Peña Search Fills Top HR Post for The Meadows Foundation

October 12, 2023 – Executive recruiters are in hot pursuit of chief human resources officers and other senior-level HR leaders across the nation. Why such pent-up demand for top flight HR experts? Corporate leaders want HR leaders who are sophisticated, proactive, and strategic-minded, with strong business savvy to drive their people capabilities like they would a P&L, according to executive recruiters. CEOs, in particular, want their HR leaders to proactively recommend a host of forward-thinking initiatives that will provide a competitive advantage. Peña Search recently assisted in the placement of Candace Barnes as the new vice president of human resources for The Meadows Foundation. Travis Hillier and Cindy Maloney led the assignment.

Ms. Barnes is a collaborative, people-oriented HR professional with over 15 years of progressive experience; providing thorough and skillful accounting, payroll and human resources management. Her skills include talent management, benefits administration, recruiting, staffing, training, employee relations, HRIS analysis and implementation. Ms. Barnes previously spent over 27 years with the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, most recently serving as SVP of HR.

In her new position with The Meadows Foundation, Ms. Barnes will be responsible for providing strategic human resources vision and guidance to the foundation’s staff and leadership. In addition, she will oversee the daily performance and workflow of human resources functions, including responsibility for employee relations, recruitment, compensation, payroll, and benefits.

Established in 1948 by Algur H. and Virginia Garrison Stuart Meadows, The Meadows Foundation is a private family foundation on a mission to improve the quality and circumstances of life for the people of Texas now and in the future. Over the past 75 years, the foundation has dispersed more than $1.32 billion to 3,600 organizations across Texas in arts and culture, civic and public affairs, education, environment, health, and human services. Specific initiatives include postsecondary completion, educator preparation, water conservation, depression, and homelessness.

Proven Recruiters

Headquartered in Dallas, Peña Search’s specialties include: non-profit organizations, mission driven organizations, foundations, higher education, independent schools, religious organizations and educational institutions, human services organizations, museums, collective impact organizations, professional and trade associations, art culture and humanities organizations, environment and animal welfare organizations, fundraising, chief financial officers, chief executive officers, healthcare organizations, chief development officers, and advocacy organizations.

Mr. Hillier joined Peña Search in 2015. He conducts and supports searches at many different levels, and is committed to finding and placing the right leaders that will have a demonstrable impact in their communities and organizations. Mr. Hillier has search experience across a broad array of sectors and positions, bringing expertise to searches on behalf of educational organizations, those with religious affinities or affiliations, and agencies with international programmatic or fundraising components. He has also carved out a niche on the Peña Search team for his skill identifying development officers.

Peña Search Seeks New Leader for Human Rights Initiative of North Texas

Peña Search has been retained by the Human Rights Initiative of North Texas (HRI) to head its search for a new executive director. Bill Holston is stepping down from his role after 11 years at the helm. Travis Hillier and Cindy Maloney are leading the assignment. HRI is seeking a dynamic successor to compassionately lead a committed team and board into the future, developing a vision to grow HRI’s strong local and national reputation in pro-bono immigration and asylum law. The ideal chief executive will leverage experience to devise a multi-year strategic plan focused on shoring up successes while stressing future sustainability. This requires that the next leader brings several key traits, the first of which is solid business acumen to structure and oversee business operations in a streamlined and fiscally sound manner, said Peña Search.

Since joining the Peña Search team, Ms. Maloney has worked on a variety of searches, primarily focusing on C-suite executives, academic administrators and fundraising positions. She has diverse knowledge of both the for- and non-profit sectors. Her expertise was honed not only through positions in financial services and revenue management at large companies such as American Airlines and Sabre Corporation, but also in her volunteer experience on The Lamplighter School’s parent’s association board and with organizations such as Reading Partners.

Recent Search

Peña Search recently assisted in the recruitment of Stephanie Russell as chief development officer for San Antonio-based Healthy Futures of Texas. With over two decades of development experience working at the Senior Source, Ms. Russell is a creative, innovative results-driven leader and non-profit professional with proven strengths in fund development, donor relations, special events, project management, prospect research, and data analysis.

Since 2006, Healthy Futures of Texas has worked to reduce unplanned and teen pregnancies through science-based education and advocacy efforts that empower young people, women, and families to make the best decisions for their futures.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; and Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media