles in place will allow us to continue to deliver exceptional client service and award-winning results,” stated John Marshall, CEO of JM Search.

Andy Siravo was promoted to partner to support the firm’s dedicated team of search experts focused on placing CFO & Financial Executives. JM Search has placed more than 500 financial executives in the last three years and the CFO role is expected to continue to be the firm’s top role recruited. Andy will continue to play an instrumental role in identifying top financial leaders who will drive the value creation process for clients.

In the Consumer sector, Jim Ipema was promoted to partner. With more than 15 years of executive search experience, Jim brings an exemplary track record of identifying talented executives within merchandising, supply chain, ecommerce, marketing, product development, finance, and human resources for consumer retail, direct-to-consumer, and food distribution businesses.

Bruce MacLane was promoted to partner and co-leads the newly launched team dedicated to serving the Aviation, Aerospace, and Defense (AA&D) sector. Prior to joining JM Search, Bruce led Global Talent Acquisition for several large companies including GE Aviation, Newell Brands, and Novelis. Bruce brings clients true niche AA&D industry specialization during a time where there is notable growing client demand.

Across the Technology sector, Doug BowerRyan GilliganBrent Lamb, and Jeff Slade were promoted to partner. Doug Bower specializes in recruiting C-suite and go-to-market executives for private equity-backed cybersecurity, SaaS, and tech-enabled services businesses. Ryan Gilligan has an impressive track record of recruiting key IT executive roles, including CIO, CTO, CISO, Chief Digital Officer, and Chief Data Officer, among others. Brent Lamb specializes in recruiting finance and accounting executives for private and investor-backed SaaS, technology, and services companies. Jeff Slade focuses exclusively on placing leaders within the education technology and services sectors, representing investors and companies that span across Early Childhood, K-12, Higher Education, and Workforce Development/Corporate Learning.

To further strengthen JM Search’s corporate infrastructure and empower the firm during its next phase of growth, Seth Gillespie was promoted to COO and will be responsible for leading the firm’s growth and operational efforts. Seth brings significant experience in transformation to his role, which will be an integral part of the firm’s future. Newly appointed CHRO, Ashley Jaspersen joined the firm in 2018 to develop and execute a scalable human resources strategy and has since leveraged her nearly 20 years of progressive HR experience to guide the firm through the most recent period of tremendous growth.

In 2023, JM Search was recognized with notable industry awards and rankings, including being named in the top 5 on the list of America’s Top 49 Retained Executive Search Firms published by C-Suite CV Secure, Hunt Scanlon’s Top 50 Recruiters ranking, Forbes America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, and the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list.

 About JM Search

JM Search (www.jmsearch.com) is the leading retained executive search firm for private equity, and other growth-oriented private and public organizations.

With over 40 years of experience, our partners are immersed in your search every step of the way, supported by a passionate, cohesive team of recruiting experts. With deep sector and functional-specific expertise, our partners have built expansive professional networks from decades of firsthand experience to ensure the best possible outcomes for our clients and their businesses.

Top 5 Executive Search Trends for 2024

The executive search sector must always adapt to the times to properly served their respect client bases. From the integration of artificial intelligence in recruitment processes to the increasing importance of empathetic leadership and the reshaping of workplace models, search consultants must stay ahead of the curve. A new report from Kestria explores the emerging trends and strategies that are setting the course for a new paradigm in executive search!

January 26, 2024 – As the landscape of executive search evolves into 2024, we stand at the precipice of a transformative era in leadership recruitment. This year is poised to redefine the norms and expectations of executive talent acquisition, shaped by a confluence of technological advancements, shifting work dynamics and a renewed emphasis on diversity and adaptability, according to a new report from Kestria.

In this article, Kestria delves into the top five emerging trends and strategies that are setting the course for a new paradigm in executive search. From the integration of artificial intelligence in recruitment processes to the growing importance of empathetic leadership and the reshaping of workplace models, this article offers a comprehensive look at how these trends are revolutionizing the way organizations attract and retain top-tier leadership talent. “As we navigate through these changes, it’s clear that adaptability, innovation and a deep understanding of the evolving talent landscape will be key to success in the dynamic world of executive search,” the Kestria report.

1. AI and Human Synergy in Executive Search

According to Rania Abdalla, founder and managing director of Kestria UAE & Egypt and Aspire HR Consultants, the synergistic integration of AI with human expertise is reshaping the core of elite executive search. “The utilization of AI in search firms centers around optimizing the executive search process, particularly in faster candidate screening and shortlisting,” she said. “Sourcing and shortlisting are critical in recruitment, especially under time constraints in executive search. AI, with its sophisticated algorithms, aids in overcoming these challenges, speeding up the search process by efficiently processing large data volumes.”

“Moreover, AI plays a crucial role in reducing bias in executive search,” Ms. Abdalla said. “By focusing on skills and qualifications, AI ensures fair evaluation of candidates, free from prejudices based on race or gender. This standardized approach not only promotes fairness but also increases the chances of securing top-tier leadership talent.”

The future of executive search lies in the collaboration between AI and human expertise, according to Ms. Abdalla. “While AI offers valuable data-driven insights, human intuition and emotional intelligence remain irreplaceable,” she says. “Human recruiters contribute depth of experience and storytelling, essential for understanding client needs and candidate traits. The combination of AI’s analytical strengths with human judgment revolutionizes the identification and executive search of top-tier leadership, marking a significant advancement in the field.”

2. Hiring for Skills Over Experience

For decades, the executive search landscape has been dominated by a singular mantra: experience is king. “2024 marks a major shift in executive search, with a growing focus on skills over traditional experience,” said Steven B. McKinney, president of Kestria South Korea and founder and president of McKinney Consulting. “This trend is set to redefine leadership qualities, encourage innovation, and lead to a more dynamic and adaptable executive landscape. The shift towards skill-focused executive search is driven by fast-paced technological change and the need for agile, adaptable leaders. This approach widens the talent pool, bringing in diverse perspectives and innovative approaches previously overlooked. The shift allows organizations to focus on recruiting individuals with future-relevant skills, rather than prioritizing experience alone.”

The Kestria report notes that in 2024 the doors are open for:

Emerging Leaders: Young professionals with cutting-edge expertise in areas like data analytics, artificial intelligence, and sustainability can now compete on a level playing field.

Career Changers: Individuals with transferable skills homed in diverse industries can bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to leadership roles.

Underrepresented Talent: By focusing on skills, organizations can move beyond biases and create a more inclusive talent pool, fostering a richer and more dynamic executive landscape.

“The move to skills-based hiring aims to build a future-proof leadership team, equipped for the evolving 21st-century landscape,” said Mr. McKinney. “This progressive strategy opens doors to a new era of executive talent, characterized by adaptability, innovation, and diverse skill sets, shaping future leadership.”

