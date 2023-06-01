Academic Career & Executive Search Recruits CHRO for Boise State University

June 1, 2023 – Academic Career & Executive Search (ACES) has helped to place Bill Brady as chief human resources officer of Boise State University in Idaho. “I am delighted to welcome Bill Brady to Boise State University,” said Marlene Tromp, president. “An innovator with rich experience, Bill is well prepared to lead our HR operations into the future and to support the university as a whole. I look forward to having him join our leadership team.”

“I am thrilled to have Bill join Boise State University as its inaugural chief human resources officer,” said Matthew Ewing, vice president for university advancement and search committee chair. “Bill stood out among a group of superb finalists for his clear vision and practical steps to developing a responsive, innovative and collaborative human resources team. I’d like to thank the search committee for their time and commitment to the process.”

Mr. Brady joins Boise State from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he has served since 2017 and been promoted through the ranks as assistant, associate, and now vice chancellor and CHRO. He modernized that university’s HR office with implementation of new software platforms and strategic functions, served as an engaged campus leader beyond HR, including service on several campus-wide committees, oversaw significant changes to the campus’s Title IX framework, elevated HR to a strategic campus resource and more.

Prior to that, Mr. Brady served as assistant vice president for employee and labor relations at University of Oregon, serving in various leadership roles there from 2014 to 2017, and was system director for employee benefits and compensation at the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

In his new role, Mr. Brady will supervise, manage, and develop an HR staff focused on creating a people-centered organization where talent is valued as a critical resource and Boise State is an employer of choice. He will oversee the following HR functions: talent acquisition, career development, succession planning, retention, training, leadership development, employee relations, compensation, benefits, HRIS, and payroll.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Boise State community,” Mr. Brady said. “The institution’s innovative spirit and dedication to student success sets it apart, and I look forward to working with the HR team to develop a comprehensive people strategy that fully supports the mission and highlights Boise State as an amazing place to work.”

Boise State University is a public, metropolitan research university providing leadership in academics, research, and civic engagement. The school has more than 24,000 students from every state and more than 60 foreign countries. Boise State is designated as a doctoral research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. It offers about 200 programs of study, including 11 doctoral programs. The university is an integral part of its metropolitan environment and is engaged in its economic vitality, policy issues, professional, and continuing education programming and cultural enrichment.

Vice Provost for Inclusion and Belonging Search

ACES was also recently called in by Boise State to lead its search for a vice provost for inclusion and belonging. This executive serves as a senior official charged with leading and coordinating the efforts in academic affairs to support a richly diverse, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all students, staff, and faculty. According to ACES, this position provides visionary and collaborative leadership, working with the president, provost, deans, other academic leadership, and human resources to facilitate an integrated vision and shared responsibility for advancing institutional goals of fostering a healthy, supportive campus culture for all.

“Through key collaborative partnerships, the vice provost’s areas of focus include high level coordination within academic affairs of initiatives related to strategic planning; training; education; research; policy development; compliance; climate issues; and communications meant to foster an equitable and inclusive environment for all,” the search firm said.

Academic Career & Executive Search focuses on executive search services, career planning, and candidate coaching. Specializing in challenging faculty to senior administrative positions, the firm offers six a la carte services spanning full search, candidate generation, interim, multi-hire, and contingency search. Candidate support services include webinars, career planning, and candidate coaching. Its team has served in virtually every capacity in higher education including president, vice president, provost, dean, chief human research officer, and faculty members across all types and sizes of institutions.

