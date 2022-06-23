Daversa Partners Places SVP E-commerce for Warby Parker

June 23, 2022 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has assisted in the recruitment of Robert Franklin as the new senior vice president, E-commerce for eyewear retailer Warby Parker in New York City. Partners Nicolette Hartman and Christen Morelli Seiler led the assignment for the search firm.

Mr. Franklin joins the company from Peloton Interactive, where for the last two years he served as senior vice president of E-commerce. Prior to that, he was head of product for Merch by Amazon in the Seattle area for more than four years. He has also been chief operating officer for Branding Brand, senior director of E-commerce for Dick’s Sporting Goods, and vice president, product development for Ticketmaster, among other roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University.

“Congratulations to Robert Franklin on joining Warby Parker as the company’s SVP, E-commerce,” said Daversa Partners. “We look forward to seeing the market expertise and leadership he brings to the team!”

Warby Parker, the trade name for JAND Inc., was founded in 2010 by Neil Blumenthal, Andrew Hunt, David Gilboa, and Jeffrey Raider in Philadelphia. Its mission is to “inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it.” The co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 160 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

Ms. Hartman is one of the leaders of Daversa’s consumer practice. She has spent the past decade building executive teams for some of the most disruptive consumer and healthcare start-ups in across the globe. She recently built out the VP and C-level leadership teams at Peloton, Warby Parker, FIGS, Wildlife Studios, Tend, Clover Health, Lola, Athletic Brewing, Honor, Houzz, BARK, Kodiak Cakes, Cerebelly, among others. Ms. Hartman has been recognized for her work with venture capital and private equity firms such as Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Accel, and Greenoaks Capital.

Ms. Morelli Seiler builds out executive management teams for a number of the most disruptive consumer and enterprise technology start-ups in industry. Her work includes a deep concentration in finance with a successful track record across marketing, operations, HR, technology, and product searches. Some of her most recent work includes C-level placements for companies such as Gong.io, Square, Rubrik, DoorDash, DocuSign, ThoughtSpot, Instacart, Dataminr, TaskRabbit, Exabeam, AppZen, and others. She has built out teams for top venture capital firms such Lightspeed Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, Benchmark Capital, and Norwest Venture Partners. Ms. Morelli Seiler splits her time between Daversa’s headquarters, New York City, and San Francisco.