3. Sustainable Business 

Constanza Ossa, general manager of Kestria Chile and Krebs, points out that sustainability is now a key element in business strategy, transitioning from a secondary consideration to a vital business component. “This shift is driven by heightened awareness of environmental and social issues, the importance of corporate responsibility and the risks of lacking a sustainability strategy,” she said. “The challenge for various industries is finding leaders who can embed sustainability into the organization’s culture and operations.”

Reasons for Cautious Optimism in 2024
The labor market didn’t follow the script many people wrote for it last year. Despite many projections for a recession, a historically fast tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, a banking crisis, and geopolitical crises and uncertainty, the labor market stands strong. Getting to this spot required a few unexpected things to happen, according to Indeed’s 2024 U.S. Jobs & Hiring Trends Report. 

Indeed points to the following events: Job openings and job postings fell considerably, but layoffs stayed low. Workers came flooding back into the labor force, and employers continued hiring at a solid clip, but wage growth slowed. The so-called “Great Resignation” that marked the early post-pandemic years ended, but workers still felt comfortable leaving their jobs. A host of new artificial intelligence tools were introduced that threaten to upend how many workers do their jobs, but there’s no immediate sign of it displacing workers.

“The business landscape is evolving, with companies increasingly integrating environmental and social principles for long-term success,” Ms. Ossa said. “Stakeholders like customers, investors and employees now prioritize sustainability, expecting firms to be both financially successful and socially responsible. Executives skilled in leading under these conditions are sought after for their ability to attract top talent, secure investments and minimize risks related to environmental and social issues.”

Furthermore, with governments enforcing stricter environmental and social regulations, executives must be proficient in navigating these regulations to ensure compliance and reduce legal risks, according to Ms. Ossa. “Moreover, in a rapidly changing environment, sustainability is becoming a differentiator for businesses,” she says. “Executives who integrate sustainability into their strategy show a progressive mindset and adaptability to market changes. Consequently, executive recruitment is increasingly focusing on candidates’ capacities to steer organizations towards responsible environmental and social practices.”

4. The Data Economy 

“At a more strategic level, leadership recruitment in the industrial and manufacturing sectors may focus on individuals who can formulate data-driven strategies for business growth,” said Cees Hagoort, managing director of Kestria Netherlands and founder of Hagoort & Partners. “For instance, a company might seek a leader with expertise in utilizing data to identify market trends, assess global supply chain risks and develop innovative, technology-driven approaches to gain a competitive edge. This reflects a broader shift towards leaders who can harness data not just for operational efficiency but also for shaping long-term, forward-looking strategies in the dynamic industrial landscape.”

5. Technology and Talent Intelligence 

Travis Hann, managing partner of Kestria Canada & USA and Pender & Howe, emphasizes that in executive search, the synergy between technology and talent intelligence has become pivotal for organizations seeking a competitive edge in the global market. “Cutting-edge tools, such as machine learning, predictive analytics and digital profiling, are revolutionizing the traditional approach to identifying and attracting executive talent,” he said. “Machine learning algorithms have the ability to sift through vast datasets, swiftly analyzing patterns and predicting candidate success based on historical data. Predictive analytics harnesses the power of data to foresee future trends, enabling organizations to make informed decisions in talent acquisition. Digital profiling goes beyond resumes, providing a comprehensive view of a candidate’s skills, experiences, and online presence.”

In the words of Jim Collins, author of “How the Mighty Fall,” existing businesses embracing disruptive technologies exhibit a higher likelihood of dominating newcomers. “This sentiment underscores the transformative potential of technology in executive search,” Mr. Hann said. “Organizations that leverage these tools not only streamline their recruitment processes but also gain a strategic advantage by identifying top-tier executive talent efficiently not to mention the efficiencies they can drive in their own firm.”

In 2024, executive search is being revolutionized by the integration of AI and human expertise, enhancing recruitment efficiency and reducing bias, according to the Kestria report. “A notable trend is the shift from valuing experience to prioritizing skills, broadening the talent pool and embracing diverse leadership qualities,” the study said. “Sustainability is increasingly vital in business strategy, with a demand for leaders capable of integrating environmental and social responsibility into organizational culture. The data economy is influencing leadership recruitment, especially in industrial and manufacturing sectors, focusing on data-driven strategies for growth. Finally, the marriage of cutting-edge technologies with talent intelligence is reshaping the landscape of executive search.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Gen Z’s Job Search Wish List

January 26, 2024 – In the fast-evolving landscape of job searches, the priorities and concerns of Gen Z candidates are shaping the employment market. As these digital natives step into the workforce, their expectations and preferences are steering the conversation around what matters most in the quest for meaningful employment, according to recent report from Protis Global.

For Gen Z, finding a job that resonates with their values is non-negotiable. Terms like “sustainability,” “social responsibility,” and “ethical practices” hold significant weight in their job hunt. Companies embracing environmental initiatives or social causes align closely with their career aspirations.

Balancing Work and Life: Flexibility is key. Gen Z cherishes a healthy lifestyle with less restrictions, seeking positions that offer remote work options or flexible schedules. The ability to manage personal and professional commitments seamlessly is a priority.

• Learning and Growth Opportunities: Continuous learning is a cornerstone for Gen Z. They prioritize employers invested in their professional development. Companies that provide mentorship, training programs, or pathways for advancement stand out in their job search. Technology is second nature to Gen Z. They gravitate towards companies employing innovative tools and fostering modern work environments. Tech integration and digital fluency are significant attractions.

• Diversity and Inclusion: Inclusivity matters. Gen Z seeks workplaces that celebrate diversity, fostering environments where every voice is heard and respected. Diversity in teams and inclusive policies are factors influencing their job search.

• Purpose-Driven Culture: Beyond profits, Gen Z looks for organizations with a clear mission and a purpose-driven culture. They’re drawn to companies that champion causes or missions aligned with their values.

• Prioritizing Mental Health: Mental health awareness is a priority. Employers offering resources and support systems for mental well-being score high on Gen Z’s list of preferred workplaces.

• Fair Compensation and Financial Stability: While seeking meaningful work, Gen Z also values fair compensation and financial stability. Competitive salaries and benefits packages play a crucial role in their job evaluations.

• Job Security: Given economic uncertainties, Gen Z looks for roles and industries offering stability and growth potential. Job security is a factor influencing their career decisions, especially after experiencing the uncertainty post-pandemic.

• Transparency in the Workplace: Clear communication is essential. Gen Z values transparency regarding job expectations, company direction, and opportunities for growth. Openness fosters trust and engagement, which is key in building a strong corporate culture.

When attracting talent, adapting to these evolving preferences isn’t just an option; it’s a necessity. The future of work is being shaped by Gen Z, and aligning with their aspirations is the key to ushering this new generation into the workplace. By recognizing and responding to the priorities of Gen Z candidates, employers can forge stronger connections and build workplaces that resonate with the next generation of talent.

One Common Misconception

“One common misconception surrounding the Gen Z workforce is that they possess an innate understanding of technology,” said Protis Global. “Growing up surrounded by smartphones, social media, and various digital devices, it’s easy to assume they are inherently tech-savvy. However, being familiar with social media platforms and personal devices does not necessarily translate into competence with the complex technologies and tools used in professional settings.”

Working with Generation Z is a Holistic Effort
An ongoing pandemic, mental wellness and activism are fundamentally reshaping what’s to come for the next generation. Although improving, businesses still need to earn Gen Z’s confidence, says a report by EY. Sixty percent of the Gen Z members across the U.S. who were surveyed for the study say most people can’t be trusted, according to the firm’s second Gen Z Segmentation Study, which tracks the generation’s personal and professional interests. As Gen Z enters the workforce, the study concludes, employers need to understand this demographic group more holistically to effectively work with and support them. “The world is changing faster than ever, and this digitally native and globally conscious generation, born between 1997 and 2007, is prepared to adapt to the rapidly transforming environment,” said the consulting outfit. Businesses, the new report says, should prioritize understanding Gen Z to maintain engagement with future employees and customers — developing a strong “Plan Z.”

While Gen Z individuals may excel in navigating consumer-oriented technologies, they often lack exposure to the full range of software and systems used in the workplace. Many educational institutions fail to adequately prepare students to navigate the intricacies of professional applications, databases, project management tools, or other industry-specific software. “In a recent study conducted by Dell Technologies, more than a third of the study participants felt that their school education did not prepare them with the technology skills needed for their planned careers,” said Protis Global. “As a result, when entering the workforce, they may find themselves struggling to adapt to the technology stack required for their roles.”

A Significant Gap  

To effectively utilize workplace technology, Gen Z workers require comprehensive training and guidance. Due to the assumption of their inherent tech-savviness, organizations often overlook the need for structured training programs. “This oversight leads to a significant gap between what Gen Z employees know from their personal technology use and what they need to know to perform their job responsibilities effectively,” said the report.

It’s also important to recognize that not all Gen Z individuals possess the same level of technological proficiency. “While some may be quick learners and adaptable, others may require additional support and mentorship to bridge the gap between their existing knowledge and the requirements of the workplace,” said Protis Global.

Another factor contributing to the perception of Gen Z’s limited technological competence in the workplace is their preference for social technologies over professional tools. “Social media platforms and messaging apps are deeply ingrained in their lives, making them highly proficient in communication and collaboration within these environments,” said the report. “However, this expertise does not necessarily extend to the software and systems used for project management, data analysis, or other job-specific tasks.”

Protis Global, founded in 1995, is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL. Its specialties include consumer package goods, global food and beverage, cannabis, hospitality, fast moving consumer goods, adult beverage, talent attraction, and employer branding.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Renovata & Company Fills Chief People and Culture Officer for Kobalt Music

January 26, 2024 – Global executive search and private equity advisory firm Renovata & Company has recruited Dylan Berthier as chief people and culture officer of Kobalt Music, a London-based provider of publishing administration and royalty-collection services to owners of music-publishing copyrights. “Dylan has more than 20 years of experience as an HR leader,” said Lucy Brealy, consultant at Renovata & Company. “He has led successful change, growth and transformation efforts across numerous industries, including banking, fintech, technology and entertainment.”

Mr. Berthier joins Kobalt from Activision Blizzard, where he held a number of leadership roles most recently leading the change and employee experience workstream of Microsoft’s approximately $70 billion acquisition of the company. Before that, he was an HR and change/culture leader at Travelex for five years. Previously, Mr. Berthier held various HR and communications roles at companies including GSK, British Council, Lloyds Banking Group, Symantec, and Barclays.

“I am thrilled to join Kobalt Music at an exciting juncture in the company’s history,” said Mr. Berthier. “Kobalt exists to empower creators, and through my passion for helping people and businesses unlock their potential, I look forward to working with every team member to ensure we continue to truly empower those we support across the industry.”

Majority-owned by Francisco Partners, Kobalt was founded in 2001. Today, Kobalt has more than 400 employees operating out of 12 offices globally. The company’s primary customer base is more than 30,000 songwriters. Kobalt also serves more than 700 publishers, as well as IP owners/funds that invest in music-publishing catalogs.

Private Equity Search & Advisory Firm

Renovata & Company partners with financial sponsors, their portfolio companies, and public corporations to deliver leaders and investment insights. The search firm’s executive recruiting activities are focused on search assignments covering board-level mandates, which include board directors, CEOs, CFOs, and other C-suite executives, as well as investment professionals and operating partners. The firm provides strategic counsel to clients across the technology, digital, business services, industrial, consumer, and retail sectors.

Related: Renovata & Company Recruits CFO for Siteimprove

Renovata & Company has relationships with over 50 of the top 100 private and growth equity firms globally. Its private equity advisory services include diligence support, backable executive introductions, and deal sourcing delivered by its affiliate, L Capital Advisors. The firm also makes equity co-investments alongside its private equity clients through its investment affiliate, L Capital. The search firm is privately held and operates from five offices across two continents: Boston, Hamburg, London, New York, and San Francisco.

Renovata & Company Recruits International President for RLDatix
Renovata & Company has placed Chris Baker as president international of RLDatix in Chicago. “Chris understands the healthcare industry and the challenges it faces,” says Thomas Jepsen, partner at Renovata & Company. “He also has a successful track record of driving enterprise software strategies that deliver innovation and value to global customers—and he is a passional advocate of using technology to transform healthcare delivery.” 

Ms. Brealy works with clients in venture, growth equity and private equity, building world-class management teams for digital and technology businesses as they scale. She works on a Pan-European basis across all functional domains, including sales and marketing, finance, operations, product, engineering and general management. Prior to joining Renovate & Company, Ms. Brealy previously worked in executive search at a private equity-focused boutique firm, specializing in CEO, chairman, NED and C-level roles across a range of industries, including consumer, industrial, retail, technology and tech-enabled services, business services, and financial services.

Fills Top Roles

Renovata & Company recently placed Sameer Katiyar as chief financial officer of Cleo, an ecosystem integration software company in Rockford, IL. Partner Jeff Yolen and consultant Judie Norkaitis led the assignment. Before joining Cleo, Mr. Katiyar was CFO at SAI360. Prior to that, he was CFO of Infogix Inc. At both companies, he drove successful growth initiatives leading to exits.

Mr. Katiyar will oversee the company’s global finance, accounting, legal, and corporate IT functions. “Sameer brings more than 20 years of experience in the software and technology sectors to his new role,” says Mr. Yolen. “He has held CFO and other leadership positions overseeing financial planning and analysis, treasury, corporate development, operations, and business transformation in public company and private-equity environments.”

Related: Renovata & Company Recruits CEO for Vivino

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Vetted Solution Recruits CEO for Leader Dogs for the Blind

January 26, 2024 – Following an extensive, national search process, Washington, D.C.- based Vetted Solutions has placed Melissa Weisse as its new president and CEO of Leader Dogs for the Blind. She replaced Susan Daniels, who in May of 2023 announced her intention to retire. “After an extensive, national search process, we are delighted to welcome Weisse as our new president and CEO,” said Kathie Davis, chair of the board. “Weisse is an inspired, results-driven and values-driven leader who has a diverse background of experience and an excellent reputation of leadership in the nonprofit sector and field of blind rehabilitation. She is an industry thought leader with a proven track record of revenue and program growth. The board looks forward to Weisse realizing the future vision and potential for Leader Dogs for the Blind and the entire community we serve. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Susan Daniels for her leadership.”

Ms. Weisse is an industry-respected non-profit executive with over 20 years of experience in fundraising and senior management leading staff and services that support people who are blind or visually impaired. She has served as the chief philanthropy officer at Leader Dog since 2008. During this time, Ms. Weisse has grown total philanthropic revenue at Leader Dog by 121 percent and estates revenue by 164 percent enabling greater client service provision She also led the largest capital campaign in Leader Dog’s history, raising $14.5 million for the renovation of its world-class canine development center. Ms. Weisse is one of just 117 people worldwide to hold the designation of Advanced Certified Fundraising Executive (ACFRE), the highest accreditation for professional fundraisers.

Prior to joining Leader Dog in 2003, Ms. Weisse worked for Christie’s London as a private client advisor managing an international portfolio of high-net-worth individuals. She sits on the American Foundation for the Blind board of trustees. Ms. Weisse is also a member of Lions Clubs International.

In her new position with Leader Dogs for the Blind, Ms. Weisse is charged with effectively developing and maintaining relationships with a variety of external stakeholders including but not limited to, the professional disability field, governmental agencies, corporations, national and international organizations focused on the vision impaired, donors and other relevant associations and organizations. She will provide executive leadership on all revenue generation and resource development programs and activities and provides hands-on support where needed.

“I am honored to be selected as the organization’s next president and CEO and to work with our clients and community around the world to advance our important work,” Ms. Weisse said. “I am looking forward to advocating for the Leader Dog mission with our clients to promote greater inclusion and access for people who are blind or visually impaired.”

Related: Vetted Solutions Recruits CEO for National Association of Personal Financial Advisors

At Leader Dogs for the Blind, dogs are trained as specialized service dogs, and represent key partners in helping this important organization fulfill its mission. The organization, located in Rochester Hills, MI, provides a number of services to their blind or vision impaired clients on a global basis. The non-profit employs approximately 200 full time employees and involves over 1,000 loyal volunteers. The organization operates an $18- $20 million annual budget with 100 percent of the organization’s revenue coming from philanthropic sources to include individual donors, corporate partners and foundations.

Non-Profit Consultants

Vetted Solutions, a specialist in conducting non-profit, government, and association sector recruiting assignments, focuses on recruiting board members, CEOs and senior staff positions for prominent and well-known organizations nationwide. Recent searches that the firm has conducted include executive director for the Association for Creative Industries, chief operating officer for the American Society of Microbiology, executive director for the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and executive director of the American Academy of Optometry.

Vetted Solutions Places CEO of National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
After a national search, Washington, D.C.- based Vetted Solutions helped to place Victor Stagnaro as chief executive officer of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF). Mr. Stagnaro has been with NFFF for 13 years, serving as managing director and, previously, director of fire programs. As CEO, Mr. Stagnaro will be based in the organization’s Emmitsburg and Crofton, MD offices. He will spearhead both the NFFF and its affiliate organization, the First Responders Center of Excellence. He will be expected to guide all family and fire service efforts during a time when line-of-duty deaths honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial continue to increase due to occupational health threats and behavioral health-related deaths.

Jim Zaniello, the firm’s president and founder, has worked for more than two decades in positions ranging from non-profit executive director to publisher of a leading tool for non-profit executive search. He is also known to have an intimate understanding of the complex demands of the executive office through his own experience as executive director at several associations and non-profits.

Past Search

Vetted Solutions recently assisted in the recruitment of Kathryn A. Dattomo as the next chief executive officer for the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), a Chicago-based association dedicated to fee-only financial planning. Leslie M. Stokes, vice president of the search firm, who has worked for various associations throughout her career, served as interim CEO of NAPFA while the search took place. “Kathryn’s strategic drive and her long, distinguished career in the association management community make her the perfect choice to lead NAPFA into the next phase of its development,” said Jeff Jones, chairman. “We’re thrilled to welcome Kathryn aboard.”

Building on a solid financial and operational foundation, NAPFA wanted a CEO who will lead and manage the recently adopted 2022-2025 strategic framework that will drive advocacy; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and professional excellence. Ms. Dattomo brings extensive experience in association management, including strategic planning, non-dues revenue, marketing communications, education programs and member engagement. Previously, she served as chief development officer at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), where she led the Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF), industry relations and marketing communications.

Related: Vetted Solutions Assists in the Recruitment of New CEO for CEDIA

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Search Industry Veteran Bernard Zen-Ruffinen Dies

January 26, 2024 – Bernard Zen-Ruffinen passed away suddenly on January 17, 2024, near his home in Zermatt, Switzerland. “Korn Ferry has lost a dear friend, gifted leader and a widely-regarded colleague who has formed so many lasting connections with colleagues across our firm – truly making a difference in their lives,”  said Gary D. Burnison, CEO of Korn Ferry. “Bernard most recently served as chairman of EMEA and held several important leadership roles at our firm throughout his 15 years of service, including president of EMEA and chairman of our consumer and industrial practices.”

“Bernard leaves behind an adoring family, notably his wife Anna and his children Leo, Greg, and Michelle; along with his mother, brothers, nieces and nephews, and countless friends, colleagues, and clients around the globe who benefited from his grace and leadership,” Mr. Burnison said. “On a personal note, I will cherish so many fond memories of working closely with Bernard. He was a friend, a true professional and mentor to many. His positivity, passion and love for life left an immediate impact on those who were fortunate enough to know him.”

“I know he derived particular joy over decades throughout his career in identifying and developing the world’s next generation of leaders – many of whom now occupy positions of prominence thanks to his work and wisdom,” said Mr. Burnison. “Our thoughts are with Bernard’s family, as well as all of the colleagues and clients and people who are better for having the pleasure of knowing him.”

Identifying the Next Generation of Leaders 

Mr. Zen-Ruffinen found true purpose, passion, and pleasure in his work as a global managing partner at the world’s two largest talent advisory firms – Heidrick & Struggles and the aforementioned Korn Ferry. He derived particular joy over decades in identifying and developing the world’s next generation of leaders, many of whom now occupy positions of prominence thanks to his work and wisdom.

Mr. Zen-Ruffinen was also a global account manager for some of the top corporations in the Swiss Market Index (SMI). Previously, he served as president and CEO of DHL/Danzas Latin America, a company belonging to Deutsche Post World Net group. He started his career with Jacobs Suchard and the Klaus Jacobs Group, one of the largest coffee and confectionary companies in Europe in the 1980’s. His main leadership role was president and CEO of Brach Van Houten International, based in Chicago and with distribution in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Mr. Zen-Ruffinen earned a degree in political science from the graduate institute of international studies, University of Geneva, Switzerland. Earlier in his career, he was a founding member of Precious Woods and more recently he was a founder of Monarca Coffee Wood, two companies dedicated to counteract the effect of deforestation and global warming.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Hackensack Meridian Health Selects TCG for Vice President of Talent Selection Search

January 25, 2024 – EDISON, NEW JERSEY – Hackensack Meridian Health, a network of healthcare providers in New Jersey, has selected The Christopher Group to lead their Vice President of Talent Selection search. Managing Partner, Pam Noble, and Recruiting Director, Carrie Longmire, are leading the paramount HR search.

“As we embark on the search for a Vice President of Talent Selection with Hackensack Meridian Health, we recognize that this role is pivotal in shaping the future of healthcare excellence. Hackensack Meridian Health’s commitment to innovation, comprehensive care, and inclusivity mirrors our own values at TCG. We are dedicated to finding a leader who will not only identify top-tier talent but also champion diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the expansive healthcare ecosystem at Hackensack,” Pam Noble shared.

The Vice President of Talent Selection will take the helm of the talent selection team spearheading strategic planning, designing, and overseeing the implementation of Talent Acquisition programs across a wide spectrum of talent needs throughout multiple lines of disciplines, business units, and sites to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions that effectively align with the strategic workforce goals & and objectives while staying true to the organizational mission “to transform healthcare and be recognized as the leader for positive change.” As a pivotal member of the Human Resources Leadership team, their collaboration with organizational leadership will be instrumental in executing crucial human capital initiatives that bolster and cultivate the employer brand both externally and internally. Central to this role is guiding, coaching, and directing a large team in a manner that perpetuates Hackensack’s legacy of being recognized as one of the “100 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.” The Vice President of Talent Selection leadership will foster a talent acquisition function that stands as a premier talent destination. Under their guidance, the Talent Selection team will strategically deliver the right talent to the organization in an efficient and effective manner ensuring the function operates seamlessly and in harmony with the workforce’s strategic goals and the organization’s mission, vision, and values

To learn more about this opportunity and/or The Christopher Group please contact Carrie Longmire at carrie@tcgco.com.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization that is the largest, most comprehensive, and truly integrated healthcare network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research, and life-enhancing care. In addition to 18 hospitals, Hackensack is home to more than 36,000 team members, 7,000 physicians, and 500+ patient care locations, including ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care, and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center.

Hackensack Meridian Health has two hospitals ranked on New Jersey’s Top 10 Best Hospitals and the #1 adult and children’s hospital in the state. Hackensack has also been named in the “150 Top Placed to Work in Health Care.” and due to Hackensack’s commitment to embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) the organization has been named No. 1 in the U.S. on Diversity Inc.’s “Top Hospitals & Health Systems” list for 2023. DEI is one of the seven strategic priorities for Hackensack Meridian Health, emphasizing the importance of an equitable and inclusive environment.

About The Christopher Group

Through its award-winning, customized HR solutions, The Christopher Group (TCG) delivers critical human capital solutions in the area of Executive HR Search, Interim HR Leaders, HR Consulting, Fractional CHROs, and Bench Building. Since 1998, TCG serves clients across all industries, locations, company sizes, and verticals. Staffed by former HR professionals and highly trained search practitioners who have sat in the job, TCG has been named one of the Fastest-Growing and Best Non-Profit, Private Equity, Higher Education, and Diversity Executive Recruiting Firms by Hunt Scanlon as well as Forbes’ 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms.

The Christopher Group Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Six Summit Leadership

January 25, 2024 – CLEVELAND, OHIO – The Christopher Group (TCG), a leading provider in executive search and customized HR solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed a letter of intent to acquire Six Summit Leadership, a trusted leadership development firm known for empowering individuals and organizations to achieve their highest potential. This strategic move enhances TCG’s portfolio of human capital solutions further strengthening its commitment to delivering transformative services to its clients.

Since its inception in 1998, The Christopher Group has established itself as a trusted partner in executive search. Over the years TCG has continued to grow and innovate adding more human capital solutions to its offerings, including interim and fractional HR leadership, HR consulting, and strategic recruitment initiatives. With a team of expert HR professionals and highly skilled search practitioners, TCG has garnered recognition for its exceptional service, practicality, and innovation, earning accolades such as being named one of the Fastest-Growing and Best Executive Recruiting Firms according to Hunt Scanlon and Forbes among others.

Six Summit Leadership, is led by founder Jeff Bettinger, Jeff has made significant contributions to leadership development through its focus on executive coaching, team development, company culture, and organizational transformation. Bettinger’s extensive experience spans his tenure as Chief Human Resource Officer for two publicly traded companies as well as stints as an Executive HR leader for private equity owned companies.

Bettinger’s expertise encompasses multiple industries, including medical devices, financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail, consumer products, and engineering. His leadership acumen has been recognized regionally and nationally. In 2018 Jeff was named as the National Talent Acquisition Executive of the Year. Bettinger’s commitment to leadership development, culture transformation, and diversity and inclusion aligns seamlessly with TCG’s values.

“We are extremely excited to continue to innovate and add value for our current and prospective clients,” said Nathaniel Schiffer, CEO and Managing Director of The Christopher Group. “This acquisition not only broadens our capabilities but also reinforces our dedication to assisting our clients in nurturing effective leadership and fostering positive change within their organizations. Equally important this acquisition will provide a physical presence in the mountain and western regions from which to build and nurture critical relationships.”

The transaction is expected to officially close on 9/29/2023.

For further information, please reach out by visiting our contact page: https://www.tcgco.com/contact-us/.

Do All Companies Need a Chief Diversity Officer?

January 25, 2024 – Promoting diversity and belonging in the workplace is not just a buzzword. It’s a crucial aspect of modern businesses. Companies that foster diversity and belonging have been proven to have better financial performance, increased innovation, and a more engaged workforce. However, with the recent supreme court ruling on affirmative action in colleges and universities the question arises, do all companies need a chief diversity officer (CDO)? What happens when they aren’t present, and what happens when they are?

A CDO is a high-level executive responsible for developing and implementing strategies that promote diversity and belonging within an organization and the community it supports. They work to create a workplace culture that values and respects differences and ensures equal opportunities for all employees regardless of their race, sexual orientation, religion, subculture, neurodiversity, or any other personal identity. One aspect of a CDO’s role is to create policies and practices that promote diversity and belonging, educate employees on bias and sensitivity, and ensure that employment policies, procedures, and practices are fair and unbiased. They help create space so every employee can be their authentic selves at work.

In addition to their responsibilities within the organization, Chief Diversity Officers (CDOs) play a crucial role in connecting the internal and external components of their work, including investing time and funds in the communities they serve. As advocates for diversity and belonging, CDOs recognize that their impact extends beyond the confines of the organization and into the broader community. They understand that investing in diversity and belonging is beneficial for the company and society at large.

Do All Companies Need a CDO?

The answer is complex, as it depends on the company’s size, industry, and current diversity initiatives. Some companies may not require a CDO if they already have a strong culture of diversity and belonging where all employees, regardless of background, feel they can bring their authentic selves to work – creating an environment where they belong. Other businesses, while they may not require a full-time CDO, can benefit from hiring a diversity consultant to guide their diversity and belonging efforts. The majority of large organizations, on the other hand, do need a CDO to oversee diversity initiatives across multiple departments and locations. We suggest bringing in a diversity consultant who can facilitate a DE&I maturity model or conduct Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) to better understand where your organization stands.

What Happens When a CDO is Not Present?

Research has shown that companies without a CDO are less likely to have diverse leadership and employees. This lack of diversity can result in a homogenous workplace culture that is less innovative and less competitive. Homogeneousness goes beyond someone like me – like me means similar thoughts, ideas, and viewpoints limiting an organization to look beyond what is in front of them. A homogenous workplace can also make it challenging for the company to attract and retain top talent, particularly from under-represented groups. The gap doesn’t allow the organization to break through the system creating stasis and limiting the view of what is possible and new ways of thinking. The absence of a CDO can also impact a company’s bottom line. A lack of diversity and inclusivity can lead to lower employee morale, decreased productivity, and higher turnover rates. Furthermore, companies that lack a CDO may be more susceptible to lawsuits related to discrimination and bias. These lawsuits can be costly regarding legal fees, damages, and negative publicity.

What Happens When a CDO is Present?

When a company has a Chief Diversity Officer (CDO), it can experience many benefits that positively impact its success. A CDO can help create a workplace culture that values and respects differences and ensures equal opportunities for all employees. By fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, employees are more likely to feel valued, included, and motivated to contribute to the company’s success.

A diverse workforce combined with an inclusive culture can bring new thoughts, ideas, and perspectives to the table, leading to increased innovation and creativity. Companies with a CDO are more likely to attract, retain, and engage employees from diverse backgrounds who can bring unique ideas and experiences to the company. Additionally, a CDO can help the company make better business decisions by ensuring that the decision-making process considers the perspectives and experiences of all employees. This approach can lead to better-informed decisions that consider the needs and interests of all stakeholders and the current and future communities they serve. Employees are more likely to stay with a company that values and respects their differences. Companies with a CDO are more likely to have a diverse workforce throughout the organization (vertically, horizontally, matrixed) and a workplace culture that promotes belonging, which can lead to better employee engagement and retention.

Furthermore, it is important that the employees within a company reflects the population it serves. This allows companies to understand better and cater to the needs and preferences of their target audience. This alignment fosters a deeper connection and trust between the company and its customers or clients. When people see themselves represented within an organization, they are more likely to feel understood, valued, and supported. This sense of belonging can enhance the company’s reputation and strengthen its relationship with the public, leading to increased customer loyalty, improved sales performance, and a competitive edge in the market.

However, progress is only made when a CDO partners with business leaders to infuse diversity and belonging into all ways of working. A CDO needs the entire organization’s partnership, from leadership to employees, to effect real change. Initiatives must be ingrained in the organization’s culture and supported by all employees. Additionally, the CDO must have the necessary resources, such as a budget and staff, to implement their initiatives successfully.

Overall, promoting diversity and belonging in the workplace is crucial for modern businesses. Whether a company needs a CDO depends on various factors, including size, industry, and current diversity initiatives. A lack of a CDO can hinder progress toward a more diverse and inclusive workplace, while a CDO can significantly aid in promoting diversity and belonging. However, a CDO alone is not enough, and organizations must support diversity initiatives at all levels to effect real change. Ultimately, creating a diverse and inclusive workplace benefits everyone, from the employees to the company’s bottom line.

This is the first in a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace series by Pamela Noble.

The Imperative of Women in Private Equity

The number of women in the uppermost roles, particularly in the C-suite, continues to be minute within the private equity sector. Why is having diversity in leadership roles, particularly women, so vital in private equity and PE organizations’ portfolio companies? Odgers Berndtson’s Lauren Kincaid, Catherine Bass Black, and Ann Wheeler recently joined Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss diversity and gender equality in the PE sector.

January 25, 2024 – As with many sectors, the urgency of diversity and gender equality is taking center stage in the world of private equity (PE). But why is having diversity in leadership roles, particularly women, so vital in private equity and PE organizations’ portfolio companies? The answer lies not just in numbers – although the metrics do speak volumes–but in a more inclusive vision of success, according to a recent report from Odgers Berndtson’s Lauren Kincaid, Catherine Bass Black, and Ann Wheeler. Recent findings by Lean In and McKinsey shed light on a glaring discrepancy: for every 100 men promoted from entry-level to manager, only 87 women achieve the same.

“This statistic, dubbed the ‘Broken Rung’ phenomenon, ensures women continually lag behind their male counterparts when it comes to representation and seniority,” said Ms. Kincaid. “In a typical corporate structure, this results in men occupying 60 percent of manager-level positions, while women trail with 40 percent. The implications extend further as this disparity creates a shrinking pool of women available for promotion to even higher leadership roles.”

The PE world exacerbates this problem. While one out of every two entry-level roles in PE is held by a woman, this figure plummets to one in 10 at senior levels and, alarmingly, to one in 100 for women of color. “This vast underrepresentation is not reflective of a lack of talent but a structural flaw that needs urgent attention,” said Ms. Bass Black.

“Such findings aren’t just alarming; they point to a missed opportunity,” said Ms. Wheeler. “Diverse leadership teams have consistently shown to be more resilient, innovative, and socially responsible.”

Why Diversity Matters for Continued Success

“Before we dive into solutions to the gender gap in private equity, let’s talk about why diversity matters in the PE world in the first place,” said Ms. Kincaid. “Diversity, particularly at the leadership level, is not a mere box-checking exercise. There’s a clear link between diverse leadership and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics, suggesting that diverse boards and leadership teams demonstrate greater social responsibility.”

Lauren Kincaid is a partner at Odgers Berndtson. She has a track record of transforming organizations to improve performance and shareholder value. Her 15-plus year human resources career spans retail, FMCG, construction, manufacturing and aerospace industries; from large multi-nationals to Silicon Valley funded start-ups. Having lived and worked in the U.S., Europe and Australasia, Ms. Kincaid has a global perspective and an ability to operate across multiple industries, geographies, and cultures.

But don’t make the mistake of thinking diversity is just a social imperative; it’s a strategic one, according to Ms. Bass Black. “Even as early as 2018, McKinsey found that companies in the top-quartile for gender diversity on their executive teams were 21 percent more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile,” she said. “For ethnic and cultural diversity, top-quartile companies were 33 percent more likely to outperform on profitability.”

Related: Achieving Diversity on a Global Scale

“PE firms have an outsized influence,” Ms. Wheeler said. “Their decisions, strategies, and ethos ripple through their portfolio companies, impacting multiple sectors. Given their influential position, PE firms have a responsibility, and indeed an opportunity, to champion DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging).”

Roadmap to Gender Equality in PE

“From both social and revenue perspectives, it’s clear that investing in diversity is worth it–and, truthfully, required of companies that want to remain innovative and in-line with consumer values,” said Ms. Kincaid. “For PE firms specifically, diversity is becoming imperative, as financiers and institutional investors are putting increasing emphasis on board-level diversity.”

Catherine Bass Black is a partner in Odgers Berndtson’s industrial, consumer, board, and leadership practices. She leads the U.S. automotive practice group. She has combined expertise in global team leadership recruitment, talent mapping and intelligence, recruitment and retention strategy, succession planning, and organizational change management.

So, what actions can forward-thinking PE firms take to bridge this chasm? To navigate and thrive in light of mandates and clear upside, Odgers Berndtson explains that PE firms must:

1. Redefine leadership paradigms: “PE firms have traditionally concentrated their talent investment on the CEO and CFO of a portfolio company,” said Ms. Wheeler. “However, progressive firms understand the criticality of having an inclusive culture and diverse talent. For this reason, the emerging “magic triangle” in relation to influential C-suite roles expands traditional focus to include the chief people officer. It’s also the CPO (and team) who are going to address the broken rung phenomenon referenced above through improved recruitment, development, and promotional practices.”

2. Prioritize DEIB at all levels: While leadership diversity is essential, DEIB should be a foundational element at every level of the organization, from entry-level roles to the boardroom, according to Ms. Bass Black. “This requires addressing the broken rung predicament,” she said. “Companies must proactively nurture career paths, promotions, development, and sponsorship efforts for women, at all levels of seniority. This entails fostering a culture where talent, irrespective of gender, is not just recognized and rewarded, but developed as well. PE firms must work diligently to ensure their promotional practices are unbiased and opportunities are equally accessible.”

Related: Navigating the Road to Diversity

3. Encourage inclusion efforts and diversity beyond mandates: “Private equity firms, having a good amount of influence on their portfolio companies and the marketplace at large, can move the needle in a helpful way by deploying resources like playbooks and toolkits to encourage diversity beyond mandates,” Ms. Kincaid said. “In fact, PE firms often bring in Odgers Berndtson’s organizational design team, OrgShakers, to develop those types of tools for them. This allows portfolio companies to enact best practices suited to their unique challenges, thereby driving systemic change.”

Ann Wheeler is a principal at Odgers Berndtson in the firm’s U.S. leadership advisory practice. Her work focuses on helping organizations ensure they have the right people in key roles, through executive hiring and developmental assessments, onboarding support, implementation of organizational change, and both individual and team coaching. Dr. Wheeler has spent the past 24 years partnering with organizations in a variety of industries, including DOD and aerospace contractors, major manufacturing and industrial companies, pharmaceuticals, financial services, credit unions, retailers, and other national and multi-national organizations.

“Say you find yourself at the Diversity 1.0 stage,” Ms. Kincaid says. “Some good news, PE firms need not traverse this spectrum linearly. In fact, we recommend that you try leapfrogging stages as a strategy to make meaningful DEIB progress quickly. You can leapfrog stages, outpacing competitors and realizing both value and social responsibility faster. For instance, regardless of where you are starting, an organization that focuses on creating an inclusive culture (e.g., inclusive leadership, inclusive policies and practices), tactics that live within the third stage of the maturity model, will see their diversity statistics improve faster than if they were to focus on diversity targets and statistics alone.”

“The importance of DEIB, once seen as a progressive ideal, is now a business necessity,” said Ms. Bass Black. “For private equity firms, it’s not just about gender equality but about harnessing the unparalleled value that a diverse leadership team brings. Private equity firms, with their vast influence, are perfectly poised to lead this change, ensuring that the new normal is one of inclusivity, equity, and boundless potential.”

Related: Executive Recruiters Upping Their Efforts to Help Organizations Achieve Diversity Goals

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Hanold Associates Executive Search Recruits Chief People Officer for Impossible Foods

January 25, 2024 – Talent acquisition strategies at many large companies have become as complex as their balance sheets. And while chief human resource officers play a vital role in overseeing an organization’s broad-based workforce, the chief people officer typically goes beyond overseeing its people policies. The focus instead is on building talent as a key competitive advantage, with more emphasis on culture, which includes values, ethics, and mission. As companies look to build internal brand awareness and set their sights more on establishing and driving their own unique cultures, CPOs are coming more into vogue. And executive search firms have been stepping up their efforts to assist companies across the nation to find new chief people officers.

Hanold Associates Executive Search has placed Emma Hutchens as the new chief people officer of Impossible Foods in Redwood City, CA. Mayank ParikhVal LopezAdam WatsonCatie Nelson, and Eleanor Tetreault led the search.

Ms. Hutchens brings a wealth of experience leading companies through pivotal growth. She has more than a decade of leadership in the beverage industry, most recently as the chief human resources officer at Heaven Hill Brands and previously as chief people officer at Stoli Group International.

As chief people officer of Impossible Foods, Ms. Hutchens will build upon and reinvent Impossible’s people strategy to support their evolution into a world-class company, and report to CEO Peter McGuinness to lead that transformation. She will be overseeing all people operations across talent acquisition, compensation and rewards, talent and leadership development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and strategic people initiatives. Her appointment comes as Impossible celebrates its third consecutive year of receiving the highest possible score on the 2023-2024 Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, demonstrating the company’s commitment to developing an inclusive workplace.

Impossible Foods is a tech-enabled food manufacturer with the mission of transforming the global food system by creating better ways to make meat and animal products without using animals. The company seeks to achieve this mission by innovating like a tech company, operating like a food company, and behaving like a good company. Impossible offers a range of substitutes for beef, sausage, chicken, pork, meatballs and other meals, which are available at certain restaurants and grocery stores. Impossible Foods sells products throughout the U.S., Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand and UAE.

Related: Hanold Associates Recruits Chief People Officer for Grenzebach Glier and Associates

Hanold Associates Executive Search is a boutique focused on HR, corporate officers and board directors. Its clients include the National Football League, The New York Times Company, Zoom, Fanatics, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Gucci, Tom Brady’s TB12, Tiffany & Co, Cartier, Nordstrom, Kohler, REI, Live Nation Entertainment, Dick’s Sporting Goods, McDonald’s, Major League Baseball, Kellogg, Apollo, Big Ten Conference, Blackstone, Silver Lake, TPG, L Catterton, Northwestern University, Federal Reserve Bank, Electronic Arts, r, SC Johnson, eBay, Moderna, Great Places To Work, Fossil, Vail Resorts, AbbVie, Carnival Corp., Biogen, Allstate, Bridgestone, Wikimedia, Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Walgreens and Ford Motor Co., among others.

Established Recruiters

Mr. Parikh is a managing partner at Hanold Associates and leads the tech & private equity practice. Since joining in 2015, he has progressed into leadership roles within the firm and has developed a specialization in supporting the needs of big tech, VC-backed and PE-backed clients. Mr. Parikh focuses on recruiting across the human resources function and has led engagements across geographies and industries, ranging from those that are scaling quickly and hiring their first-ever HR leader to those that are more mature but transforming and evolving in key ways.

Hanold Associates Recruits CHRO for Nordstrom
Hanold Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Lisa Price as chief human resources officer of Nordstrom, Inc. in Seattle, WA. “With nearly three decades of experience driving and creating culture for large global organizations and previous experience working at Nordstrom, Lisa understands that the success of our business starts with our people,” said Erik Nordstrom, CEO of Nordstrom. “Great customer service begins with a great employee experience, and I’m confident that Lisa’s expertise will be an asset to our team. We look forward to welcoming her back to Nordstrom.” Ms. Price joins Nordstrom from Domino’s Pizza, where she served as executive vice president and CHRO since August 2019.

Ms. Lopez is a partner and head of Hanold Associates’ diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practice. She specializes in recruiting executive level DEI, human resources and talent leaders. Ms. Lopez has over a decade of experience in rapid-growth, private equity-backed SaaS businesses, specializing in M&A integrations and change management. Prior to joining Hanold Associates, she spent 15+ years in progressive operational roles at Cision.

Mr. Watson is a partner with Hanold Associates where he focuses on recruiting top HR leadership talent for organizations. In addition to his executive search experience at Hanold Associates, he brings more than a decade of marketing and communications experience across multiple high-growth technology companies, including three unicorns based in the Silicon Slopes of Utah. Prior to Hanold Associates, Mr. Watson served as both director of communications and HR business partner for InMoment, a B2B technology company in the customer and employee experience space.

Ms. Nelson is an associate with Hanold Associates where she focuses on recruiting chief people officers, talent, HR and diversity, equity and inclusion leaders and their respective teams across industries. Prior to joining Hanold Associates, she worked as an investment banking analyst in the cross markets group at Goldman Sachs in Chicago where she focused on M&A advisory work.

Ms. Tetreault is an associate with Hanold Associates where she focuses on recruiting HR, talent and diversity, equity and inclusion leaders across industries and geographies. Prior to joining Hanold Associates, she worked as an admissions fellow at Kenyon College where she interviewed and assessed prospective students, presented at information sessions and organized visit days and events.

Related: Hanold Associates Recruits CHRO for Phillips 66

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media

Herbert Mines Associates Fills Board Position for Vera Bradley

January 25, 2024 – New York-based retail and consumer focused executive search firm Herbert Mines Associates has assisted in selection of Bradley Weston, seasoned retail executive and former CEO of Party City Holdings, Inc., who has been nominated to join its board of directors of NASDAQ-traded Vera Bradley Inc. “We are so pleased to welcome Brad Weston as the newest member of the Vera Bradley, Inc. board of directors,” said Jackie Ardrey, CEO. “As we continue to make progress on project restoration, our strategic plan to drive long-term profitable growth and deliver value to our shareholders, Brad’s wealth of omnichannel retail experience, strong merchandising background, and visionary leadership will be invaluable assets. Weston is a battle-tested executive with a diverse background, having successfully operated in mature, start-up, turnaround/transformation, and high-growth situations over his 35-year retail career.”

Most recently, Mr. Weston served as CEO of Party City Holdings, Inc., a role he assumed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic following a short period leading the company’s retail division. Previously, he spent seven years with Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. in roles of increasing responsibility from chief merchandising officer to president and CEO. He also led the merchant organization at Dick’s Sporting Goods from 2008 to 2011 as chief merchandising officer.

Mr. Weston’s merchandising expertise is grounded in the fundamentals he learned early in his career. Over 18 years, he rose through the ranks at May Department Stores from executive trainee to senior vice president, general merchandising manager, Ready-to-Wear. In addition, Mr. Weston is currently a member of the board of directors for Boot Barn, Inc. He has previously served in director roles for Party City Holdings, Inc., Petco; the National Retail Federation, and The Sports Authority.

In 2022, Herbert Mines helped to recruit Ms. Ardrey as the CEO of Vera Bradley. Ms. Ardrey is an accomplished, results-oriented leader with over 25 years of experience in multi-channel retail enterprises. Before joining the company, she has been president at home furnishings and seasonal décor catalog retailer Grandin Road, part of the Qurate Retail Group. “I have long admired Vera Bradley Inc. and believe both the Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands have untapped potential in the marketplace,” said Ms. Ardrey.

Related: Herbert Mines Recruits President and COO for Sprouts

Based in Fort Wayne, IN, Vera Bradley is a designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts.  Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns. Vera Bradley operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida, which are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases.

Retail and Consumer Focused

Established in 1978, Herbert Mines is a specialist search firm focusing on the retail, fashion and apparel, beauty, consumer products and services, hospitality, leisure, restaurant, and digital/technology industries. The firm is noted for its C-suite recruiting work. Herbert Mines has had upwards of 3,600 searches during the tenure of Hal Reiter, who joined the firm in 1993 as president, and was appointed chairman and chief executive officer in 1998.

Brenda Malloy is the firm’s president. She brings over 40 years of experience to Herbert Mines Associates. During her career, she has authored numerous articles on retail CEO succession, omnichannel leadership, in addition to being a featured speaker at the National Retail Federation’s annual convention in New York City. Working with leading retailers at the senior most–levels to assemble winning leadership teams, Ms. Malloy primarily recruits board directors, CEOs, and their direct reports for publicly traded, privately held and private equity backed companies spanning vertical specialty, lifestyle and branded retail, off-price/value, grocery, hardlines, mass, and the specialty department store sectors.

Recent Search

In December, Herbert Mines recruited Doug Gillespie as the new CEO of Beauty by Imagination, Inc. (BBI), an ACON Investments backed haircare company. He succeeded CEO Francesca Raminella, who joined the company in 2018. “Doug brings a wealth of relevant experience and a track record of success in consumer-driven businesses to this role,” said Suma Kulkarni, a member of BBI’s board of directors and partner at ACON Investments. “We are excited to see him leverage his expertise in leading multi-brand portfolio companies to propel BBI’s next phase of growth and innovation.”

Beauty by Imagination is a manufacturer of haircare products, hair tools, and accessories. Based in New York, the BBI portfolio encompasses some of the industry’s most recognizable brands and products, including Goody, Wet Brush, Bio Ionic, Ouidad, TWIST, CURLS, and Ace.

Related: Herbert Mines Recruits Chief Merchant Officer for Merrell

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media